Compare euro exchange rates to find the best-priced currency for your trip. Officially used by 19 EU countries, the euro can also be used in many other European nations, too.
Order your multi-currency card to use in over 190 countries around the world, and lock in great rates for up to 15 major currencies.
Get up to £40 off your first card load. T&Cs apply.
Get £10 off when you load £250 or more, £15 off when you load £500 or more, and £40 off when you load £1000 or more. This offer is only available to new FairFX customers.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Run an exchange rate comparison
Some lenders and brokers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best euro exchange rate and transfer deal.
2
Compare your options
Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate to find the best offer.
3
Choose delivery options
Picking up your money at the airport can save on delivery fees but check that it will arrive in time for your trip. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange your money.
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Most popular
More from travel money
Last updated: 1 May 2022
When comparing travel money, look for the highest pound-to-euro exchange rate. This tells you how many euros you get for each pound. Today’s euro exchange rate is around 1.19. This means that for every £1 you change, you get €1.19. Conversely, the euro-to-pound exchange rate is around 0.84 today, which means that for €1 you get £0.84.
Pounds are often referred to as GBP (Great British Pounds) or sterling (short for pounds sterling). These are the official names for the currency because other countries also use pounds. The official abbreviation for euros is EUR.
To be sure you’re getting the current rates when you compare travel money providers, use our comparison table. We update it every 10 minutes.
If you want to convert your euros back into pounds, compare our top currency buy-back providers for euro-to-pound exchanges. Or learn more about getting the best euro deals.
The exchange rate tells you how much money you get when you exchange one currency for another. It is the value or price of one currency compared to another. Exchange rates are important when you have lots of one currency and want to buy something in another currency.
Getting travel money is one reason to convert money, but exchange rates also matter when importing goods from another country or buying something online in another currency.
Exchange rates are always listed in pairs – for example, pound to euro (or GBP to EUR). In this case, an exchange rate tells you how many euros you get for each pound you convert – or vice versa.
Exchange rates vary from day to day or even hour to hour. They also vary depending on the company you use and where the exchange is done.
The best rate can often be found in advance online. Departure lounges in airports tend to offer the worst exchange rates. You can also expect a less favourable exchange rate if you get your holiday money in a tourist hotspot. These are known as tourist rates.
It depends on the provider. Most set a maximum amount per transaction, such as £2,500. But some let you order as much as £15,000. There’s also usually a minimum amount you must order, which could be as little as £10.
Some providers charge a delivery fee to send your currency to you. You could avoid this if you buy more or collect your money from a nearby branch or at the airport.
If you’re travelling to a European Union (EU) country, you are only allowed to take a maximum €10,000 into or out of the country without declaring it.
The euro comes in the following denominations:
Cent coins*: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50
Euro coins: 1 and 2
Euro notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200
*There are 100 cents in one euro.
When you order online, you only receive euro notes, not coins. You may have to alter the amount of the original currency you’re exchanging to get the euros to a round number.
If you do not want to take cash with you on holiday, you can take a prepaid euro card instead. You can load money on to the card and spend it while you’re away.
The euro is used in most EU countries. Some European nations still have their own currency, so the currency you need depends on the country you are visiting, although some non-euro currencies cover multiple destinations. Certain countries may also use another currency on a more informal basis. You can check which currencies to use for all countries at fxtop.com.
These European countries don’t use the euro, so you need to get the local currency before you travel:
Albania – lek
Armenia – dram
Azerbaijan – manat
Belarus – Belarusian ruble
Bosnia and Herzegovina – convertible mark
Bulgaria – lev
Croatia – kuna
Czech Republic – koruna
Denmark – Danish krone
Georgia – lari
Hungary – forint
Iceland – króna
Liechtenstein – Swiss franc
Republic of Macedonia – denar
Moldova – Moldovan leu
Norway – Norwegian krone
Poland – zloty
Romania – Romanian leu
Russia – Russian ruble
Serbia – dinar
Sweden – Swedish krona
Switzerland – Swiss franc
Turkey – Turkish lira
Ukraine – hryvnia
UK – British pound
If you’re looking for other currencies, use these pages to compare the best exchange rates:
By comparing rates from as many providers as possible.
It depends on how far in advance you want your travel money because there’s no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any particular time.
No, the rates online are usually better than on the high street.
It’s not bad. The Post Office usually offers one of the better high street euro exchange rates, but online-only providers tend to be better.
The big UK supermarkets all offer decent exchange rates. You can also order online and collect your currency from hundreds of supermarket stores (but not all of them).
Yes, but it’s not encouraged because you’re charged by both your credit card provider and the travel money provider. It also shows on your credit file that you bought travel money with your credit card, which could affect your score.
This is the fee a travel money provider charges for exchanging your money into a foreign currency.
No. Make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it’s processed.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
A good deal on your travel money means getting more holiday for the exact same number of pounds sterling. This guide will show you how to do it.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 1 April, 2022