<Travel Money

Our best euro exchange rates

Convert GBP to EUR and find the best Euro exchange rates

If you need cash for your next holiday or business trip in Europe, here’s how to find the best rate on the market today
7 results found, sorted by Amount received. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
£
Source currency
Collection or delivery?

Travel FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1520
£750 gets you
864EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
Travel FX, an FX specialist, usually provides their most competitive currency exchange rates. A multiple award-winning company, free delivery (over £700.00), no commission, pay by Debit Card or Bank Transfer and typically offering the best rates here.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1486
£750 gets you
861.45EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
No
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1486
£750 gets you
861.45EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
NM Money provide great value financial services for travel. Our products include selling and buying over 50 foreign currencies, pre-paid travel money card, and money transfers including Western Union. We help your money go further.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
Click & Collect from over 240 stores in 60 Seconds

eurochange Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1486
£750 gets you
861.45EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
eurochange are the foreign exchange experts. They provide an award-winning service which is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, offering the widest range of currencies including Euros and US Dollars.
They'll also buy foreign currency in exchange for GBP #exchangewitheurochange
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Sterling FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1481
£750 gets you
861.07EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Take advantage of Fast Track Next working day delivery on EUR and USD if you miss our 12 noon cutoff at no extra cost. Free next day delivery on all orders over £700 (otherwise a fee of £6 applies).
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Post Office Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1448
£750 gets you
858.60EUR
Delivery fee
Free delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
Over 60 currencies available for next day home delivery or collection from over 11,000 branches. Click and collect EUR and USD in two hours from a branch near you. Includes travel money refund guarantee. T&Cs apply.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Exchange rate
1.1441
£750 gets you
846.63EUR
Delivery fee
£10delivery
Collection
Yes
View deal
A family run business with over 40 years of experience. We offer competitive rates with no commission and zero hidden fees. Free delivery on orders over £1000. In store collection available.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Currency Calculator

£
Best Rate from
Travel FX Travel Money logo
1 GBP = 1.152 EUR
1 EUR = 0.868 GBP
Amount received (after accounting for delivery fees)
750 GBP =864.00 EUR
Show Results
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

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How to find our best euro exchange rates

Follow these tips to help you get the best deal when converting pounds to euros.

Don't buy euros at the airport

Try to plan ahead if you are buying euros because airport exchange kiosks are not the best place to buy euros.

Compare rates

Before you make any decisions, it’s essential to compare euro rates from a range of providers. Use our exchange rates table above to ensure you are getting the best deal.

Select your provider

Once you’ve found the best euro exchange rate, visit the provider’s website and review the details to make sure it suits your needs.

Order online or collect

If you are happy with the euro exchange rate you’ve found, fill in a form online to order the money or collect it in person. Always check delivery costs as these can significantly increase the cost of a deal.

Pros and cons of taking cash with you

Pros

You can find a competitive exchange rate and guarantee this before your trip
It’s a good way to budget as you know how much you’ve got to spend
You can often keep leftover euros for your next trip, as they can be used in so many different countries

Cons

Cash isn’t usually the cheapest option as a travel debit or credit card can offer better rates
Physical cash can also get lost or stolen
Buy back rates might mean you lose more money if you have leftover euros

How far will your euros go?

The cost of living varies in different European countries, so if you take €500 on holiday then you’ll get more for your money in some countries compared to others. We looked at figures from Numbeo and compared the average cost of living in 2026 to see how far your euros would go.

For example, in France you are likely to pay €60 for a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant but in Bulgaria the cost of the same meal will probably be closer to €40. In terms of local beer, you can expect to pay around €3 in Spain but €5 in Austria. And if you like a coffee in the morning, you can expect to pay around €1.77 for a regular cappuccino in Italy, compared to €3.61 in Germany. Aside from food and drink, taxis also vary in cost as you’ll only pay €0.94 per 1km on a normal tariff in Portugal, but in Greece it’s €1.00 for the same fare.

Find out more by visiting our 'going on holiday' hub page.

Where can I spend my euros?

The countries that currently use the euro are: Finland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Vatican City, San Marino, Italy, Monaco, France, Andorra, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany.
Where can I spend my euros?

What are the top alternatives to buying travel money?

Travel credit cards - i.e. the ones with no foreign transaction fees - offer two key advantages over travel money:

  • Great exchange rates - when you spend on a travel credit card you get the American Express, Mastercard or Visa exchange rate, which is about the best you can find as a regular consumer

  • Purchase protection – for purchases costing £100 to £30,000, you're covered by Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act, meaning if something goes wrong you can make a claim with your card provider should the vendor fail to pay up

However, not everywhere accepts travel credit cards and using them at a cash machine abroad can come with hefty fees. It can also be easier to overspend on a credit card, leaving you with debts on which interest is charged.

Compare our best travel credit cards

Currency cards and travel bank accounts let you spend overseas without being charged a foreign transaction fee. Their key strengths are:

  • Great exchange rates – the best card providers will pass on the Amex, Mastercard or Visa rate to you without adding extra charges

  • No charges for some ATM withdrawals overseas - if you need extra cash on holiday, some providers let you make a number of withdrawals per month or withdraw up to a certain amount without being charged. Watch out for local ATM fees though, as these might still apply 

The downsides include that there can be limits on how much you can withdraw abroad using a travel money card, and that they're not accepted quite as widely as cash. Some travel current accounts also come with fees.

See travel money cards

Prepaid travel cards can be loaded with currency and used abroad without paying foreign exchange fees. You can load a prepaid card with a specific foreign currency or a variety of different currencies, depending on your travel plans. The key advantages are:

  • Low or no fees to use abroad – prepaid travel card providers can charge far less than traditional banks for overseas usage

  • Safer than carrying cash - you can cancel or freeze the card if it's lost or stolen, protecting your balance

However, you’ll need to watch out for general usage fees, which often apply when you load the card with cash and may also be charged monthly.

See our prepaid card deals

FAQs

There is no guarantee that the best euro rate will get better or worse, so if you’ve found a deal that suits you, it’s generally best to go ahead and purchase the euros you need. It’s important not to leave it too late in case the money cannot be delivered in time. 

If you are looking for the best exchange rate for euros, compare the latest rates by using our table above.

The exchange rates you can find online are usually better than the best euro rate on the high street.

The Post Office usually offers one of the most competitive high street euro exchange rates, but you can still find better rates online. 

Yes, you can use your credit card to purchase foreign currency. However, bear in mind that it will count as a cash advance and you'll be charged a cash advance fee, as well as daily interest, until it's paid off.

Commission is a fee a travel money provider charges you for exchanging the money into a foreign currency. 

About our comparison

We include every company that gives you the option of buying currency online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

Learn more about travel money

Find out more about getting the best rates or see if there are other products that would suit you
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Last minute holiday checklist
Last minute holiday checklist
Find more guides here

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange

EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

Other products that you might need for your trip

Travel insuranceTravel credit cardsPrepaid travel cardsTravel money

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