Last updated: 1 May 2022

Getting the best euro rate

When comparing travel money, look for the highest pound-to-euro exchange rate. This tells you how many euros you get for each pound. Today’s euro exchange rate is around 1.19. This means that for every £1 you change, you get €1.19. Conversely, the euro-to-pound exchange rate is around 0.84 today, which means that for €1 you get £0.84.

Pounds are often referred to as GBP (Great British Pounds) or sterling (short for pounds sterling). These are the official names for the currency because other countries also use pounds. The official abbreviation for euros is EUR.

To be sure you’re getting the current rates when you compare travel money providers, use our comparison table. We update it every 10 minutes.

If you want to convert your euros back into pounds, compare our top currency buy-back providers for euro-to-pound exchanges. Or learn more about getting the best euro deals.

How the exchange rate works

The exchange rate tells you how much money you get when you exchange one currency for another. It is the value or price of one currency compared to another. Exchange rates are important when you have lots of one currency and want to buy something in another currency.

Getting travel money is one reason to convert money, but exchange rates also matter when importing goods from another country or buying something online in another currency.

Exchange rates are always listed in pairs – for example, pound to euro (or GBP to EUR). In this case, an exchange rate tells you how many euros you get for each pound you convert – or vice versa.

Exchange rates vary from day to day or even hour to hour. They also vary depending on the company you use and where the exchange is done.

The best rate can often be found in advance online. Departure lounges in airports tend to offer the worst exchange rates. You can also expect a less favourable exchange rate if you get your holiday money in a tourist hotspot. These are known as tourist rates.

How many euros can I buy?

It depends on the provider. Most set a maximum amount per transaction, such as £2,500. But some let you order as much as £15,000. There’s also usually a minimum amount you must order, which could be as little as £10.

Some providers charge a delivery fee to send your currency to you. You could avoid this if you buy more or collect your money from a nearby branch or at the airport.

If you’re travelling to a European Union (EU) country, you are only allowed to take a maximum €10,000 into or out of the country without declaring it.

What euro notes and coins can I get?

The euro comes in the following denominations:

Cent coins*: 1, 2, 5, 10, 20 and 50

Euro coins: 1 and 2

Euro notes: 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 200

*There are 100 cents in one euro.

When you order online, you only receive euro notes, not coins. You may have to alter the amount of the original currency you’re exchanging to get the euros to a round number.

If you do not want to take cash with you on holiday, you can take a prepaid euro card instead. You can load money on to the card and spend it while you’re away.

Where can I use the euro?

The euro is used in most EU countries. Some European nations still have their own currency, so the currency you need depends on the country you are visiting, although some non-euro currencies cover multiple destinations. Certain countries may also use another currency on a more informal basis. You can check which currencies to use for all countries at fxtop.com.

Which European countries use a different currency from the euro?

These European countries don’t use the euro, so you need to get the local currency before you travel:

Albania – lek

Armenia – dram

Azerbaijan – manat

Belarus – Belarusian ruble

Bosnia and Herzegovina – convertible mark

Bulgaria – lev

Croatia – kuna

Czech Republic – koruna

Denmark – Danish krone

Georgia – lari

Hungary – forint

Iceland – króna

Liechtenstein – Swiss franc

Republic of Macedonia – denar

Moldova – Moldovan leu

Norway – Norwegian krone

Poland – zloty

Romania – Romanian leu

Russia – Russian ruble

Serbia – dinar

Sweden – Swedish krona

Switzerland – Swiss franc

Turkey – Turkish lira

Ukraine – hryvnia

UK – British pound

