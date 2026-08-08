The cost of living varies in different European countries, so if you take €500 on holiday then you’ll get more for your money in some countries compared to others. We looked at figures from Numbeo and compared the average cost of living in 2026 to see how far your euros would go.

For example, in France you are likely to pay €60 for a three-course meal for two in a mid-range restaurant but in Bulgaria the cost of the same meal will probably be closer to €40. In terms of local beer, you can expect to pay around €3 in Spain but €5 in Austria. And if you like a coffee in the morning, you can expect to pay around €1.77 for a regular cappuccino in Italy, compared to €3.61 in Germany. Aside from food and drink, taxis also vary in cost as you’ll only pay €0.94 per 1km on a normal tariff in Portugal, but in Greece it’s €1.00 for the same fare.