<Guides
  • >
  • Guides>
  • Research and resources

Research and resources

Discover a range of research articles and personal finance resources from the team at money.co.uk

A picture of a person holding a tablet with some graphs. The title "UK business facts and statistics: 2022" is written over the top.

UK Business Statistics 2022

What does it mean to be a small business in the UK in 2022? We’ve taken a deep dive into the statistics to find out everything from how much small businesses make and who owns them to what they’re borrowing and where the UK’s entrepreneur hotspots are.

Read More
People in a movie theatre.

Movie superfan costs

A new study reveals the film franchises that cost the most for super fans around the world.

Read More
Header image of the best and worst football stadiums

The best (and worst) football stadiums in Europe

Which are the best-reviewed football stadiums by the fans that visit them? By compiling reviews of 140 major stadiums across Europe, money.co.uk has been able to discover the best football stadiums in Europe.

Read More
An image of a brunch meal on a table

Brunch capitals of the world

Find out which city is the best to live in if you’re a big fan of brunch, bottomless or otherwise.

Read More
A women looking at a painting in a gallery

Arty Areas

Art isn’t necessarily confined to gallery walls, it can be found in architecture, monuments, and even on the streets themselves. But which are the best cities in the world for art lovers?

Read More
Meta image for Driving Attraction

Hot wheels; revealing which cars improve your chances of a swipe right

Our car insurance experts reveal which make and model increase your curb appeal on Tinder.

Read More
View All