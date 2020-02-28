Research and resources

Explore recent point-of-sale statistics for 2026 | Exclusive data from Money.co.uk, such as the most common POS systems, various POS market stats, and more.Read more
Explore the latest small business statistics for 2026, such as the number of SMEs in the UK, SME turnover stats, average profit margins, and more.Read more
UK Savings Market Trends is the definitive guide to the state of UK savings, exploring average savings, along with gender and age disparities.Read more
Explore the latest UK business loan statistics for 2025 | the business loans market’s £485.9bn valuation | stats on the average business loan, and more.Read more
What’s the average cost of UK business insurance? We’ve collated over 50 UK business insurance statistics for 2024, covering average costs and claims data.Read more
We’ve collated the latest UK savings statistics for 2025, investigating ways people can save money, and how much the average UK adult has in savings.Read more
We’ve collated the latest UK cost of living statistics for 2024, covering inflation rates, average household spending, personal debt statistics, and more.Read more
Click here for the latest UK credit card statistics for 2023, including data on users, usage, transactions, providers, credit scores, crime, and more.Read more
Celebrate diversity in business with our statistics on women in business, ethnic minorities, and more.Read more
Explore the latest UK business statistics for 2026, as private-sector businesses are forecast to reach 5.47 million. UK SME start-up and closure insightsRead more
Discover the best open space to get away from the stresses of modern life for the perfect tonic for your mental health.Read more
The home insurance experts at money.co.uk have scoured pet forums to work out the most destructive breeds of all.Read more
The insurance experts at money.co.uk studied the policy costs for tiaras worn by royals all over the globe to estimate which royal is paying the most to keep their jewels safe.Read more
Money.co.uk requested information from police forces up and down the country on the number of dog thefts people have reported in the last five years, as well as which types of dog were most commonly stolen.Read more