More than 21 million people hold Premium Bonds, banking their hopes and dreams of scooping up one of the big cash prizes in the monthly draw. But, what are Premium Bonds and are right for you?

Premium Bonds have been around a long time, since 1956 in fact, so they must be pretty good, right?

Or course, savings are generally safe as up to £85,000 of savings held with individual UK-regulated financial providers are covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme .

Unlike its namesake, this Bond is bullet-proof. Being backed by HM Treasury it’s fully guaranteed.

If you buy more than £50,000-worth of Premium Bonds, and a number issued to a Bond exceeding this total won’t be paid. If it’s paid in error, NS&I can reclaim it.

Every £1 you hold in a bond is issued a unique number and is entered into monthly prize draws until you cash them in. If one of your unique numbers is chosen, you could win a tax-free prize ranging from £25 to £1 million.

Premium Bonds are a savings scheme provided by NS&I ( National Savings and Investments ). You can buy Bonds in increments of from £25 up to the £50,000 limit.

With Premium Bonds you are not guaranteed any return on your investment, and returns are on average much lower than the interest you could earn on a normal savings account.

How does the prize draw work?

Every month, ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment) picks out winning numbers from all of the bonds, which are published by NS&I.

You have a 34,500 to 1 chance of winning £25 for each £1 you put in. The more you put in, the more chances you have that one of your Bonds will win something.

The prizes are split into three bands:

Higher value (5% of prize fund) : Prizes from £5,000 to the £1 million jackpots.

Medium value (5% of prize fund): Prizes from £500 to £1,000.

Lower value (90% of prize fund): Prizes from £25 to £100.

How can you buy Premium Bonds?

You can buy Premium Bonds directly from NS&I online, over the phone or by post. Each investment must be at least £25.

You need to be at least 16 years old to buy a Bond. If you buy Bonds for an under 16 only their nominated parent or guardian can manage and cash them in.

The best time to buy Bonds at the end of a month. You’ll need to hold them for one full month before being entered into a draw, and want to minimise the amount of time your money isn’t earning interest.

How do you get your winnings?

If you’re a winner, you can choose one of three methods of payment:

Post : This is in the form of a warrant, which is like a cheque. You’ll need to take it to your bank and wait for it to clear.

Bank account : You’ll need to confirm which account you want your winnings to get transferred into.

Reinvest: You can top up until you reach the maximum holding of £50,000.

Plans to stop sending prize cheques by post have been scrapped following customer complaints. That said, NS&I does encourage customers to switch to having prizes paid straight into their bank accounts if possible as it’s quicker, more secure and more sustainable.

If you want to change the way you receive your winnings, you can either do so online or by phoning NS&I.

What happens to Premium Bonds when you die?

Premium Bonds form part of the holder’s estate upon death. Bonds remain eligible for cash prizes for 12 months after the holder’s death, unless they are cashed in by the executor of the estate or a nominated beneficiary beforehand.

Are Premium Bonds worth it?

As with any financial product, there are drawbacks and benefits to Premium Bonds. It's up to you to decide whether the pros outweigh the cons.