Savings accounts react to the Bank of England’s base rate increase

The Bank of England (BoE) raised UK interest rates by 0.25 percentage points yesterday, and the savings market is already starting to react.

With the base rate now at 4.5%, the BoE hopes that this will help to battle inflation, which remains at an eye watering 10.1%. The aim is to get inflation down to 2%, so we still have a long way to go.

This increase also marks the 12th rise in a row and we are now facing the highest interest rates since the financial crisis in 2008. However, while mortgage holders might pay more, rising rates are normally good news for savers as interest paid out goes up as well.

A few weeks ago, we looked at the savings market to see whether savings accounts were keeping up with the base rate. Unfortunately, we found that some were still missing the mark even though some interest rates had increased by more than 400% in a year.

For example, in April the average interest rate for an easy access account was 2.22% and the maximum interest rate was 3.6%, which is much lower than the base rate.

There was more positive news for long-term saving in April, as the average for a one-year fixed-rate bond was 3.86% and the maximum interest rate was 4.72%, which comfortably exceeds the base rate.

After the latest increase from the BoE, the average monthly savings rate stands at 3.31% and the average interest rate for an instant access account is 2.42%, both of which are well below the base rate of 4.5%.