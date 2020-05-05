Loans guides

Discover what loan fraud is and how to protect yourself against loan scams.Read more about how to apply for a loan
If you are not in regular employment, you will struggle to get a standard loan from a high street lender. A specialist lender may be able to help you, but borrowing may come with higher costs.Read more
Peer to peer lending is also known as P2P or crowdfunding. It matches savers wanting a high return with borrowers needing a low interest rate. Peer to peer is closer to investing than it is to saving.Read more
Follow this comprehensive step-by-step guide to boost your chances of being approved for a loan.Read more about how to apply for a loan
Take control of your outstanding debts by reducing the monthly costs of unsecured loan repayments.Read More
The annual percentage rate of charge is a useful tool for comparing mortgage and loan products. Here’s how to use it effectively.Read More
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.More on borrowing with bad credit
Getting a loan when you are self-employed can be harder, but it’s not impossible. Here's everything you need to know including which options are available and how to maximise your chances.Read more
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.Read more
Asking a friend or family member to be a guarantor could help you get the loan you need. Here is how guarantor loans work and everything you need to know about them.Read more
A credit score is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.Read more
A homeowner loan lets you borrow money against the value of a house or flat you own. Find out if a homeowner loan is right for you with our quick guide.Read more