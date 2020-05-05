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Loans guides

We have scrutinized loans to explain how to reclaim PPI charges, the difference between secured and unsecured loans, business loans and essential top tips you must read before you borrow.

How to Spot Loan Scams and Avoid Them

Discover what loan fraud is and how to protect yourself against loan scams.

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Can you get a loan if you are unemployed?

If you are not in regular employment, you will struggle to get a standard loan from a high street lender. A specialist lender may be able to help you, but borrowing may come with higher costs.

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Loans for Peer to peer lending August 2026

Peer to peer lending is also known as P2P or crowdfunding. It matches savers wanting a high return with borrowers needing a low interest rate. Peer to peer is closer to investing than it is to saving.

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How to Apply for a Loan

Follow this comprehensive step-by-step guide to boost your chances of being approved for a loan.

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How To Reduce Your Loan Repayments

Take control of your outstanding debts by reducing the monthly costs of unsecured loan repayments.

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What Does Annual Percentage Rate of Charge (APRC) Mean?

The annual percentage rate of charge is a useful tool for comparing mortgage and loan products. Here’s how to use it effectively.

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How to borrow money with bad credit

You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.

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What loans can you apply for when you're self employed?

Getting a loan when you are self-employed can be harder, but it’s not impossible. Here's everything you need to know including which options are available and how to maximise your chances.

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What is interest?

Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.

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How to get a guarantor loan

Asking a friend or family member to be a guarantor could help you get the loan you need. Here is how guarantor loans work and everything you need to know about them.

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What is a credit record?

A credit score is a record of your financial history, including details of when you have borrowed money and the repayments you have made. Here is what else it shows.

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What Is A Homeowner Loan?

A homeowner loan lets you borrow money against the value of a house or flat you own. Find out if a homeowner loan is right for you with our quick guide.

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