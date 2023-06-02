13 life hacks to help you save money each month

If someone asks how much money you saved last month, do you start to feel flustered? If yes, then you aren’t alone, as according to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) 34% of adults had either no savings, or less than £1000 in a savings account.

But we are currently living through a cost of living crisis; facing high utility bills and staggering prices on food, making it even harder to save each month.

Due to these circumstances the thought of saving can feel overwhelming, but there are small life changes you can make to save a little extra each month. The good news is that it’s never too late to start saving.

It’s important to view your savings pot as a marathon, not a sprint - saving little and often will soon make a big difference. Plus, interest rates on savings accounts are the highest they’ve been in years with some regular savings accounts offering up to 7.5%.

With this in mind, here are our top tips for saving more of your money.

1. Set savings goals before you spend

The first step of saving is to decide what you want to save for. If you have a goal in mind this will make it easier to cut back on spending or say no to events that might put pressure on your finances. For example, do you want to save for your first home? Or maybe you want to boost your retirement fund. These goals will keep you on the right track.

2. Commit to spend-free days each month

A good way to save some extra cash is to not spend any money on certain days. For example, decide to cut costs on five days each month or have at least one weekend where you don’t spend any money.

3. Audit your utility bills

When was the last time you reviewed your bills? Set aside some time next weekend and audit your monthly utility bills to see whether you can make any savings. Contact your providers to discuss whether there are opportunities to reduce the cost of your bills or comparison websites like Uswitch can help you to get a better deal on your broadband or mobile phone.

4. Cancel subscriptions

During the bills audit, you can also review your bank statements to see if there are any wayward subscriptions that you don’t need anymore. Remember that random app you downloaded a year ago? Well, it’s costing you an extra £3 a month. Delete these direct debits and move the money you were spending on these extras to a savings account.