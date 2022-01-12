Whether you are looking for your first current account, one with bonus rewards or a high-interest current account, our current account guides contain everything you need to get the best account.
Everyone hopes they open the right account, but what if the one you settle on isn’t up to scratch? The simple answer is to switch bank accounts.Read more
Direct Debits are the easiest way to schedule vital monthly payments, such as your rent, mortgage and utility bills, and ensure they go out of your current account on time.Read more
Money management is essential, and the right bank account will ensure your cash is safe and working for you. Make sure you open the right one with our guide.Read more
Anyone with a bank account can set up standing orders to take care of regular payments. In this guide, we explain how they work and why they’re a good idea.Read more
If you don’t know how to write a cheque already, that’s probably because it’s a dying art. But, now and then, the need arises. So here’s a simple guide to help you out.Read more
Purchases made on your credit card offer you some protection, but the rules for debit cards are different. Here is how the Chargeback scheme provides protection for your debit card.Read more
Current accounts and savings accounts are the two main types of account on offer from banks and building societies - but what exactly is the difference between the two and which type of account is right for you?Read more
When it comes to credit cards vs. debit cards, is one better than the other? Each has its advantages, so it's useful to know when to use one over the other.Read more
Borrowing costs money. A lender will usually charge a borrower a percentage of the money lent, rather than a flat fee. This is called interest. This guide covers the basics of how interest works, what it is and what it means for your finances.Read more
You don’t need to panic if your overdraft has got out of hand. Instead, shop around for a current account that charges less and switch bank.Read more
Discover how to save money and get better customer service by switching bank accounts.Read more
It's hard to imagine life without a current account, but this is the reality for many adults. We look at the alternatives if you can't get a bank account.Read more
A large overdraft can be crippling, especially if your bank blocks further payments. Here’s how to pay off your overdraft debt quickly.Read more