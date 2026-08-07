Card payment solutions

A card machine allows your business to accept in-person card payments from customers. It can process payments made using debit and credit cards, as well as digital wallets on smartphones and smartwatches. You might also hear card machines referred to as card readers, card terminals, point-of-sale (POS) terminals or PDQ machines.

Most card machines accept chip and PIN, contactless and mobile wallet payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. They typically support major card networks such as Visa and Mastercard, with many also accepting American Express.

Once a payment has been authorised, the funds are transferred to your business bank account or merchant account, usually within one to three working days.