Card payment solutions

Cash hasn’t dominated transactions in the UK for several years, as credit card and debit card use rose to replace it. These days phones, watches, apps and devices are also used to make payments. And card use is still rising - some 1.7 billion debit and credit card transactions were made by UK cardholders in January 2022, almost 10% more than in January 2020. Of these, contactless payments accounted for about 1.2 billion transactions. What is a card payment machine? Card payment machines, card readers, Chip and PIN readers, PDQs or simply card terminals – however they're referred to – are pretty much everywhere, so it makes sense to understand them. These are devices used to pay for something, typically with a debit or credit card. They can be fixed in place on or near the till, a portable handheld device, which uses Bluetooth technology, or even a mobile phone with a reader app installed. Aside from contactless payments, they can also accept four-digit PIN codes - and this is a must if a customer's asked for cashback or buying something worth more than £100 with a standard card - although some phones and other devices will let you pay more wirelessly if you authenticate the transaction.

Where are card payment machines used? Most retailers, restaurants and other goods and service providers now take card payments via card machines. For the retailer it’s safe and secure, as they have an audit trail of what money they’ve taken, plus they don’t have to work with so much cash on site. For customers, it’s also convenient as queue times are shorter. Handheld payment readers have proved a big hit in restaurants, on airplanes and at sports or leisure venues. Basically, anywhere you might not want to get out of your seat to pay. Fixed, counter-top devices have been a mainstay of supermarkets, stores and petrol stations for years and it was their take-up that encouraged the rest of us to trust the technology. More and more, card readers are being employed in those areas where cash has continued to be used, such as vending machines, gym and sports centre lockers, public transport and parking meters. Even pop-up stalls, street traders, buskers and Big Issue sellers are now sometimes equipped with the devices - in fact the technology is versatile and easy enough to apply to all manner of applications that it’s hard to imagine where it won’t work. How to get a card terminal for your business Card terminals are linked to a bank account - that's something that's pretty non-negotiable. After that, your options are considerable. For £30 you can pick up a small hand-held terminal that works with an app on your phone to accept payments, you'll lose a percentage of every sale (1.75% with Zettle or 1.6% with Barclays, for example), but there are no other ongoing costs and you're not tied in to a contract. Some business accounts even come with a free payment terminal included - although this is generally only useful for smaller businesses, as it tends to be the most basic options. From there, providers let you run all the way up to larger terminals you can rent on a monthly basis with variable charges - much like a mobile phone contract - to entire payment systems including configurable tills, accounting software, online payments, receipt printing and more. How card payment machines work

What's going on behind the screen