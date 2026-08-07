Card payment solutions

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small businesses has saved or expects to save at least £1,200 a year by switching providers.*
The main options are mobile card readers (pair with your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, ideal for occasional or low-volume use), portable terminals (all-in-one machines with WiFi or 4G, good for taking payments table-side or on the move), and countertop terminals (sit in a fixed location with a wired connection, built for busy shops, bars and cafés).
The machine itself can cost £20-£300+ upfront, though some providers throw the reader in for free with a monthly plan. You'll also pay a transaction fee on every sale (around 0.95%-1.75%), while some providers charge a monthly fee of around £10-£30. Pay-as-you-go plans may have no monthly fees, but might charge higher transaction rates. Monthly contracts usually offer lower fees if you process payments regularly.
Not always. Many providers now offer pay-as-you-go card readers with no monthly fee, no contract and no minimum commitment, so you only pay when you take a payment. Contracts (typically 12-48 months) tend to come with lower transaction fees and extra features like reporting or POS integration, which can make them better value if your payment volumes are consistent.
A card machine allows your business to accept in-person card payments from customers. It can process payments made using debit and credit cards, as well as digital wallets on smartphones and smartwatches. You might also hear card machines referred to as card readers, card terminals, point-of-sale (POS) terminals or PDQ machines.
Most card machines accept chip and PIN, contactless and mobile wallet payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. They typically support major card networks such as Visa and Mastercard, with many also accepting American Express.
Once a payment has been authorised, the funds are transferred to your business bank account or merchant account, usually within one to three working days.
There are five main types of card payment machines available for businesses:
Countertop terminals: These sit at a fixed location, such as a retail counter or café till. They plug directly into a power source and an Ethernet line, providing a reliable and smooth checkout experience.
Portable machines: These connect to smartphones or tablets via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. They are lightweight and ideal for mobile businesses, market stalls or delivery services.
Mobile card readers: These feature a built-in SIM card to connect to mobile networks, removing the need for a local Wi-Fi connection. They are designed for on-the-go businesses like pop-up stalls.
Tap to pay: This setup requires no additional hardware; payments are taken securely and directly onto a merchant's mobile phone. Frequently used by taxi drivers and businesses trading at festivals.
Smart terminals: These are advanced, all-in-one machines usually fixed at a till or point of sale. Popular in hospitality and modern retail, they offer touchscreens and built-in features like receipt printing and real-time transaction reporting.
Our 2026 survey of 500 UK SMEs* found that wireless portable machines are the most widely used type (72%), followed by countertop terminals (48%) and mobile card readers, reflecting a trend for flexible, on-the-go payment solutions.
Check how transparent the costs involved are, and not just the highlighted rate the provider has advertised.
As well as the purchase or rental cost of the hardware, monthly and transaction fees, look for any hidden fees.
Hidden fees could include:
Chargeback
International card usage
Refunds
Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance (explained below)
Add up the total cost for a typical day of trading to help see the full amount you'll pay.
Check that your card machine is compatible with the point-of-sale (POS) software you have in place or are planning to choose.
An integrated system can also link to other tools, including accounting software and transaction reports in real-time.
Pick a machine that is simple for both employees and customers to operate.
This will reduce the time it takes to process a transaction and potentially reduce queues and wait times for your customers.
Interface: ensure the layout is easy to follow for you and the customer
Mobile options: useful if you are on the move and sell at markets or deliveries
Accessibility features: these can include audio aids and raised keypads for visually impaired customers
Many providers offer a free trial (7-14 days) to help you get accustomed to the machine.
Analyse what payment methods your customers or clients use and whether the card machine you've chosen accepts them.
Payment options include:
Chip & PIN (Visa, American Express)
Contactless
Mobile wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal)
Magnetic stripe
Any business that accepts card payments needs to comply with Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).
All SMEs will need to use an encryption machine (end-to-end or point-to-point), and most will have to submit a Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ).
But larger companies could have to complete a Qualified Security Assessment (QSA). The form you need to complete will depend on how many transactions you take in a year.
To meet the requirements, there are costs to consider, including:
PCI DSS validation costs
Anti-virus software
Most providers will offer support to explain what your business needs to comply with data security rules.
Providers offer a varied level of assistance when you need it. It ranges from online helpdesks to 24/7 telephone support, and some will have next-day replacements for faulty machines.
The response times of the support included will vary depending on the provider.
Other providers will also offer training to staff members to get them up to speed using your machine of choice.
The time it takes for payments to reach your business bank account can range from a few seconds after the transaction with some providers to a few working days with others.
Typically, the process will take up to three working days after the transaction to appear in your account.
The time it takes for funds to go into your account can affect your cash flow, so consider this when choosing an option.
We asked small business owners what matters most when choosing a card payment system. Here’s what they told us:
53% – Reliable connectivity (Wi-Fi, 4G or built-in SIM)
50% – Multiple payment options (Apple Pay, Google Pay etc.)
48% – Faster fund settlement (same-day)
42% – Transparent all-in pricing (no hidden fees)
37% – Mobility (easy to transport)
33% – 24/7 dedicated support
32% – Long battery life
29% – No long-term contracts
29% – Integrated software (accounting/POS sync)
15% – Free or discounted hardware
Our findings* show that small business owners are prioritising day-to-day operational efficiency and financial predictability over upfront perks like free hardware.
Reliability and flexibility come first: Reliable connectivity is the single most critical factor for more than half of SMEs (53%), closely followed by the ability to accept modern digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay (50%).
Cash flow is king: Waiting days for funds to clear is a major pain point. It makes sense, therefore, that getting paid quickly via same-day fund settlement is a top requirement for 48% of business owners.
A demand for clarity: Businesses want to know exactly what they are paying. Transparent pricing (42%) and flexible terms like rolling monthly contracts (29%) are highly valued.
“With card and contactless transactions now the norm, make sure your setup fits your business needs and lets customers pay quickly and easily using their preferred method.”
Card machine pricing often combines upfront equipment costs with ongoing monthly fees and transaction percentages. Interestingly, our research found that only 46% of UK SMEs with card machines* say they fully understand their fees. The costs of running a card machine generally break down into these areas:
Prices and fees are subject to change. Always verify the current rates from the card machine provider before signing up
If you have an occasional pop-up or stall, or only take card payments intermittently, it probably doesn't make sense to pay for a monthly contract.
Additionally, you'll want a card payment machine that works over a mobile network - either by connection to your phone or directly.
If you've got a fixed pitch, plot or more - but lack a dedicated till - extra features can come in handy.
The right card machine can offer a full point-of-sale service you can fit in your hand - including a product library, receipt printing and more.
If your business operates from a fixed location, having a freestanding card machine at the point of sale - or that you can take to a customer's table - works well.
If your business means travelling to clients – taking payments on the go or similar - you'll want a machine that either connects to your mobile or directly to a network.
To get a card payment machine, you’ll need a business bank account and a card terminal provider. Then choose either a pay-as-you-go or contract plan.
Card payment machines must be linked to a business bank account or merchant account so you can receive customer payments.
These are quick and flexible to set up. Simply:
Sign up with a provider
Pay for the device
Provide a delivery address
Download the app to start taking payments
Monthly terminals usually require an account application and more checks. You may need to provide:
Business address and VAT number (if registered)
Personal details and address history for owners or directors
Business bank account details
Once approved, your provider will send your terminal and connect you to their payment processing service, so you can start accepting card payments in-store or on the go.
Research conducted by money.co.uk in 2026 found that more than half (53%)* of UK SMEs are only "somewhat confident" they have the best card payment system for their business.
Switching your card machine provider may offer benefits, including:
Lower transaction fees
More payment methods for your customers
Flexible contracts
Better reporting services
Before switching, check if there are any cancellation fees in your contract, so you're not charged unexpectedly.
We'll find the type of card machine to suit what your business requires.
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The cost of card, contactless and digital wallet payments depends on the number of transactions you process and the average value of each sale.
Percentage-only and fixed + percentage are the two main types of fee structure.
|Fee Structure
|Suitability
|Why it's suitable
|Percentage-only (eg, 1.5% per transaction)
|Businesses with small value transactions, like cafes or food vendors
|Simpler to calculate and as it scales with number of sales, costs generally stay lower
|Fixed + percentage fees (eg, 1.20% + 20p per transaction)
|Businesses with high-value, low-volume sales, like kitchen installers or commercial equipment sellers
|The fixed fee adds a much smaller amount to a more expensive transaction
1. Customer presents their card
When a customer presents their card or phone, the transaction details are sent to your merchant bank account. This sits aside from your business bank account and holds the funds.
2. Payment request is sent
The merchant bank sends the payment request via broadband or a phone line to the customer’s card provider – usually Visa, Mastercard or American Express.
3. Customer's account is contacted
The card provider transmits a request for payment authorisation to the customer’s bank or credit card provider.
4. Payment is made, or declined
If the card details are all correct and there’s enough money in the account, the transaction will go through.
The payment is declined if the card details aren’t correct or the customer doesn’t have enough money to cover the transaction.
The time it takes for a payment to appear in your account can vary depending on several factors.
Typically, payments may take up to three business days to register, especially if the transaction occurs late in the day, over a weekend, or on a bank holiday.
Keep in mind that weekends and holidays may cause delays, as payments are processed during business hours on weekdays.
You don’t always need a new account for card payments, but having one could save you money in the long run.
When you accept card payments, the payment service provider — like Mastercard, Visa, or American Express — sends the funds to a merchant account.
If you already have your own merchant account, you can use that to receive payments, but setting one up may take longer and incur additional fees.
However, this option can be more affordable if you process many transactions. Alternatively, some card payment providers offer to manage the account for you, allowing you to set up quickly, but they often come with higher transaction fees.
So, while a new account is not strictly necessary, it may be a worthwhile consideration depending on your business's sales volume and transaction costs.
Most card payment machines accept payments from major card issuers like Visa and Mastercard. However, some machines may not support American Express, so it's important to check this before choosing your payment solution. Additionally, mobile payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay are commonly accepted by many modern card machines. To ensure full compatibility, always verify the list of supported card issuers and payment methods for the specific card machine you're considering.
Yes, UK card payment machines can accept foreign cards, as long as the payment provider is supported, such as Visa, Mastercard, or American Express. However, it's important to note that processing foreign card transactions may take longer than domestic ones due to additional verification steps or currency conversion. Always check with your payment provider to ensure compatibility with international cards.
Card payment machines are built with robust security features to protect against fraud. When payments are made using chip and PIN or contactless methods, both debit and credit card transactions are highly secure. In these cases, once the payment is approved, the seller is generally not liable if the card later turns out to be used fraudulently.
However, some methods carry greater risk. Manually entering card details, swiping the magnetic stripe, or accepting a signature as verification can expose your business to fraud — and you may be held liable for any losses.
To reduce the risk of fraud, always prioritise secure methods such as chip and PIN or contactless payments whenever possible.
Nearly all modern card payment machines support contactless payments. However, be sure to check that your chosen card payment terminal supports this feature.
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* Based on a money.co.uk survey of 500 UK SME business owners who use card payment systems, conducted between 21-27 April 2026.