Having health insurance means that some – or all – of the cost of private healthcare treatment will be covered if you’re ill or injured. Without medical insurance, the bill for private healthcare can run into the tens of thousands.

Even though the NHS offers free healthcare in the UK, many people still like to have health insurance. That’s because private healthcare comes with added benefits, such as faster treatments for long-term conditions and more flexibility about where you're treated.

There are also services available through health insurance that simply aren't available on the NHS - including access to specialist treatment and private rooms.

You can either get single policy health insurance which is just for you, or you can get a joint or family policy to cover your loved ones too.

