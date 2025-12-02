The simple answer is it saves you time. We take a few of your key details and compare industry-leading health insurance providers.

We'll list the providers that could offer you health insurance - all you need to do then is pick the policy that meets your needs and budget.

Our partners offer these useful features in their health insurance policies:

Shorter waiting times

A choice of hospitals

Physiotherapy

Private rooms

Specialist referrals

Specialist treatments

A dedicated health helpline

You should see these features listed on the results page once you've completed your health insurance quote.