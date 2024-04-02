How savers can make the most of their money before the end of the tax year

Spring has sprung and that also means we’re nearing the end of the tax year. The official end date is April 5 and the new tax year begins on April 6.

So, with only a few days left of the 2023/24 tax year, there’s never been a better time to get your finances in order.

This is especially true for savers, as the end of the tax year also signals the end of this year’s ISA allowance. If savers don’t use up their allowance, it’ll disappear and reset on April 6 - hence the popular savings saying of ‘use it or lose it’.

This means it’s best to act now before the deadline, and savers can take the following steps to ensure they are making the most of their money.

1. Consider ISA contributions

ISAs had a renaissance during this tax year, as we’ve seen rising interest rates across all savings accounts. Previously, savers were earning little interest on their money but in the past year interest rates on savings accounts peaked at more than 6%. This means savers can earn a lot more interest and this could be eligible for tax. There is a personal savings allowance of £1,000, but if you earn more than this in interest you will be taxed.

However, an ISA is tax-free so it makes sense for people to move their money into an ISA if they are currently paying tax. Everyone gets an annual ISA allowance, and for this tax year it’s £20,000. This can be split between the different types of ISAs, for example cash, stocks and shares, innovative finance and lifetime. If you haven’t used your ISA allowance yet, now is the time to explore this option before it’s too late.

2. Research stocks and shares ISAs

In our recent survey, we found that nearly half of people in the UK who are not currently investing are considering an investment ISA - otherwise known as a stocks and shares ISA. An investment ISA acts in a similar way to a cash ISA - as the interest you earn is tax-free - but instead of saving with cash, you use your money to invest in assets like stocks and shares.

An investment ISA can offer better returns in comparison to a cash ISA if you have long-term savings goals, although your capital is always at risk. As there are risks associated with this type of ISA, it’s important for savers to always do their research thoroughly or speak with an independent financial advisor. However, there will be more attention on this type of ISA next year as in the Spring Budget, a new type of investment ISA was announced. The British ISA comes with an extra allowance of £5,000 and encourages people to invest in UK businesses.