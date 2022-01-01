Home insurance guides

Our guides look at everything you need to know about home insurance, whatever your circumstances, including unusual properties, holiday homes or areas at risk of flooding.
Your home insurance gives you valuable financial protection against things like fire and theft, but you should not pay more than you have to for cover. Here is how to save on your policy.Read More
There are a lot of costs to consider when buying your first home, but buildings insurance is one you can’t ignore.Read More
If your home floods, the costs of repairing the damage can be huge, so it pays to have a home insurance policy that can cover the cost. Here is how to find a policy that can cover flooding.Read More
If your home suffers from subsidence, finding an insurance policy to protect your property can be tricky. Here is how to get cover if your property has experienced subsidence.Read More
If you own a property that will be left empty, you need a specialist home insurance policy to protect it. Here is how to cover your unoccupied home.Read More
If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.Read More
If you have a second home overseas, you need to make sure it is properly insured. Here is everything you need to know about insuring your holiday home.Read More
Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.Read More
If you have a problem in your home that needs fixing straight away, a home emergency policy can get you the help you need. Here is what home emergency cover can protect you against.Read More
Make sure your home is ready for the winter months by checking you have the right type of home insurance in place.Read More
If you are a student, you’ll likely have expensive belongings that you need to protect, whether you live in student halls or with friends. We explain how to get the right student home cover.Read More
Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.Read More
If your boiler breaks down you could be left without hot water and heating, as well as facing a huge repair bill. Here is how boiler cover can help you get it fixed without it costing the earth.Read More
Protecting your home with buildings insurance can save you a great deal of money if something goes wrong. If you’re wondering precisely what buildings insurance covers, this guide has the answers.Read More
A contents insurance policy will protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what home contents cover can protect you against.Read More
If your home is damaged or burgled it can cost thousands to put right, but your home insurance could cover the cost. Here is how to make a home insurance claim.Read More
