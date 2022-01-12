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Home insurance guides
Our guides look at everything you need to know about home insurance, whatever your circumstances, including unusual properties, holiday homes or areas at risk of flooding.
How to claim on your home insurance
Learn how to claim on your home insurance. Our guide covers the process, what you can claim for, common exclusions, and how long claims might take.Read more
Buildings insurance for first time buyers
A first-time buyer's guide to buildings insurance. Find out what it is, why your mortgage lender needs it, and when to get cover.Read more
What does contents insurance cover?
What does contents insurance cover? Find out what’s protected in a standard policy, what’s not, and how to get the right level of cover for your home.Read more
Second home insurance
Our guide explains what second home insurance covers, why you need it, and how to find a policy that fits your needs. Compare quotes and save.Read more
What does building insurance cover?
Protect your home with buildings insurance. We explain what's covered, from fire and flood to leaks. Get the right cover for your property type here.Read more
Home emergency cover
Compare home emergency cover quotes to protect your home from sudden issues like boiler breakdowns and burst pipes. Get a free quote today.Read more
What home insurance do you need?
Find the right home cover for your home. We explain buildings vs contents insurance and what specialist policies, like unoccupied cover, are available.Read more
Subsidence and home insurance explained
Can you get home insurance for a house with subsidence? We explain what you need to know about subsidence cover, claims, and higher excesses.Read more
What home insurance do students need?
Get the lowdown on home insurance for students, including what's protected, whether you're covered by your parents, and how to get a quote.Read more