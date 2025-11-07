Learner driver insurance is a type of car insurance designed specifically for people with a provisional driving licence who are learning to drive. It allows learners to practise driving legally in their own car or someone else's, as long as they're supervised by a qualified driver.

You must have valid insurance in place whenever you're behind the wheel, even if you're learning to drive. Driving without insurance is illegal and can lead to fines, penalty points, or even losing your licence before you've passed your test.