Learner driver car insurance
Compare quotes for provisional drivers
What is learner driver insurance?
Learner driver insurance is a type of car insurance designed specifically for people with a provisional driving licence who are learning to drive. It allows learners to practise driving legally in their own car or someone else's, as long as they're supervised by a qualified driver.
You must have valid insurance in place whenever you're behind the wheel, even if you're learning to drive. Driving without insurance is illegal and can lead to fines, penalty points, or even losing your licence before you've passed your test.
How do I get learner driver insurance?
Learner driver insurance can by set up by either:
Getting added to an existing policy
Purchasing a standalone learner driver policy
Choosing a separate learner policy is often a good idea. It protects the main driver's no-claims bonus if the learner has an accident, and it also gives more flexibility. You can buy annual or short-term cover depending on how often you practice.
To qualify for learner driver insurance, you must:
Hold a valid provisional driving licence
Be supervised by a driver aged 21 or over who has held a full UK driving licence for at least 3 years
Your learner policy should cover you while practising and will usually end once you pass your driving test. Some policies won't cover motorway driving unless you're with an Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) in a dual-control car, so it's always worth checking the details to make sure you're properly protected.
How much does learner driver insurance cost?
The cost of learner driver insurance can vary – there isn't one set cost for everyone. It'll depend on a few key things, like:
The car you'll be driving - smaller or lower-powered cars usually cost less to insure.
Your age and where you live - younger drivers or those in busy areas can often pay a bit more.
How long you need cover for - short-term policies, which can last a few days or weeks, typically start from around £20-£30. Annual cover usually costs a few hundred pounds or more, depending on your circumstances.
Your chosen excess - picking a higher excess can help lower your premium, but just make sure it's an amount you could comfortably afford.
Keep in mind that the cost can really vary from one insurer to another, even for the same car and driver. That’s why it’s worth using our comparison tool - it’s the easiest way to see exactly what you could pay, side by side.
Without checking, you might miss a much cheaper option, or end up overpaying for cover you don’t need. Taking a few minutes to compare quotes now could save you a surprising amount and make sure you’re getting the best deal for your situation.
What types of learner driver insurance are there?
When you're learning to drive, you'll need the right insurance to cover you while practising. There are three main types to choose from:
Third-party only
Third-party, fire and theft
Comprehensive
Practicing in someone else's car
If you're learning with a parent, friend, or partner, they could add you as a named driver on their policy. That means you'll be insured to drive while they supervise you.
But keep in mind:
Their insurance premium might go up at renewal.
If you have an accident and you make a claim, it could affect their no-claims bonus.
How long can you get learner driver insurance for?
You can choose how long your cover lasts, depending on how much practice you need:
Annual cover - lasts for a whole year. Great if you'll be practising regularly for a few months or more.
Short-term cover - from a single day up to a few months. Perfect if you need a bit of extra time to practice before your test.
Pay-as-you-go (PAYG) - pay by the hour or day for total flexibility. Handy if you're not sure how much practice you'll get in.
Can I get learner driver insurance for my own car?
Yes, you absolutely can. Many insurers offer policies designed especially for learners who want to practise in their own car.
There are some great benefits to this:
You can learn in a car you already know and feel comfortable driving.
In some cases, you can even start building your no-claims bonus, which could help lower your future insurance costs.
Just keep in mind that once you pass your driving test, your learner policy will need to change to a full driver policy, and the price might go up at that point.
How to find cheap learner driver insurance
Want to find the cheapest learner driver insurance without cutting corners? Here are a few simple ways to help bring your premium down.
Choose a less powerful car. Vehicles in lower insurance groups usually cost less to insure.
Increase your voluntary excess. Agreeing to pay a bit more towards a claim can lower your overall premium - but just make sure the amount is affordable to you.
Consider a black box policy. These devices monitor how you drive and can reward safe driving with lower prices.
Add an experienced named driver. Including a parent or older driver on an annual policy can sometimes help reduce the cost.
Compare quotes. Always check prices from different insurers - costs can vary a lot for the same level of cover.
Remember, the cheapest policy isn’t always the best. Make sure your insurance provides the right level of cover for your needs, so you’re fully protected whenever you’re on the road.
“You might think it’s cheaper to add a learner to your existing policy, but that isn’t always the case. Sometimes getting them their own policy can save your family money in the long run. It’s worth checking both options before you decide.”
Can I use my learner insurance for my driving test?
Most learner driver insurance policies cover you during your driving test, as long as the car you’re using is listed on your policy. Your supervising driver will usually need to accompany you to the test centre.
Once you pass, the learner policy ends immediately, so you won’t be able to drive yourself home. You’ll need to arrange a new insurance policy before driving alone. If you don’t pass, you can generally continue practising under your learner cover until your next attempt.
What do I need to get a learner driver insurance quote?
There are a few things you'll need to provide to get an insurance quote as a learner driver.
Most insurers want to know:
Your provisional licence number
The vehicle's registration number
Details of the person who'll be supervising you
How long you'll need cover for
Once you've got those ready, you'll be ready to start comparing quotes and prices! And don't forget – using our comparison tool is a quick way to double-check you're getting a policy that fits both your needs and your budget.
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