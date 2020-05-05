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Car insurance guides
Our guides cover a range of subjects that will help you understand how car insurance works, how to choose your policy excess, when you can claim and what is required of you legally to stay insured.
Car tax explained: What you need to know to tax your car
Tax your car quickly and easily with our comprehensive guide. Learn how to pay car tax, check current rates, and understand exemptions in the UK.Read more
How couples can save more money on car insurance than singletons
If you're part of a couple you can sometimes save significant amount on your car insurance - this is how being married, in a civil partnership or even just cohabiting with a significant other can result in a cheaper car insurance quoteRead more
Car Insurance Not on Comparison Websites September 2026
Some car insurance companies are not listed on price comparison websites as they would rather people compared their overall package rather than just see who's cheapest. We've rounded up some of the top ones here.Read more
Disabled drivers' car insurance rules explained
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead more
What type of car insurance should you get?
Find the ideal car insurance cover. Learn the difference between comprehensive, third-party, fire and theft, and third-party only cover with our guide.Read more
How driving an electric vehicle can save you money
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read more
Do you need short term car insurance?
If you only need a car for a few days, taking out a short term insurance policy is an affordable and convenient option — here is how to find the best policy.Read more
Do you need car insurance when you learn to drive?
Concerned about learner driver insurance? Find out when you need cover, who needs to be insured, and what happens after you pass your test in our guide.Read more
Our guide to driving abroad
Planning to drive abroad? Understand car insurance for your own vehicle and secure smart car hire excess cover. Compare options and save with money.co.uk.Read more
When does your car need a SORN?
A SORN declaration tells the DVLA your car is off the road. Find out what you need to do, how to apply, and the rules you must follow.Read more
What to do if your car suffers flood damage
Car damaged by water? Don't panic. Our guide explains what to do, how to claim on your insurance, and how to spot a flood-damaged car.Read more
Driving other cars (DOC) cover
Need to drive someone else's car? Learn about Driving Other Cars (DOC) cover, temporary cover and named driver options. Get insured with money.co.uk.Read more
How does car insurance excess work?
Car insurance excess explained simply. Find out how much excess you pay, if increasing it is worth it, and what happens if you can't afford it.Read more
Car insurance optional extras explained
Car insurance extras can help you get the cover you need. But are they worth the cost? Find out what car insurance add-ons are and if you need them.Read more
No claims bonuses: What you need to know
Find out what a no claims bonus is and how it can save you money on car insurance. Learn how to earn, protect, and transfer your NCB with our expert guide.Read more
Can you add your child to your car insurance?
Adding your child to your car insurance? Learn the rules, avoid fronting, and find tips to get cheaper car insurance for young drivers. Compare quotes today!Read more
Tesco Provider Page
Find out all about Tesco car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
More Than Provider Page
Find out all about More Than car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Admiral Provider Page
Find out all about Admiral car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
AA Provider Page
Find out all about AA car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Sheilas' Wheels Provider Page
Find out all about Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
GoSkippy Provider Page
Find out all about GoSkippy car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
General Accident Provider Page
Find out all about General Accident car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Churchill Provider Page
Find out all about Churchill car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
One Call Provider Page
Find out all about One Call car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Hastings Direct Provider Page
Find out all about Hastings Direct car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Saga Provider Page
Find out all about Saga car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Swinton Provider Page
Find out all about Swinton car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Rias Provider Page
Find out all about Rias car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Co-op Provider Page
Find out all about Co-op car insurance policies and see what customers think of their serviceRead more
Car remapping – What is it and how does it work?
Is car remapping worth it? Learn about engine remapping for performance or economy, its impact on insurance and warranty, and expert tips in our guide.Read more
A guide to car immobilisers
Unsure if your car has an immobiliser or alarm? We explain what Thatcham categories mean and how they could help you get cheaper car insurance.Read more
MOT checklist - Prepare for your test
Is your MOT due? Get ready with our expert MOT checklist. Learn what to check, how much it costs, and what to do if your car fails.Read more
Driving after a stroke: What you need to know
Find out what you need to know about driving after a stroke or TIA. We cover DVLA rules, driving assessments and getting the right car insurance.Read more
Pavement parking laws in the UK
Is parking on the pavement illegal in the UK? Get answers on where it's legal, what fines apply, and how to appeal, including potential bans.Read more
What is the best way to pay for a new car?
Buying a new car is exciting but deciding how to pay for your new pride and joy can be tricky. Here is how to find the best way to finance your new vehicle.Read more
Do you need legal cover?
Unsure if you need legal cover for your car insurance? We explain what motor legal protection is, what it covers and if it's worth adding to your policy.Read more