Car insurance guides

Our guides cover a range of subjects that will help you understand how car insurance works, how to choose your policy excess, when you can claim and what is required of you legally to stay insured.
Caravan insurance can protect your caravan in the event of an accident or theft. Read on to find out how it works and how to get the right policy to cover your caravan.
Our car insurance experts reveal the weird and wonderful attractions to stop at during your next roadtrip across the United States of America.
If you're part of a couple you can sometimes save significant amount on your car insurance - this is how being married, in a civil partnership or even just cohabiting with a significant other can result in a cheaper car insurance quote
If you want to drive a car you do not own, you will still need cover in place. Here is how to make sure you are insured to drive someone else's car.
Our car insurance experts reveal which make and model increase your curb appeal on Tinder.
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain all
If you have a car you do not drive, you cannot leave it off the road without either insuring it or applying for a SORN. Here is what you need to know about declaring your car off the road.
We all need car insurance to drive, but with so much choice finding the right cover can be tricky. Understanding the basics is vital to finding the best policy.
You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.
Our car insurance experts have reimagined classic cars from the silver screen, bringing the old fuel guzzlers right up to date with a green screen eco makeover.
The most advertised cars in film and TV and the most valuable product placement deals
If you are a new taxi driver looking for cover, or a seasoned pro looking for the best policy, here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance.
From EV charging points, the cost to charge to the number of EV parking spaces available on campus, the EV University league from money.co.uk reveals which institutions provide the most support for green transport.
Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.
Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.
If you only need a car for a few days, taking out a short term insurance policy is an affordable and convenient option — here is how to find the best policy.
Driving overseas can be a great way to travel, but you need to make sure you are covered in case something goes wrong. Here is how to make sure you have the right insurance before you start your trip.
Before you start learning to drive you will need to make sure you are covered when you practice on the roads. Here is what you need to know.
Skidpan training boosts your driving skills and odds of avoiding a crash.
Once you have car insurance you are financially protected when you drive on the roads, but you must keep it up to date. This guide explains how to renew your policy, upgrade your cover and tell your insurer about changes in your circumstances.
Your car insurance is something you have to pay for, but there are plenty of things you can do to reduce your bill. Here are 10 top tips to cut the cost of your car insurance premiums.
If your car has been damaged by flood water, you will need to contact your insurance company to see if they can cover the cost. Here is how to claim against flood damage.
When you claim on your car insurance, you usually still need to pay some money yourself. This is called your excess. Here is everything you need to know about car insurance excess.
You can pay extra for more features on your car insurance policy to tailor it to your needs, but are all worth the cost? Here is what you need to know to get a personalised level of cover.
Your car insurance is there to protect you and your finances. You hope you never have to, but making a claim is a key part of having a policy. This is how to make a claim on your car insurance policy.
Black box insurance can be a great way to keep your premiums down, especially if you are a new or young driver. Here is everything you need to know about how it works, and how to find the best policy.
If your child has just started driving their insurance premiums will be sky-high. One way to help them pay less is to add them to your policy, but it comes with a number of risks.
Having a no claims bonus is one of the best ways to keep the cost of your car insurance as low as possible. But what is it, and how does it work? Here is how your no claims will save you money.
Buying a new car is exciting but deciding how to pay for your new pride and joy can be tricky. Here is how to find the best way to finance your new vehicle.
If you have more than one car at home, insuring them all on one policy is a great way to get a discount. Here is how you and your family could save with multi car insurance.
Gap insurance can protect the value of your vehicle if you have an accident or it is stolen, but is it worth buying? Here is how to work out if gap insurance is right for you.
If you have bought a new car, a gap insurance policy can cover the loss in value if your vehicle is written off. Here is how gap insurance works.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.
Car insurance experts at money.co.uk explore the relationship between country music and trucks over the past 50 years.
Using heart monitor technology we analysed some of the world's most prolific car scenes to a test audience of 100 people, to find the most scientifically exhilarating movie races ever filmed.
Find out all about Tesco car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about More Than car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Admiral car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about AA car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Sheilas' Wheels car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about GoSkippy car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about General Accident car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Churchill car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about One Call car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Hastings Direct car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Saga car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Swinton car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Co-op car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Find out all about Rias car insurance policies and see what customers think of their service
Discover where you can and can't park in the UK and how to avoid a fine or worse for parking on the pavement or other forbidden areas
Discover if it's worth remapping your car's engine to improve its economy and performance or whether the risks of a bad remap outweigh the benefits.
Discover the causes of whiplash, how easy it is to make a claim and what efforts are being made to stop fraudulent claims.
Discover everything you need to know about UK MOTs - how much it will cost, what is covered in the test, and the checks you can carry out at home to help your vehicle pass
Discover what a factory-fitted immobiliser is and whether your car has one.
Make sure your child is safe and that you stay on the right side of the law with our guide to child booster seats in the UK.
This guide explains what you need to know about driving in the UK after a stroke, a transient ischaemic attack (TIA, or 'mini-stroke), or a heart attack and whether you have to tell the DVLA and your motor insurance provider.
Find out about the Pass Plus driving course and what it means for the cost of your car insurance
Find out how advanced driving and intensive driving courses can improve your driving and help reduce the cost of car insurance
If your car is making a squeaking noise while driving, there's something wrong. Learn more about the usual causes of those squeaks, squeals and screeches and what to do to fix them.
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.
A complete guide to getting a new driving licence at 70, including the medical tests. We also explain how to give up your driving licence should you either want or need to.
A complete guide to who pays UK road tax - how to pay it, what documents you'll need and how much it costs for certain vehicles.
With more people than ever working from home, how much money could motorists stand to save by ditching the rat race for good?
Whether you're looking for a car that's leather free or has low emissions, these are the top 50 cars that mindful motorists should consider.
From Nino Farino to Lewis Hamilton, car insurance experts crunched the numbers to find the greatest drivers of all time
The right classic car insurance can significantly cut your annual premiums. Whether your vehicle is a vintage classic or a trusty labour of love you can't bear to replace, this guide has you covered.