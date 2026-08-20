<Credit reports

Before deciding whether to lend you money, sign a contract, or offer you anything from a long-term lease to a business energy package, service providers run a check to see how you've typically managed finances in the past.

To do that they check your business credit report - a document that is independently put together, publicly available and contains information about how good your business has been at paying bills in the past.

This information is typically rounded up to a single score, showing people how safe a prospect you are at a glance - this is known as your business credit score.

The good news is that you have the right to check the information credit reference agencies hold on you and correct any errors you see. There are also plenty of ways to improve your score if you want to boost your chances of getting accepted for the best deals.