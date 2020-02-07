<Credit reports

Before deciding whether to lend you any money, or offer you anything from a long-term lease to a business energy package, service providers run a check to see if you're a safe bet or not. To do that they check your business credit report - a document that is independently put together and contains information about how good your business has been at paying bills in the past. This information is typically rounded up to a single score - showing people how safe a prospect you are at a glance. The good news is that you have a right to check the information they're holding on you, correct any errors you see, and there are plenty of ways to improve your score if you want to boost your chances of getting accepted for the best deals. 4 reasons to check your credit score

Credit scores are a critical factor in creating a financially stable business, so it’s important to check yours regularly. As it's the report that companies use before deciding to do business with you it makes sense to see what's in it - especially as mistakes are sometimes made. On top of correcting any mistakes you see, here are four key reasons to check your report: You remove the mystery around your credit score and see what goes into it

You can see how your current score affects your credit position

You can check all the information is accurate and request any mistakes are corrected

You can work out what you need to do to start improving your credit score Once that's done, you should also check back in later to see how any actions you've taken have affected your score. If it's improved, that means you can then start to negotiate better terms with suppliers as well as potentially win more contracts with bigger clients and access affordable funding more easily. 4 ways to improve your credit score

Fundamentally, to improve your score you'll need to make yourself look more dependable. Ideally, that would involve a long history of paying bills on time. But there are also some steps you can take to boost your rating faster - here are four strategies to get a boost: File accounts in full – all companies have to file accounts with Companies House every year. Filing full accounts, rather than abbreviated or micro entity accounts - and doing it on time - can lead to a better business credit rating.

Pay bills faster - how quickly you pay your suppliers can affect your creditworthiness. This is especially true for suppliers that report their customers’ performance to credit reference agencies. Paying suppliers on time (or even ahead of the due date) can help boost your credit rating.

Insolvency proceedings and CCJs – People are far less likely to offer deals to a company that has a threat hanging over it - That means county court judgements (CCJs) against you, or insolvency proceedings, are bad news for your credit score. Worse, CCJs stay on your credit report for six years, so are especially important to avoid.

Build up your customer and supplier relationships – If your clients and suppliers trust you, they are more likely to pay on time and offer good trade credit arrangements. Looking after those relationships mean your credit score can flourish. What's holding back your credit score As well as a history of paying on time, filing accounts in full and making sure there aren't any legal black marks on your report, there are a couple of other things that could be putting a brake on your performance. The first is your debt ratio. A healthy business should ideally have a strong ratio of assets to liabilities. If your debts look like they could overwhelm your assets, lenders can get twitchy about offering you more credit. Keeping debt to a manageable level and working with your financial director and accounting advisers can help keep things in line. As well as high debt ratios, applying for a lot of new loans or other products in a short space of time can also make people nervous. Every formal application you make for a credit account - and this can include some energy and insurance deals, especially if you're paying in installments - is recorded by credit agencies. If a lender sees a lot of applications in a short space of time, it can make you look desperate for cash, and see them reject you. So space out any new applications you make wherever possible. What is a good business credit score?

Your business credit score is the distillation of your entire credit report into a single number - but it's important to note there's no such thing as a "passing grade". Each provider has their own set of criteria when they decide whether to offer you a deal or not - with different factors mattering more to some and less to others. However, the score is an excellent way to check at a glance to see how you're doing. To make matters a little more complicated, different credit reference agencies use their own scales. With Experian, for example, business credit scores range from 0 (bad) to 100 (good). So score of 2 to 15 is seen as maximum risk, 51 to 80 is below average risk and 81 to 90 is seen as low risk. You can see the full table here.