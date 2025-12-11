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What is home appliance insurance?
Home appliance insurance can help cover the costs of repair or replacement for household appliances if they break down unexpectedly. This might be due to mechanical failure or accidental damage.
Home appliance insurance can be bought as an individual policy, which can be a good idea if your appliances are expensive or hard to replace.
The following white goods and home appliances are typically included:
Fridges and freezers
Ovens, microwaves, and hobs
Washing machines and tumble dryers
Dishwashers
Music systems
Wine coolers
Coffee machines
Games consoles
TVs and DVD players
More expensive items might exceed the single item limit, which is the maximum amount your insurance provider will pay out for any one item. If this is the case, you may need to list the item separately to make sure the full value is covered.
Is home appliance insurance right for you?
Whether home appliance insurance is right for you depends on the value of your appliances and whether contents insurance provides enough cover.
Under a typical contents insurance policy, you might find you have enough cover and don't need to take out extra insurance for your home appliances. But it's worth noting that contents insurance may not cover mechanical breakdown, repairs, the costs of parts and labour, or call-out fees.
You might need appliance insurance if:
You have high-value items: expensive smart appliances or items you can't live without (fridge, washing machine).
Your warranties are expired: Your manufacturer or store warranty has ended, meaning you need new cover for your appliances. New appliances usually have a warranty of one to two years, whereas home appliance insurance can provide cover for longer. Some insurers will offer a discount if you insure multiple appliances under one policy, which can also work out cheaper than extending your warranty.
You would struggle to pay for repairs or replacement: If you wouldn't be able to afford repairs or replacement in the event of an appliance breakdown, home appliance insurance can help cover the costs.
Your home insurance doesn't provide enough cover: Standard contents insurance usually only covers fire/flood/theft and excludes mechanical faults.
The lifespans of typical household appliances vary, with refrigerators and gas ranges lasting longest (14-19 years). Smaller items like microwaves and dishwashers often last around 10 years, and washing machines and dryers tend to run for 10-13 years. Having a rigid insurance policy in place can ensure you're covered in the event of any unexpected breakdowns and aren't left with hefty costs.
What does appliance insurance cover?
What's typically included:
What's usually excluded:
How does appliance insurance differ from extended warranties or home contents insurance?
|Appliance insurance
|Extended warranties
|Home contents insurance
|What it covers
|Mechanical/electrical faults, often accidental damage, call-outs, parts and labour.
|Typically just mechanical/electrical breakdowns after the initial guarantee. Some add accidental damage.
|Damage, loss, or theft due to specific perils (fire, flood, burglary).
|Amount of cover
|In a multi-appliance policy, your items can be covered under one plan. If you opt for a single-item policy, you can tailor the amount of cover to the specific item.
|Usually one specific appliance.
|All your belongings, with limits per item. When it kicks in: Immediately (after policy start/excess payment) for covered events.
|When it kicks in
|After the manufacturer's warranty ends.
|After the manufacturer's warranty expires.
|Mechanical or electrical breakdowns or general wear and tear.
|Best for
|Comprehensive, long-term protection for your main household items.
|Single, high-value items where you want specific, extended fault coverage for an item.
|Protecting against big, unforeseen disasters that affect your whole home.
|Cons
|You may have to pay an excess per claim as well as the ongoing cost of your premium.
|Can be more expensive than appliance insurance and less flexible, as it only covers a single, specific item.
|Doesn't cover general mechanical or electrical breakdowns, which are the most common reasons for an appliance to stop working under normal use. Cheaper appliances also might not be worth claiming for because of a high excess.
How to find the best home appliance insurance for you
When finding the best home appliance insurance, you should work out the cost of your crucial home appliances. Once you know the value of your items, it's worth comparing providers to find a policy that suits your individual needs.
When looking for the right policy, it's a good idea to:
Check appliance age limits: You should also check older appliances are covered, as some insurers have age limits.
Consider the benefits of single or multi-appliance policies: Single appliance policies are good for insuring just one high-value item but often cost more per item than multi-deals. Multi-appliance policies often cover several appliances under one policy, which can be ideal if you have multiple big appliances.
Look at customer reviews: Checking customer reviews is a great way to get first-hand testimonials about the provider and the policy coverage.
The best way to find the right home appliance insurance is to compare providers. We compare a variety of home appliance policies to help you find one that suits your need.
What affects the cost of appliance insurance?
The cost of appliance insurance can be affected by:
The age of the appliance: Because older appliances are more likely to break down, they're typically more expensive to insure. Some providers might exclude items that exceed certain age limits, so always double-check the policy details.
The type of appliance: More valuable appliances are more expensive to repair or replace, so will make your premium more costly.
The level of cover: A fully comprehensive policy that includes accidental damage, labour, and parts as standard will be more costly than a standard policy.
Single-or multi-appliance policies: Insuring more items under a single policy often means a lower cost per item. But the cost will typically be higher than for a single-item policy.
Excess fees: An excess is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim. A higher excess will mean a lower monthly premium. Always make sure you're able to pay the excess, as you'll need to pay this in the event of a claim.
Paying annually or monthly: Paying your premium annually can work out cheaper overall.
Claim history: If you've made multiple claims in the past, your premiums are likely to be higher.
Prices will differ between providers, but comparing is the best way to find a good deal.
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