Home appliance insurance can help cover the costs of repair or replacement for household appliances if they break down unexpectedly. This might be due to mechanical failure or accidental damage.

Home appliance insurance can be bought as an individual policy, which can be a good idea if your appliances are expensive or hard to replace.

The following white goods and home appliances are typically included:

Fridges and freezers

Ovens, microwaves, and hobs

Washing machines and tumble dryers

Dishwashers

Music systems

Wine coolers

Coffee machines

Games consoles

TVs and DVD players

More expensive items might exceed the single item limit, which is the maximum amount your insurance provider will pay out for any one item. If this is the case, you may need to list the item separately to make sure the full value is covered.