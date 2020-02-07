Home Emergency Assist could protect your home appliances and help with the expense of getting them fixed or replaced if they break down.
Last updated: 13 April 2022
Appliance insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing your household appliances. For example, if your fridge breaks down, domestic appliance cover could help you get it back up and running or pay for a new one if it’s beyond repair.
Appliance insurance can cover things like your:
fridge
freezer
oven
hob
dishwasher
washing machine
tumble dryer
microwave
TV
games consoles
For smaller items, consider gadget insurance. This is suitable for items like tablets, mobile phones or laptops.
Your appliances are among the most-expensive and most-used items in your home. They’re often devices you couldn’t live without – if your fridge stopped working, for example, could you afford a replacement? If the answer is no, appliance insurance may be just the thing.
A manufacturer’s warranty offers some protection, but these typically only last a year or two. Standalone appliance insurance – usually bought after the manufacturer’s cover period has expired – covers your items for much longer, and can work out cheaper than signing up for an extended warranty.
A manufacturer’s guarantee typically covers mechanical faults. A home insurance policy usually covers accidental damage. With appliance insurance, you’ll be covered for a much wider range of eventualities.
Most appliance insurance policies include cover for:
mechanical or electrical breakdown
parts, labour and call-out charges
accidental damage
emergency repair and replacement
Even the very best home appliance policies don’t cover everything. Exclusions might include:
theft
accidental damage
cosmetic damage
wear and tear
appliances that are over a certain age
appliances made by certain brands (although all major UK brands tend to be covered)
Accidental damage and theft might already be covered by your home contents insurance, so check to see if this is the case.
Also check the policy documents once you have your quotes to ensure you get the cover you need. The policy documents should detail what you can and can’t claim for.
Here’s what appliance insurance covers.
Take note of a few other things that could invalidate your home appliance insurance. You might not be covered if you:
leave your home unoccupied for 30 days or more
use an unauthorised repairer
cause deliberate damage to your appliance
fail to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, such as overloading the washing machine
claim for an appliance you use for business, such as a washing machine used as part of a laundry service.
Appliance insurance can be good value if you’re looking to insure multiple items at once. Many providers offer discounts if you opt for a multi-appliance policy. This type of policy covers some or all your appliances together as a package, which can give you complete peace of mind.
The price of appliance insurance varies depending on a range of factors. One is the value of your appliances, and an insurance provider might ask for proof of how much you paid and when.
Different insurers offer different prices, and individual policies and levels of coverage affect the price too. You’ll pay more if you’re looking to cover multiple appliances.
Appliance insurance may be worth having once your appliance’s warranty expires, as it means your appliances are covered beyond that initial period. Be aware that insurance companies only provide appliance cover for most white goods up to a certain age.
Most appliance insurance policies include replacement cover if your item can’t be repaired. This could save you money, but it might not: if the cost of buying a new appliance is less than the cost of home appliance insurance, you could be wasting your money.
When you buy an appliance, you’re likely to be offered the chance to take out an extended warranty at the time of purchase. You usually get a one-year manufacturer’s warranty as standard, but you can pay extra to extend that beyond the initial 12 months.
An extended warranty is often expensive, and you can usually only take it out at the time of buying the item. It’s also likely to be limited to a specific number of years.
In contrast, appliance insurance can be taken out whenever you like as long as your items aren’t too old, and multiple items can be insured at once, which is likely to offer better value.
Appliance insurance can also cover you for more scenarios than an extended warranty will. A manufacturer’s warranty tends to only cover your appliance for mechanical breakdown.
Here’s how to decide if an extended warranty is worth the cost.
No. Your manufacturer’s warranty covers repairs if your appliance breaks down. Check your purchase documents before you buy appliance insurance.
Most policies cover call-out charges if your appliance can be repaired. However, check the insurer’s terms to avoid unexpected costs.
Most policies last for 12 months, but you may have the option to take out cover for longer.
Yes. Most insurers offer a discount for insuring several appliances on the same policy.
Yes. Most policies don’t cover appliances that are over eight years old. This varies between insurers, so check before you take out a policy.
Last updated: 24 January 2022