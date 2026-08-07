Low-interest loans can be a good option in the right circumstances, but it's always worth considering if another form of finance might better suit your needs. For instance, a 0% credit card might be a better option, as long as you can pay back what you owe in the introductory period.

There are several types of 0% cards, including balance transfer and money transfer options. But a credit card that gives you 0% interest on purchases is likely to be the best way of borrowing, provided you're disciplined enough to pay off your entire balance within the 0% interest period. That means you can borrow the money without paying any interest at all.

Think carefully about how long you need to pay back the borrowed amount and then choose the card that fits your needs - some cards have interest-free periods that last up to 26 months.

Another option would be to do a balance transfer to another 0% credit card when the interest-free period ends. As you might expect, you need a healthy credit rating to use a credit card in this way, especially if the interest-free period is upwards of 20 or even 30 months. After all, you can only get access to 0% cards with high enough limits if you have a solid credit history. The risks with 0% balance transfer cards are that if you don’t qualify for another 0% card at the end of your term, you’ll be stuck paying interest, just as you would if you use the card for purchases.

Even if you can’t get a 0% purchase or balance transfer card. It’s worth shopping around to see what rates you’re offered, and how they compare to loan APRs.