Protect your vehicle, whether it is new or second-hand, by taking out a warranty with Click4Warranty.
Save £100 use code “MONEY100”
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details about yourself and the vehicle by filling in one simple form. This helps us to find the right type of warranty insurance.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the level of cover and add your claim limit.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best warranty insurance quote for you and apply.
An extended car warranty is an insurance policy that covers the cost of your car’s wear and tear for a set period.
It guarantees that the car you have bought is in good condition. If it isn’t, the extended warranty provider covers the repair costs for parts and labour linked to the car’s general mechanics. Even if you have breakdown cover, car warranty insurance could still be useful.
When you buy a new car, it comes with a standard manufacturer’s warranty, which tends to last between three and seven years. Once it ends, an aftermarket warranty, also known as an extended warranty, to continue your cover.
You can get an extended car warranty from the manufacturer when you buy a new car. If you purchase a used vehicle, you can get a used car warranty from another provider.
There are many different types of extended warranties. It’s important to find a policy that fulfils your needs.
You could look at:
Depending on the level of cover you have, your policy usually includes repairs to your:
engine and suspension
clutch and brakes
transmission system
fuel and ignition system
air conditioning
electrics
gearbox
steering
It’s important to check the claims limit. This is the most an insurer pays if you make a claim. You can check exactly what’s covered here.
The best car warranty policies include extra features such as hire car cover while your car is being repaired, or breakdown recovery. Extras can push up the cost of your premiums, though.
Every policy is different, but most exclude:
batteries, wheels, tyres, exhausts, catalytic converters, worn-out clutches and brakes
damage caused by oil leaks
cars used for competitions, commercial deliveries or as taxis
damage caused by frost, blockages, contamination or sludge
poor workmanship or faulty components
All extended car warranty policies include an insurance product information document (IPID). This is a simple two-page document that gives clear information about all levels of cover, restrictions and exclusions. Check your policy terms to get full details on all the benefits and limitations.
Perhaps your new car warranty is coming to an end, or you might be thinking about taking out a used car warranty. Either way, you can save money and reduce worry with an extended car warranty. But it’s important to check exactly what’s covered. You might think it’s not worth it if certain things are excluded.
It’s a good idea to shop around and find a policy that meets your needs.
First, check the labour rate. That’s the maximum amount the extended warranty provider pays towards labour costs if your car ends up in a garage. Also, see what the age and mileage limits are on the insurance you’re considering.
Then consider:
What type of car you want to cover
What kind of maintenance it needs
How often you use it
Whether wear and tear cover might be helpful on a used car – not all warranty providers offer this
Compare policies which offer the level of cover you need, then select the package with the best price.
Yes, in most cases, but not all insurers require this, so check. You may also need to provide proof of MOT if you claim.
Probably. Most warranty insurers do not cover cars with modifications. Check your policy documents for full details.
Not always. Some warranties only cover repairs at authorised garages.
Yes, most warranties have an excess of around £50. You may need to pay the excess to your garage if your insurer pays it directly for work on your vehicle.
It depends. Some policies include wear and tear, but this may not cover things such as wheels or brakes. Check your policy documents for details.
Possibly. It depends if breakdown recovery is included in your warranty cover.
No, your warranty only covers parts that break down. If you have a car accident, you need to report this to your car insurance company.
Find warranty insurance for your vehicle today.
Save £100 use code “MONEY100”
If your car breaks down or needs replacement parts, your warranty insurance may be able to cover the cost. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your car warranty.Read More
A car warranty can help with the cost of repairs if something goes wrong, but you need to check terms and conditions carefully to avoid policies that don’t pay out when you need them to.Read More
A warranty could help with the cost of fixing your car, but how do they work and what do they cover? Here is what you need to know about car warranties.Read More
By comparing warranty insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value warranty insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 1 April, 2022