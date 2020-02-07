Compare Our Best Pet Insurance Deals

Waggel Pet Insurance
It can be expensive and distressing when your pet is injured or ill. The best pet insurance can offer you peace of mind by covering your vet bills if something goes wrong. And the benefits don't stop there.
Up to £10,000 vet fees cover and £0 excess option
Unlimited free video vet calls, behavioural and nutritional consultations
Dental cover as standard for accident and illness
Exclusive membership rewards and discounts with our partners
T&Cs apply
Money.co.uk exclusive: Get you pet insurance through Waggel and you'll get your one month completely free!
T&Cs apply
Your pet is part of the family, so it can be a worrying and stressful - not to mention costly – experience if something happens to them.
The right pet insurance can cover the cost of trying to put things right and provide some welcome peace of mind in the face of expensive bills that you may run-up in the process. With your insurance covering your pet's vet bills, you can focus on making sure they get the care and attention they need.
Accident-only pet insurance covers your pet's injuries if they have an accident. It's the cheapest type of pet insurance with the most basic cover. Some policies give limited vet fee cover if your pet becomes ill due to an accident.
A time-limited pet insurance policy lets you claim for a specific condition for a set time period – usually one year. Once the time period set out in your policy has expired, you have to pay to treat your pet's condition yourself.
A max-benefit pet insurance policy lets you claim for vet treatment along with a defined set of other costs up to a set limit – for example, £8,000. Your insurer won't pay out for any losses once your costs exceed that limit.
Lifetime cover is the most comprehensive type of pet insurance. It is also the most expensive. It lets you claim up to a set amount, such as £12,000, for each year of your pet's life, for any condition they suffer.
1
Pet insurance is designed to cover the cost of vet treatment for your pet if they have the misfortune to have an accident or become sick. It can also cover the costs of recovering your pet if they are stolen or stray. Dog owners can also get cover against any injury their animal might cause to other people or their property.
Your pet is likely to require a trip to the vet at some point in their life. It might be because they get a little over-adventurous and have an accident, or just because they need a routine check-up. Pet insurance lets pet owners save themselves from paying any surprise costs out of their own pockets.
What you get with your policy will depend on the type of policy and level of cover you choose. This means that you need to work out how much cover you need before you compare pet insurance quotes or purchase a policy.
If you want cheap pet insurance, you may be tempted to settle for a lower level of cover. But while this might cover the basics, it's worth remembering that there's no point in an insurance policy that doesn't give you the cover you need.
Make sure that the policy you buy covers the items that are essential to you and your pet.
If you have a pedigree pet, you may wish to consider a policy that offers a higher level of cover. Lifetime insurance can be the perfect pet insurance for these breeds because they often suffer from hereditary diseases as they get older.
It is important to consider that vet bills over the life of a pedigree breed can run into thousands of pounds, so lifetime or maximum-benefit insurance could save you a lot of money in the long run. You might also want to check what cover you have if your pet is stolen or lost.
If your policy does not include everything you need, you may be able to pay more for add-ons and extras.
Pet insurance providers cover necessary treatment costs up to a specified amount².
You can claim vet fees for many procedures, but not all, so it's wise to put money aside for anything that's not covered or which exceeds the cover limits on your policy.
Treatment charges vary, with each practice setting its own rates. An initial consultation is likely to be under £100, but costs can soon rack up if specialist care or surgery is required.
This graph gives an example of the level of cover offered by pet insurance providers.
It is a good idea to get cover for your pet as soon as possible, as they may need veterinary treatment or other support at any age.
Most providers won't insure your pet in its first weeks of life – the table below shows the age requirements listed by some providers – and any conditions your pet contracts in the first two weeks after you take out cover are frequently excluded. It, therefore, pays to buy cover ahead of time if you can.
Make sure you have proof that your pet is over the age specified by your chosen provider in your policy documents before you make a claim. It is likely to be rejected if your pet is too young.
|Provider
|Bought By Many
|Animal Friends
|The Insurance Emporium
|Pet-insurance.co.uk
|Healthy Pets
|Waggel
|Direct Line
|Tesco Bank
|Agria
|Co-op Insurance
|Corinium Insurance Services
|Minimum age
|4 weeks
|4 weeks
|5 weeks
|5 weeks
|5 weeks
|8 weeks
|8 weeks
|8 weeks
|8 weeks
|8 weeks
|8 weeks
What your pet insurance policy covers will depend on a number of personal factors. Your pet's species, their breed, their age and where you live are all important.
However, there are three main basics to every good pet insurance policy.
The conditions and treatment they cover can vary, but you should be protected for common problems and issues faced by most pet owners.
So while the best pet insurance for you will depend on your pet and your lifestyle, most plans will typically cover them for accidents, illnesses and injuries.
Accident cover means you're covered if your pet gets injured or happens to injure someone else.
Illness cover is for if your pet becomes ill while your pet insurance policy's valid.
Emergencies cover is for if you fall ill and have to go into hospital. Some policies cover the cost of your pet's temporary care.
Here are the specific treatments and conditions most UK pet insurance policies will cover, and what most plans will exclude.
Remember to check your policy document and with your insurer if there is a particular treatment you need to be covered.
"Lifetime pet insurance policies may cost more, but they provide the most comprehensive cover. This could be especially important if your pet's breed commonly suffers from certain conditions as they age. Don't just go for the cheapest option – find the best cover for you and your pet."”Joel Kempson, Pet Insurance Expert
When you compare pet insurance quotes, you'll see different insurers offering different amounts. These prices are based on several factors. Your pet insurance comparison will take the following into consideration:
Your pet's age: Older pets are more likely to get sick, so their insurance costs more. For more information, read our handy guide to finding cover for your older pet.
Pre-existing medical conditions: If your pet's got any medical issues, then most insurers won't cover them. Those that do will charge you much more, because it's more risky for them to insure you.
Cost of your pet: Insurance for pedigree pets costs more than insurance for crossbreeds. That's because pedigree pets are more expensive to buy and can suffer from inherited health issues.
Type of pet: Small pets like rabbits are typically cheaper to cover than bigger pets like dogs and cats. That's because smaller pets cost much less to buy, and their vet fees are lower.
If you're asking yourself "how much is pet insurance?" then it's worth noting that it can vary. However, planning ahead can help you to save you money on your pet insurance. For example:
Do your research: If you're thinking about what type of pet you want, it's worth checking which animals tend to be more prone to illness. Those animals will cost you more in vet's bills or pet insurance.
Take care of your pet's health: Preventative care pet plans help keep vaccinations and routine appointments up to date. This should mean you have a healthier pet with fewer illnesses.
Microchip your pet: Since April 2016, you're legally required to microchip your dog. It's not legally required for cats or other types of pets, but it can help you get cheaper pet insurance, UK wide.
Multi pet insurance: If you insure more than one pet with the same company they may offer a discount. This is called multi pet insurance.
Shop around: If you're looking at pet insurance, compare deals from different insurers to find the best value pet insurance.
Self insurance: A pet insurance comparison should be done with your own budget in mind. Another way of working within your own budget is to create your own pet insurance. To do this, you choose how much to put aside each month and use that pot of money when you need to pay out for vet bills.
If you're struggling financially, you may be able to get help with caring for your pet. Here's how to get help with vet bills.
You need to send a claims form to your insurer. Here is what you need to do to make a pet insurance claim.
Yes, most policies will start when you purchase your cover, which means you could claim straight away in an emergency. Others might have a 14-day cooling-off period so you will need to check your policy's small print.
No, you cannot claim on your policy to cover the cost of routine treatments like vaccinations or vet check ups.
Yes, you can get a multi pet policy that covers two or more pets which may earn you a discount. Here is how to insure multiple pets at once.
Yes, but many insurers set a maximum age limit on their policies, for example eight years old for dogs and cats. Here is how to find cover for your older pet.
Most policies do not, but some can cover conditions if your pet has been symptom free for at least two years. Find out more here.
If you are retired, on a low income or receive certain state benefits you may be able to get help towards the cost of vet bills from a dedicated animal charity.
There are multiple UK charities that provide a variety of helpful services. If you need help, consider contacting:
The PDSA treats animals that belong to owners who get financial help from certain state benefits like Housing Benefit or Council Tax support.
Usually the PDSA provides free vet care, but asks anyone whose pet receives free treatment to make a voluntary donation towards the cost.
The Blue cross runs four animal hospitals and pet care clinics. These offer free veterinary treatment for pets whose owners are on a low income or get certain means-tested benefits.
Dogs Trust offers financial support to dog owners to help towards the cost of neutering. They support owners that live in certain areas of the UK, have a low income or receive certain means-tested benefits.
By comparing pet insurance, UK pet owners could save money on their policy. The best value pet insurance will offer the cover pets need at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK pet insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
Last updated: 7 June 2022