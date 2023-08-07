Compare Our Best Pet Insurance Deals

<Home

Compare pet insurance and find great deals

Pet insurance can help you save thousands of pounds, protecting your savings from unexpected vet bills.

With a wide range of UK pet insurance providers, we can help you find our best policies for your budget.
logo

Compare pet insurance

Get a quote in minutes and cover your pet today
1
Tell us a few details about you and your pet and we'll find the most suitable quotes
2
Compare quotes from a wide range of deals from UK providers
3
Select the best quote for you and your pet and get covered
Get a quote
Trustpilot
How to compare pet insurance quotesWhat is pet insurance and how does it work?Is pet insurance worth it?Types of pet insuranceWhat's covered by pet insurance?Pet insurance for dogs, cats and older animalsHow to get cheaper pet insurance deals
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedNovember 7th, 2025

How to compare pet insurance quotes

Comparing pet insurance with us is easy. Let's take a look at the the information we'll need to find you quotes:

  • Your pet's age: An older animal is at higher risk of illness or injury, so they're more likely to need vetinary treatment than a younger animal.

  • Their breed: Certain breeds are more susceptible to illness or health issues, making it more likely you'll make a claim. For example, bulldogs are more likely to develop respiratory issues.

  • Details about any pre-existing conditions: These are any conditions your pet has previously been treated for or diagnosed with. They're unlikely to be covered by new policies.

  • Your postcode: The cost of vetinary treatment can vary depending on where you live. For example, prices are often higher for London because vet practices there have higher running costs.

What is pet insurance and how does it work?

Pet insurance is designed to help cover unexpected veterinary fees if your pet becomes ill or is injured. Some policies may also cover the cost of finding your pet if they are lost or stolen.

You pay a regular premium, and if you make a claim, the insurer will typically reimburse eligible vet costs after deducting your excess. Depending on the policy, this may be a percentage of the bill or up to a set limit.

A standard pet insurance policy usually covers accidents and illnesses, and many dog policies may also include third-party liability. This provides protection if your dog causes injury to other people or damages their property.

Routine care, such as vaccinations or flea treatments, and pre-existing conditions are generally not covered.

Is pet insurance worth it?

Pet insurance acts as a financial safety net, helping you to avoid unexpected vet costs. Vet treatment can be very expensive, easily resulting in thousands of pounds in fees,

Getting cover early is crucial, as it locks in lower premiums before your pet's age or health can increase costs. If you wait until after a condition develops, it'll be considered 'pre-existing' and will be excluded from new policies. That means you'll have to cover the cost of any related treatment yourself.

We compare a variety of UK pet insurers to help you find the best deal.

Types of pet insurance

A lifetime policy, or annual benefit limit, means your pet is covered for vet costs up to a certain amount each year. The limit resets annually as long as you renew your policy, making it ideal for chronic or recurring conditions. This is the most comprehensive cover, but as a result is typically the most expensive.

This type of policy has a set cover limit per health condition. This means that once the limit is hit for a condition, the condition is no longer covered. Any conditions your pet has been treated for will then typically be considered 'pre-existing', and are unlikely to be covered by any future policies.

This covers new illnesses or injuries for a set period of time, usually 12 months. During this time, you have a set cover limit for each new condition your pet develops. Cover will end when the maximum amount of money for that specific condition is reached, or the time limit on the policy runs out, whichever comes first.

This is the cheapest and most basic type of pet insurance. An accident-only policy provides cover for vet costs resulting from sudden, unexpected accidents. For example, if your pet breaks a bone.

What's covered by pet insurance?

A typical pet insurance policy usually includes:

Vet fees for accidents and illnesses: Unexpected costs as a result of accident and illness will be covered up to a certain limit outlined in your policy. It can include diagnostic tests, consultations, and prescribed medication.
Unexpected boarding fees: If you are hospitalised for a specific period, the policy may cover the cost of a kennel or cattery for your pet.
Third-party liability (for dogs): If your dog injures a person, another pet, or damages someone's property, your insurance can cover the resulting costs. This could be compensation and legal fees.
Advertising and reward costs for lost or stolen pets: Your insurance can also cover the cost of advertising if your pet gets lost or stolen, as well as provide reward money for their return. Some policies may also reimburse you for the purchase price of the pet if it isn't found.
Putting your pet to sleep: Pet insurance can cover the vet costs of euthanasia where it's deemed necessary to stop your pet suffering.

The following is typically excluded:

Pre-existing conditions: Any pre-existing conditions your pet had before you took out your policy won't be covered.
Routine/preventative treatment: This may include vaccinations, flea or worming procedures, and routine check-ups.
Routine dental care: Typically, only emergency dental treatment is covered.
Spaying or neutering: These procedures are considered routine or preventative treatments, so won't be covered.
Food/dietary supplements: Most standard policies exclude routine supplements and foods that are given for general health rather than a specific medical need.
Paying for your pet to be buried or cremated: Pet insurance won't cover the cost of burial or cremation if your pet passes away.

Pet insurance for dogs, cats and older animals

The type of cover you need will depend on what pet you have. Your pet's species, age and breed play a large role in deciding the cost of your premium

For dogs, third-party liability isn't always a must, but it's strongly recommended. However, if the breed is considered 'dangerous' under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991), you're legally required to have third-party liability insurance.

Cats are generally cheaper to insure, but premiums can vary depending on whether they are indoor or outdoor. Outdoor cats face more risks, so policies for them tend to be more expensive.

Older pets tend to be at higher risk of injury or illness than younger pets. This is why it's always best to insure your pet as early as possible. Most providers will allow you to get a quote once your dog or cat is 8 weeks old. Starting cover when they're a puppy or kitten helps lock in cover before any health conditions are classed as pre-existing.

Many pet insurance policies have an upper age limit for starting a new policy. That's why getting lifetime cover is a great option. It can ensure your pet remains covered in old age, provided they were already insured before reaching the age limit.

Pet insurance providers typically enforce a maximum age for new policies, often around eight years old for dogs and cats. If your pet develops a condition before this age and you haven't insured them, you may struggle to find comprehensive cover later.

Imogen Bland profile
Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

How to get cheaper pet insurance deals

Comparing quotes is the best way to find cheaper pet insurance deals. But there are a few other ways you can save on your premiums:

  • Increase your excess: A higher voluntary excess can lower your premium. But this means a higher amount will be deducted from any payouts you receive if you make a claim. So, make sure it's an amount you can afford.

  • Multi-pet discounts: If you have multiple pets, insuring them together can be cheaper than taking out separate policies.

  • Choose the right level of cover: While accident-only is the cheapest cover, a comprehensive policy might be better value for money. You'll want to find a policy that offers what you need at a competitive price.

  • Keep your pet healthy: Booking regular vet check-ups and staying up-to-date with your pet's vaccinations is a great way to keep them healthy. This can reduce the risk of your pet needing costly vetinary treatments further down the line.

Compare with us and we'll help save you money by finding our best pet insurance deals.

Customer Reviews

Trustpilot stars
Rated 4.1 out of 5
by 1,077 people
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Trustpilot stars
Everything you need to gain credit for your business
Michael Ver-yard
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Trustpilot stars
Very fast and efficient.
SAL
Great website
Trustpilot stars
Great website, very easy to use and compare options. Clear information and really helpful for making decisions quickly.
customer

About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

money.co.uk's pet insurance site is operated by Stickee Technology Limited, 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, WA14 2DT (company number 06711740) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference Number 916665.

Our service is free to use and compares a wide range of trusted household names. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a commission from Stickee if you decide to buy through our website. Our commission is based on a percentage of a fixed price per pet insured, but will not increase your premium. We pride ourselves on impartiality and independence - therefore we don’t promote any one insurance provider over another.

We’ve been featured in

The GuardianBBCDaily ExpressFinancial TimesDaily Mirror