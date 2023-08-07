Compare Our Best Pet Insurance Deals

Pet insurance is designed to help cover unexpected veterinary fees if your pet becomes ill or is injured. Some policies may also cover the cost of finding your pet if they are lost or stolen.

You pay a regular premium, and if you make a claim, the insurer will typically reimburse eligible vet costs after deducting your excess. Depending on the policy, this may be a percentage of the bill or up to a set limit.

A standard pet insurance policy usually covers accidents and illnesses, and many dog policies may also include third-party liability. This provides protection if your dog causes injury to other people or damages their property.

Routine care, such as vaccinations or flea treatments, and pre-existing conditions are generally not covered.