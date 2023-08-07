Compare Our Best Pet Insurance Deals

Comparing pet insurance with us is easy. Let's take a look at the the information we'll need to find you quotes:
Your pet's age: An older animal is at higher risk of illness or injury, so they're more likely to need vetinary treatment than a younger animal.
Their breed: Certain breeds are more susceptible to illness or health issues, making it more likely you'll make a claim. For example, bulldogs are more likely to develop respiratory issues.
Details about any pre-existing conditions: These are any conditions your pet has previously been treated for or diagnosed with. They're unlikely to be covered by new policies.
Your postcode: The cost of vetinary treatment can vary depending on where you live. For example, prices are often higher for London because vet practices there have higher running costs.
Pet insurance is designed to help cover unexpected veterinary fees if your pet becomes ill or is injured. Some policies may also cover the cost of finding your pet if they are lost or stolen.
You pay a regular premium, and if you make a claim, the insurer will typically reimburse eligible vet costs after deducting your excess. Depending on the policy, this may be a percentage of the bill or up to a set limit.
A standard pet insurance policy usually covers accidents and illnesses, and many dog policies may also include third-party liability. This provides protection if your dog causes injury to other people or damages their property.
Routine care, such as vaccinations or flea treatments, and pre-existing conditions are generally not covered.
Pet insurance acts as a financial safety net, helping you to avoid unexpected vet costs. Vet treatment can be very expensive, easily resulting in thousands of pounds in fees,
Getting cover early is crucial, as it locks in lower premiums before your pet's age or health can increase costs. If you wait until after a condition develops, it'll be considered 'pre-existing' and will be excluded from new policies. That means you'll have to cover the cost of any related treatment yourself.
We compare a variety of UK pet insurers to help you find the best deal.
A lifetime policy, or annual benefit limit, means your pet is covered for vet costs up to a certain amount each year. The limit resets annually as long as you renew your policy, making it ideal for chronic or recurring conditions. This is the most comprehensive cover, but as a result is typically the most expensive.
This type of policy has a set cover limit per health condition. This means that once the limit is hit for a condition, the condition is no longer covered. Any conditions your pet has been treated for will then typically be considered 'pre-existing', and are unlikely to be covered by any future policies.
This covers new illnesses or injuries for a set period of time, usually 12 months. During this time, you have a set cover limit for each new condition your pet develops. Cover will end when the maximum amount of money for that specific condition is reached, or the time limit on the policy runs out, whichever comes first.
This is the cheapest and most basic type of pet insurance. An accident-only policy provides cover for vet costs resulting from sudden, unexpected accidents. For example, if your pet breaks a bone.
The type of cover you need will depend on what pet you have. Your pet's species, age and breed play a large role in deciding the cost of your premium
For dogs, third-party liability isn't always a must, but it's strongly recommended. However, if the breed is considered 'dangerous' under the Dangerous Dogs Act (1991), you're legally required to have third-party liability insurance.
Cats are generally cheaper to insure, but premiums can vary depending on whether they are indoor or outdoor. Outdoor cats face more risks, so policies for them tend to be more expensive.
Older pets tend to be at higher risk of injury or illness than younger pets. This is why it's always best to insure your pet as early as possible. Most providers will allow you to get a quote once your dog or cat is 8 weeks old. Starting cover when they're a puppy or kitten helps lock in cover before any health conditions are classed as pre-existing.
Many pet insurance policies have an upper age limit for starting a new policy. That's why getting lifetime cover is a great option. It can ensure your pet remains covered in old age, provided they were already insured before reaching the age limit.
“Pet insurance providers typically enforce a maximum age for new policies, often around eight years old for dogs and cats. If your pet develops a condition before this age and you haven't insured them, you may struggle to find comprehensive cover later.”
Comparing quotes is the best way to find cheaper pet insurance deals. But there are a few other ways you can save on your premiums:
Increase your excess: A higher voluntary excess can lower your premium. But this means a higher amount will be deducted from any payouts you receive if you make a claim. So, make sure it's an amount you can afford.
Multi-pet discounts: If you have multiple pets, insuring them together can be cheaper than taking out separate policies.
Choose the right level of cover: While accident-only is the cheapest cover, a comprehensive policy might be better value for money. You'll want to find a policy that offers what you need at a competitive price.
Keep your pet healthy: Booking regular vet check-ups and staying up-to-date with your pet's vaccinations is a great way to keep them healthy. This can reduce the risk of your pet needing costly vetinary treatments further down the line.
Compare with us and we'll help save you money by finding our best pet insurance deals.
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