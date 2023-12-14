How interest rates on savings accounts compare to the frozen base rate

Christmas might just be around the corner, but that doesn’t stop the Bank of England from making another key announcement.

Today, the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met again to discuss whether the base rate should be changed.

In November, MPC decided to hold the base rate at 5.25%, with six members voting to keep rates at 5.25% and three voting for an increase to 5.50%.

This meeting mirrored last month's decision, as six members voted to maintain the base rate at 5.25% and three preferred to increase the rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.50%.

However, it’s important to note that inflation is changing. A few months ago it was at 6.7% and now it's dropped to 4.6% - which is inching closer to the Bank of England’s target of 2%.

The base rate plays a big role in meeting this inflation target, so the committee has been keen to keep rates high until they can be sure inflation will remain low and stable.

For now the base rate remains frozen, and this should impact interest rates on saving and borrowing. Throughout 2023, we’ve seen providers reacting to the Bank of England’s decision, with fixed-rate savings rates reaching more than 6%.

But, since the Bank of England’s decision in November, rates on savings accounts have slowed down, and we haven’t seen fixed-rates above 6% for a few weeks.

The monthly average for savings accounts has also dropped from 4.5% to 4.3%, which is an example of how the frozen base rate can impact rates.