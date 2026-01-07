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*Based on data provided by Consumer Intelligence Ltd, www.consumerintelligence.com (July 2026). 51% of home insurance customers could save £211.16 on a combined policy.
Why compare home insurance quotes with money.co.uk?What is home insurance?What does home insurance cover?How much does home insurance cost?How to get cheap home insurance
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedJanuary 7th, 2026

Why compare home insurance quotes with Money.co.uk?

Comparing quotes with money.co.uk can save you both time and money, allowing you to easily sort through a range of providers to find the right policy for you.

With our free and impartial comparison service, you can focus on finding a quote without any unnecessary stress. All you'll need to do is tell us a bit about you and your home, and we'll sort the rest.

What is home insurance?

Home insurance financially protects your home and belongings from unforeseen and unexpected events like fire, storms, and burglary.

Home insurance is split into two types:

  • Buildings insurance protects the structure of your home. That typically includes the walls, roof, windows, and any built-in kitchen or bathroom units.

  • Contents insurance protects the belongings inside your home. This might be furniture, electronics, or anything you would bring with you if you moved house.

These can be bought together or as a combined policy, but mortgage lenders will usually require you to have buildings insurance to protect their investment.

Do I need home insurance?

It’s not a legal requirement, but if you have a mortgage your lender will typically request that you have buildings cover to protect their investment. Not having it could prove extremely expensive if you need to make a claim.

If you live in a rented property, you won't need to buy buildings insurance. This is the landlord's responsibility. However, it can still be worth taking out contents insurance as a renter. This can cover you in case your belongings are damaged or lost due to an insured event.

Choosing between buildings and contents insurance or a combined policy depends on your situation. If you're a homeowner with a mortgage, your lender will almost certainly require buildings insurance. If you're a renter, your landlord is responsible for the building, but it’s up to you to protect your own belongings with contents cover.

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Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

Home insurance typically covers:

Covered

Fire
Flood
Storm damage

Not covered

General wear and tear: Natural deterioration over time isn't covered.
Intentional or malicious damage: Any deliberate damage you've done to the property or your belongings won't be included.
Unoccupied homes: They face higher risks, and insurance cover may be limited if left empty beyond 30–60 days. Check your policy, and consider specialist cover for frequently unoccupied or holiday homes.

How much does home insurance cost?

The cost of home insurance can vary based on a range of factors:

  • Location: Local crime rates and risk of events like flooding affect the likelihood of a claim, so your postcode plays a role in how much your home insurance costs.

  • Property age:

    Older homes may be more costly to insure because they're more expensive to repair due to outdated plumbing or electrical systems. They might also be built with expensive non-standard materials, which would make it more costly to repair.

  • Security:

    A high level of security on your property can cause your premiums to fall, as it reduces the risk of theft and damage.

  • Claims history: Having a history of claims means you're riskier to insure, making your premiums increase. Whilst having no claims signals to your insurer that you're less of a risk. Having a history of no claims means you can build up your no-claims discount, getting you a discount on your overall insurance cost.

Ways to make your home insurance cheaper

To reduce the cost of your home insurance, you can:

Increase your voluntary excess

This is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim. A higher voluntary excess means a lower annual/monthly premium, but always make sure you're able to pay the excess in the event of a claim.

Improve your home security

The more secure your home is, the less likely it is that you'll be a victim of theft.

Accurately value your contents

This ensures you're not over-or under-insuring. If you're not sure, use a contents calculator to accurately work out the cost of your belongings.

Shop around

Comparing quotes each year is the best way to check you're getting the cheapest deal for your individual needs. By using money.co.uk, you can find a variety of quotes in minutes and find the cheapest one.

Can I insure a second home?

You may want to consider insuring your second home, but you may need a specialist second home insurance policy, especially if it is unoccupied for longer than 30 or 60 days at a time. You can read more on how to find cover for your second home.

Is it more expensive to insure older properties?

Older properties can be more expensive to insure due to the more costly materials used that can be difficult to replace. These properties are also considered a higher risk as old plumbing, wiring and roofing, as well as subsidence, can all increase the likelihood of you making a claim.

Explore our home insurance guides

Find out more about how home insurance works and whether it's right for you.
What home insurance do you need?
What home insurance do you need?
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How to manage your home insurance policy
How to claim on your home insurance policy
How to claim on your home insurance policy
Find more guides here

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About Imogen Bland

Imogen has worked in marketing since graduating university. With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, she's the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk.

Imogen uses her extensive knowledge of insurance products to help people confidently navigate their options. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings. Her goal is simple: to help you save money.

View Imogen Bland's full biography here or learn more about our editorial policy