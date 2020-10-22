If your home is damaged or your belongings are broken or stolen, home insurance can be the protection you need to cover the cost.

Whether you rent or own your home - be it leasehold or freehold - if it's damaged or your belongings are broken or stolen, home insurance can offer the protection you need to cover the cost.

Like other types of insurance, home insurance involves signing up to a monthly payment premium and you are then covered up to a set limit for the duration of the policy.

The best home insurance is one that will cover the true cost and worth of your home contents and repair to the building itself, so be as accurate as possible with these details when you compare policies.

Home insurance can be split into two separate policies; buildings insurance and contents insurance. You can buy each separately, or get them together as a combined policy.