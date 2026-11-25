Key points

A guarantor mortgage lets someone you trust, usually a parent or close relative, back your mortgage.

If you can't pay, your guarantor is responsible for the payments.

The lender may hold your guarantor's home or savings as security.

Not every lender offers guarantor mortgages, and each sets its own rules.

What is a guarantor mortgage?

A guarantor mortgage is a mortgage where someone else, your guarantor, agrees to cover your payments if you can't. Your guarantor is usually a parent or other close family member who owns a home. It could suit you if you have a small deposit, a low income or a limited credit history, because the lender has extra security.

For your guarantor, it's a big commitment. They become jointly responsible for the debt, and their home or savings are at risk. They should get legal advice before they sign.

How do guarantor mortgages work?

You own the property and make the monthly payments. Your guarantor doesn't own any of it, but they're legally responsible for the debt.

Your guarantor offers their home or savings as security. If neither of you can pay, the lender could take what your guarantor has offered. In the worst case, your guarantor could lose their home.

If you keep up with your payments, your guarantor doesn't have to pay anything.