Guarantor liability if you can’t pay your mortgage

A guarantor offers up assets as collateral against your mortgage loan, typically savings or their own home. They’re jointly liable for the debt, which means if you fail to meet your repayments, they face having their assets repossessed. In extreme cases, both the borrower and the guarantor could lose their homes, but there are stages before that happens.

If you fall behind on your mortgage repayments, you might be offered more time to make up the shortfall in the first instance – but you might also be charged a fee. If you can’t make the repayment, your guarantor could be asked to make it on your behalf.

If you keep missing payments, things could become more serious. If your guarantor put up savings as collateral, they may be told that they can’t access the money for a longer period of time, or those savings could be used to pay off your debt.

Your house could be repossessed and sold to pay off your debts, and if there’s still a shortfall and the sale doesn’t cover what you owe, the lender could repossess the guarantor’s home or find other ways to recoup the debt from your guarantor.

If you meet all your repayments on time, your guarantor won’t have to do anything, and all their collateral will be safe. A good way to protect a guarantor is to remortgage to a standalone mortgage as soon as your circumstances allow.

For instance, when you have repaid a chunk of the mortgage, the lender might agree that you can borrow the rest without needing the security of a family member. If your salary has risen, you might beagle to get a mortgage on your own.