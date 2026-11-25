The guarantor agrees to set aside money in a savings account chosen by the mortgage lender.
The savings may still earn interest but are there to be used as security in case the borrower misses a repayment.
A guarantor mortgage lets someone you trust, usually a parent or close relative, back your mortgage.
If you can't pay, your guarantor is responsible for the payments.
The lender may hold your guarantor's home or savings as security.
Not every lender offers guarantor mortgages, and each sets its own rules.
A guarantor mortgage is a mortgage where someone else, your guarantor, agrees to cover your payments if you can't. Your guarantor is usually a parent or other close family member who owns a home. It could suit you if you have a small deposit, a low income or a limited credit history, because the lender has extra security.
For your guarantor, it's a big commitment. They become jointly responsible for the debt, and their home or savings are at risk. They should get legal advice before they sign.
You own the property and make the monthly payments. Your guarantor doesn't own any of it, but they're legally responsible for the debt.
Your guarantor offers their home or savings as security. If neither of you can pay, the lender could take what your guarantor has offered. In the worst case, your guarantor could lose their home.
If you keep up with your payments, your guarantor doesn't have to pay anything.
A guarantor mortgage could help if you have:
A low income. Providers usually decide how much to give you based on a multiple of your salary. If it’s low, you might find that the amount they’ll lend you isn’t enough to get the home you want. Having a guarantor may enable you to get a bigger loan.
Little or no deposit. Usually, you need a deposit of at least 5% to get on the property ladder, but the more you have, the better the deals on offer. With a guarantor mortgage, however, you might be able to get a 100% mortgage.
A bad credit score. Lenders want to be sure that you’ll pay them back on time, so a bad credit score means they might not lend you what you need, even if you can afford the repayments on paper. If they have doubts, a guarantor may help.
Little or no credit history. Many of us shy away from credit cards and loans, but having no credit history means it’s hard for lenders to know if you’re a responsible borrower or not. If providers don’t have enough information to be 100% confident about granting the loan, a guarantor can help.
Guarantor mortgages are often used by first-time buyers, but they can also be used by borrowers who are:
Taking out a mortgage to move home
Remortgaging, provided past payment history shows a good payment record
Changing the terms, for example by buying a former spouse out of a joint mortgage
If you're applying for a guarantor mortgage, you'll need to supply the usual documents you would when applying for a mortgage. These include:
Proof of income (payslips, for example)
Proof of ID (a passport, for example)
Proof of your outgoings/spending habits (normally bank statements dating back a few months)
Proof of address
If you're acting as the guarantor of the mortgage, you'll also need to provide certain documents as you're liable for the loan if the borrower defaults on payments.
As well as the above documentation, you'll likely need to show evidence of home ownership such as the property deeds.
Guarantor mortgages sometimes allow you to borrow 100% of the property value. However, typically, lenders will only offer up to four to four-and-a-half times your salary – although some may stretch to five times what you earn, especially if you have a guarantor in place.Even with a guarantor mortgage, you’ll have to pass the lender’s affordability checks, so the amount you can borrow will still depend on your income and how much you can repay each month.
Parents are the most common form of mortgage guarantors. But guarantors are not limited to parents and could include other family members, such as grandparents or aunts and uncles.
And while banks and building societies usually expect a guarantor to be a close member of the borrower’s family, some may accept other people such as long-standing friends or godparents.
All guarantors must be homeowners in their own right. Some lenders expect them to have paid off their own mortgages in full, although other lenders are less strict about this.
Other requirements can include:
|Check
|What lenders may look for
|Home ownership
|Guarantors must be homeowners in their own right. Some lenders expect them to have paid off their own mortgage in full. Others are less strict.
|Equity or savings
|Some lenders ask for a set amount of equity or savings.
|Income
|Some lenders ask for a high income.
|Credit record
|Lenders usually look for an excellent credit record.
|Relationship
|Usually a parent or close family member. Some lenders accept a long-standing friend or godparent.
|Legal advice
|Lenders may ask the guarantor to take legal advice.
A guarantor offers up assets as collateral against your mortgage loan. In most cases, these are either their savings or their own home.
As they’re jointly liable for the debt, they face having these assets repossessed if you fail to meet your repayments. In extreme cases, both the borrower and the guarantor could lose their homes, but there are stages before that happens.
However, if you fall behind on your mortgage repayments, you may be offered more time to make up the shortfall in the first instance – although you might also be charged a late-payment fee.
It’s when you keep missing payments, that things become more serious. If your guarantor put up savings as collateral, for example, they may be told that they can’t access the money for a longer period of time, or that those savings will be used to pay off your debt.
If things don’t improve, your house could then be repossessed and sold to pay off your debts. And if there’s still a shortfall because the sale doesn’t cover what you owe, the lender could repossess the guarantor’s home too.
That said, as long as you meet all your repayments on time, your guarantor won’t have to do anything, and all their collateral will be safe.
Once you have repaid a chunk of the mortgage, you may also be able to remortgage to a standalone mortgage – especially if your income has risen in the meantime.
If you're struggling, contact your lender early and get free debt advice from StepChange or MoneyHelper.
The guarantor agrees to set aside money in a savings account chosen by the mortgage lender.
The savings may still earn interest but are there to be used as security in case the borrower misses a repayment.
A charge is placed against the guarantor’s property, which acts as security against your loan.
In a worst-case scenario, the guarantor’s home could be sold to pay off any outstanding debts.
The guarantor agrees to set aside money in a savings account chosen by the mortgage lender.
The savings may still earn interest but are there to be used as security in case the borrower misses a repayment.
A charge is placed against the guarantor’s property, which acts as security against your loan.
In a worst-case scenario, the guarantor’s home could be sold to pay off any outstanding debts.
A family deposit mortgage is when a family member puts their savings into an account linked to your mortgage. The savings earn interest but normally have to remain in the account for a set amount of time.
The idea is the savings can be used as collateral if the borrower fails to make the repayments. So, your family member's finances are at risk if you can't afford the mortgage.
A family offset mortgage, sometimes called a ‘parent offset mortgage’, works similarly. It involves a family member paying money into a savings account that is linked to the borrower's mortgage.
However, the key difference is that they won't earn interest on the savings. Instead, the money is offset against the mortgage loan, reducing the interest owed, making the monthly repayments more affordable.
If you're applying for a mortgage as a first-time buyer, and struggling to save up enough of a deposit, there are some government schemes designed to help.
Lifetime ISA – you can save up to £4,000 a year and get a 25% government bonus, up to £1,000 a year, if you use it for your first home or retirement
Shared ownership – lets you buy an equity share of a home and pay rent on the rest, meaning a smaller deposit and mortgage
First Homes – lets first-time buyers in England buy certain new-build homes at a 30% to 50% discount on the market value. Eligibility criteria apply
Technically not a guarantor mortgage, a joint borrower, sole proprietor mortgage allows two people to buy a property together.
While both parties will go on the mortgage, only one name will go on the deeds, allowing the other person to avoid second home stamp duty (if he or she is already a homeowner).
A family deposit mortgage is when a family member puts their savings into an account linked to your mortgage. The savings earn interest but normally have to remain in the account for a set amount of time.
The idea is the savings can be used as collateral if the borrower fails to make the repayments. So, your family member's finances are at risk if you can't afford the mortgage.
A family offset mortgage, sometimes called a ‘parent offset mortgage’, works similarly. It involves a family member paying money into a savings account that is linked to the borrower's mortgage.
However, the key difference is that they won't earn interest on the savings. Instead, the money is offset against the mortgage loan, reducing the interest owed, making the monthly repayments more affordable.
If you're applying for a mortgage as a first-time buyer, and struggling to save up enough of a deposit, there are some government schemes designed to help.
Lifetime ISA – you can save up to £4,000 a year and get a 25% government bonus, up to £1,000 a year, if you use it for your first home or retirement
Shared ownership – lets you buy an equity share of a home and pay rent on the rest, meaning a smaller deposit and mortgage
First Homes – lets first-time buyers in England buy certain new-build homes at a 30% to 50% discount on the market value. Eligibility criteria apply
Technically not a guarantor mortgage, a joint borrower, sole proprietor mortgage allows two people to buy a property together.
While both parties will go on the mortgage, only one name will go on the deeds, allowing the other person to avoid second home stamp duty (if he or she is already a homeowner).
Yes, but only some lenders offer them, and each sets its own rules on who can be a guarantor and what they put up as security. A mortgage expert can check which lenders may suit your circumstances.
It can be. Fewer lenders offer guarantor mortgages than standard mortgages, and you and your guarantor both need to pass the lender's checks. Your guarantor usually needs to own a home or have savings, a healthy credit record and enough income.
Sometimes. Lenders usually expect a parent or close relative, but some accept a close friend. Each lender sets its own rules, and the guarantor usually needs to own their home or have savings.
If both you and your guarantor become unable to make the repayments, the lender would likely try and find a solution to help you manage the debt. This could be extending the mortgage term to reduce the monthly repayments, or allowing the deal to be switch to interest-only for a period of time while one (or both) of you gets back on your feet.
However, as a last resort, the lender will seek repayment for the debt from the guarantor's savings/property. Your property may need to be sold to cover the debt.
If the guarantor has the means to repay the loan but is not willing to, then that is a breach of their contract with the lender and legal proceedings may therefore take place.
The guarantor is named on the mortgage documents, but not the property's title deeds. This means they are jointly liable for the debt, but have no entitlement to, or share in, the property itself.
Yes, retired parents can be guarantors. Provided they have a property or savings that the lender is happy to accept as collateral, then this should be an option.
However, lenders may be more wary of providing a mortgage to you with a retired guarantor, due to their income not being as reliable in the future. It's worth checking the terms and conditions for lenders before you apply to make sure that you and your guarantor would be eligible.
The interest rate you are offered will depend on the loan to value (LTV) you need and how much you want to borrow.
So if you use a guarantor to get a 100% mortgage with no deposit, you may have to pay a higher interest rate. Shop around to find a deal that suits you and make sure you can afford the monthly repayments even if interest rates rise.
Yes. Lenders check a guarantor's credit history. Whether this leaves a mark on their credit file depends on the lender.
However, if the borrower defaults on the loan and you become liable to repay the mortgage in their place, this will be added to your record. And if you can't pay the loan, this will affect your score.
If your guarantor passes away during your mortgage term, there are a couple of things you could do.
You could get another guarantor, if there is another family member that is able to act as one for you. Alternatively, if you have built up enough equity in your home or your financial circumstances have improved, you may be able to remortgage to a standard deal.
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