11 ways to save money on purchases for your pet

Pets are part of the family, so it’s natural that we want to give them the best possible care.
However, pet expenses can quickly add up and this can put pressure on our finances, so it’s important to consider your budget and find ways to save money wherever possible.
Plus, April marks National Pet Month, so to celebrate our furry friends here are some of the ways pet owners can save money - from secondhand toy shopping to setting up a savings account for emergencies.
Pet food is an essential part of your animal’s wellbeing and once you find a diet that works, you’ll want to stick with it. However, the price of food can be expensive so explore whether there are ways to reduce the monthly cost.
Some pet food brands offer an online monthly subscription at a reduced cost. And you get the added benefit of it arriving on your doorstep so you’ll never run out.
If you can’t find a suitable subscription, try purchasing food and other essentials in bulk. Look for special deals if you buy in larger quantities and this will save you money over time. However, don’t forget to check use-by dates because you’ll need to make sure the purchases stay fresh for your pet.
Pets shops are keen to reward their loyal customers, so many have set up loyalty clubs. For example, Pets at Home has a VIP club which you can join for free and you’ll be rewarded with monthly vouchers and special offers on your pet’s birthday.
If you want to reduce the cost of your pet purchases, then it’s always good practice to compare prices. Start by comparing supermarket prices with those online and you’ll soon find a good deal. It might take a bit of research, but your hard work will be rewarded with some significant savings.
Professional grooming can be expensive, especially if your pet requires regular grooming. However, you could learn how to groom your pet at home by watching online tutorials. You might need to invest in some grooming equipment, but this would still save you money over time.
If doing the entire grooming routine at home feels unrealistic, then try to do some basic grooming. For example, regularly brushing your dog's fur or bathing your pet, as this could reduce the amount of visits you need to the groomer.
Try and ignore the pressure to always buy new treats for your pet, and instead get creative. There are many recipes online for making your own animal treats and they normally involve basic ingredients. For example, a banana, natural peanut butter and oats can make a tasty dog treat.
Another way to save money is to reduce the expense of buying new toys for our pets. Instead, look in charity shops for second hand toys as these will be cheaper and still give your pet a lot of joy. However, remember to check that the toys are in good condition and safe for your animal to use.
If you need to buy something specific for your pet - for example a new crate or a carrier for the car - try asking your family and friends if they have one you could borrow. Sharing items like this can really help to reduce any unnecessary costs.
Your pet’s health will be your number one priority, so it’s important to schedule check-ups with your local vet and stick to the yearly vaccinations. This will keep your pet healthy and prevent any costly health issues later in life.
Speaking of vet appointments, if you are worried about any unexpected vet bills then it could be worth exploring pet insurance. There are different policies available, so do your research to find the right cover for your needs.
Finally, if you are able to save some money each month, then consider opening a savings account or setting up a new savings pot. This money can then be used for emergencies and it’ll give you peace of mind that if your pet needs help, you’ll have the money available.
