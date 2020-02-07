A student credit card is one designed for students who typically have low incomes or none at all, but are studying a course at a UK university.

We know that as a student, money is often tight. Student credit cards can give you some flexibility, especially if you’re periodically strapped for cash. They are also a good first step to start building a credit history, which is essential for major borrowing later on in life, such as getting a mortgage.

They tend to have low credit limits and high interest rates, and are best used to cover everyday expenses, with the balance paid off in full every month.

When used carefully, student credit cards can be a useful tool. They offer more protection on your purchases and can even work for you by offering cashback and loyalty points.