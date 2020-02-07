A student credit card is one designed for students who typically have low incomes or none at all, but are studying a course at a UK university.
We know that as a student, money is often tight. Student credit cards can give you some flexibility, especially if you’re periodically strapped for cash. They are also a good first step to start building a credit history, which is essential for major borrowing later on in life, such as getting a mortgage.
They tend to have low credit limits and high interest rates, and are best used to cover everyday expenses, with the balance paid off in full every month.
When used carefully, student credit cards can be a useful tool. They offer more protection on your purchases and can even work for you by offering cashback and loyalty points.
Your credit card balance is how much you owe your credit card provider. In other words, it's the amount of money you've borrowed by using you credit card to buy goods and services. It is also sometimes referred to as your credit card debt.
Withdrawing money from an ATM on a credit card is known as a cash advance. It nearly always attracts a cash withdrawal fee, typically of around 3%. In addition, interest is charged on cash withdrawals from the day you take the money out, sacrificing your normal interest-free period.
Several other transactions - including buying stocks and shares, foreign currency and lottery tickets - are frequently treated as "cash like" transactions by card providers and have the same rules and fees applied to them.
Your credit limit is how much you are allowed to borrow on your credit card at any one time. If you exceed this amount you can be charged a fee - typically £12 - and it can leave a mark on your credit report.
You are generally not told what your credit limit will be until the end of an application process - although you can ask your provider for a higher one at any time.
Credit limits are awarded based on your credit history and your earnings.
Once you've reached your credit limit you need to make a payment to bring down your balance before you can use the card again. Find out more in your guide on credit limits.
Your credit report is your history of borrowing and paying bills over the past few years. Lenders are required to send this information to three agencies, who compile reports on UK residents.
Before making a decision to lend money to someone, lenders check your report from one of the three credit reference agencies. You can request a copy of your credit report to ensure that there are no mistakes on your file, request changes if you see one and add notes explaining any missed payments.
Your credit score is calculated based on your credit history. Each credit reference agency has its own method of calculating this.
You get points for things like making payments on time and lose them for things like being late or defaulting on a loan. Typically, the higher your score, the more likely you are to be offered a lower rate of interest or higher credit limit.
There is no absolute pass or fail mark attached to a credit score, with each lender making its own decision on what it considers acceptable.
If you miss a few payments, generally between three and six, your credit card provider will send you a default notice, giving you at least 14 days to pay the amount stated on the notice. Court action could be used to recover the debt and if you fail to make the payment your account will be ‘defaulted’, meaning you won’t be able to use your credit card any more. It is possible that your provider may have already blocked spending on your account after the first couple of payments missed. A record of the default will also stay on your credit report for six years, making it harder to get any form of credit throughout this time.
A Direct Debit gives your credit card provider permission to take the stated payment from your bank account each month. You can normally set this to the minimum amount due, a fixed amount, or the full balance.
Credit cards' minimum eligibility criteria is a set of standards required by the provider before they will consider offering you a product. It's designed to help customers understand if they should proceed with an application.
Meeting the minimum eligibility criteria is not a guarantee of approval. Eligibility criteria include factors such as age, salary and sometimes other details, depending on the credit card.
If you buy something abroad or from an overseas website, you are likely to incur a foreign transaction fee. These are usually between 2-3% of the total charge.
Some credit cards charge no foreign transaction fees and are designed for use abroad. Cash withdrawals at home or abroad are likely to still incur an additional cost. The exchange will be based on MasterCard or Visa currency rates (depending on who issues your credit card).
If you’ve made an application for credit, such as a credit card, loan or mortgage, lenders will do an in-depth check of your credit report, which is known as a hard credit check.
It's a detailed look into your financial history, especially your borrowing history, so a lender can see your track record of repaying money you've previously borrowed.
A hard check will show any negative marks on your credit report, like overdue payments, missed payments, previous applications for credit and even bankruptcies.
Every time a hard check is carried out, it leaves a mark on your credit report, which can hurt your credit score.
Interest free credit cards allow you to either transfer a balance, make purchases or transfer cash to a current account without paying any interest on this for a set period.
After this set period you will be charged on any debt remaining on the card at your standard APR. There is also generally a fee attached to money transfers and balance transfers.
While in the interest-free period you'll still have to continue making regularly monthly payments as usual.
Credit card introductory offers can take the form of bonus reward points, extra cashback, 0% on balance transfers or 0% on purchases.
Introductory offers are used to attract new customers, but they run out and revert to the standard offer or rate.
Once the introductory rate has ended, check out whether you are still getting the best deal or whether you need to switch to a different credit card.
Every credit card has a minimum monthly repayment amount set out in its rules, which you can find in the summary box before applying.
This is calculated by working out what interest you've built up over the past month, then adding a small percentage of your total balance to this. If you have a small overall balance there might be a fixed sum instead - for example £5.
Paying more than the minimum monthly repayment will see your card cleared sooner and you charged less interest overall in almost all cases.
A soft credit check is a top-level view of your financial history so lenders can asses you for any offers, or show you what you could potentially be eligible for.
Although a a soft credit check is recorded, it doesn’t leave a mark on your credit file. This means that while you can see them when you look at your own report, lenders can't. That means a soft credit check won’t impact your credit score, but, you’ll be able to see if anyone has checked your credit history.
In certain industries, some employers will perform a soft credit check if you’ve recently applied for a job with them.
Student credit cards offer you something different compared with spending on an overdraft of buying something with a buy now, pay later service like Klarna or Clearpay.
Firstly, you get an extra level of protection on your purchases.
That's because consumer credit laws mean that if you buy something worth between £100 and £30,000 on your card, the provider becomes responsible for getting that to you.
So if there's a problem with your purchase, and the seller lets you down, you can get a refund from your credit card instead.
You don't even need to buy the whole item with your card - as long as the purchase price is over £100, even just £1 of that being from your credit card means you can claim the full amount back from them.
As well as that extra layer of protection on bigger buys, credit cards can also help you improve your credit score.
Lenders, landlords and even some employers check your credit history to work out how responsible you are with cash before making you an offer, so evidence that you pay back on time is almost always seen favourably.
That means making purchases on your card, then paying back on time, makes it more likely you'll get offers in the future - potentially helping you buy a house, car or even just get a good deal.
Of course, another big difference is the interest you're charged.
Fail to clear your balance in full, and rates of about 20% a year are applied to debt on your card.
But you do get some flexility here, with no interest charged for the first 50 days or so.
The best student credit card changes depending on what you're planning on using it for.
That's because while all cards have some things in common, such as extra purchase protection, their other features vary wildly.
If you want the lowest interest rate on your credit card, for example, you're unlikely to find a better deal than with your student current account provider.
But if what you want is to spread the cost of purchases interest free, then you'll need to compare cards to see what else is on offer elsewhere.
Other perks could also work well for you, with a good credit rating, there are cards out there that offer free use overseas, airmiles, as well as discounts and cashback.
Some stand alone student credit cards even come with freebies attached when you take them out, the same way student bank accounts do.
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 33.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 33.9% (variable).
“This card offers no interest for three months, plus free Apple TV, Music, News+ and Arcade+ for 5 months make this our top pick.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 34.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.9% (variable).
“No interest on purchases for 4 months is the longest we've got available on a student 0% card.”
To be eligible for a student credit card you need to:
When considering you for a credit card, providers need to assess two things:
For this they consider three factors:
As a student, it’s more important to use eligibility tools like CardFinder, because it’s likely your first credit card and you’re probably unsure about which card to apply for.
CardFinder will match you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your circumstances as a student.
It uses a 'soft search' credit check so your credit score will not be affected and it saves you from applying for credit cards you can’t get. This way you’re less likely to end up with a rejected application.
A rejection not only damages your credit score, but you’ll have to wait at least six months to apply again because multiple applications in quick succession also hurt your credit history.
Being a student, you’re already building your credit history from scratch, so a negative mark on your credit report from the start would be a big setback. It’s best to avoid that at all costs.
When you’re a student, you’re most likely relying on student loans, and what little you can earn from a part time job and that money only goes so far.
It’s easy to get tempted by credit products such as student overdrafts and credit cards and rely on them to get by. And before you know it your debt spirals out of control.
Here are a few things you can do to avoid getting into debt:
Yes, student credit card providers will usually count your student loan as well as your salary from your job if you have one.
Some banks will only offer a student credit card to people who have a student current account with them - however that doesn't mean you have to take one out. Other providers offer credit cards to anyone who qualifies, no matter who they bank with.
The maximum you can owe on your card at any point, set by your provider after you apply. Here is how they work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
Yes, although many student credit cards will not offer them, these cards offer 0% balance transfers.
Yes, credit card providers each offer their own protection services as well as Section 75 and the Chargeback scheme.
Paying the full amount by direct debit means you never miss a payment or pay interest. Here are all the ways to repay.