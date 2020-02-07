<Credit Cards

What is a student credit card?

A student credit card is one designed for students who typically have low incomes or none at all, but are studying a course at a UK university.

We know that as a student, money is often tight. Student credit cards can give you some flexibility, especially if you’re periodically strapped for cash. They are also a good first step to start building a credit history, which is essential for major borrowing later on in life, such as getting a mortgage.

They tend to have low credit limits and high interest rates, and are best used to cover everyday expenses, with the balance paid off in full every month.

When used carefully, student credit cards can be a useful tool. They offer more protection on your purchases and can even work for you by offering cashback and loyalty points.

Active UK credit card accounts [1]
35m

Student credit cards jargon buster

Student credit cards vs overdrafts

Student credit cards offer you something different compared with spending on an overdraft of buying something with a buy now, pay later service like Klarna or Clearpay.

Firstly, you get an extra level of protection on your purchases.

That's because consumer credit laws mean that if you buy something worth between £100 and £30,000 on your card, the provider becomes responsible for getting that to you.

So if there's a problem with your purchase, and the seller lets you down, you can get a refund from your credit card instead.

You don't even need to buy the whole item with your card - as long as the purchase price is over £100, even just £1 of that being from your credit card means you can claim the full amount back from them.

As well as that extra layer of protection on bigger buys, credit cards can also help you improve your credit score.

Lenders, landlords and even some employers check your credit history to work out how responsible you are with cash before making you an offer, so evidence that you pay back on time is almost always seen favourably.

That means making purchases on your card, then paying back on time, makes it more likely you'll get offers in the future - potentially helping you buy a house, car or even just get a good deal.

“Using your card to make even small purchases then repaying the money on time can mean you’ll leave uni ahead of the game.”

Of course, another big difference is the interest you're charged.

Fail to clear your balance in full, and rates of about 20% a year are applied to debt on your card.

But you do get some flexility here, with no interest charged for the first 50 days or so.

Watch: The added benefits of a student credit card

Finding the best student credit card for you

The best student credit card changes depending on what you're planning on using it for.

That's because while all cards have some things in common, such as extra purchase protection, their other features vary wildly.

If you want the lowest interest rate on your credit card, for example, you're unlikely to find a better deal than with your student current account provider.

But if what you want is to spread the cost of purchases interest free, then you'll need to compare cards to see what else is on offer elsewhere.

Other perks could also work well for you, with a good credit rating, there are cards out there that offer free use overseas, airmiles, as well as discounts and cashback.

Some stand alone student credit cards even come with freebies attached when you take them out, the same way student bank accounts do.

To give you a flavour of what's on offer, we've highlighted a couple of our favourite independent deals below.

The right card can get you freebies as well as letting you split the cost of purchases."

Our featured deals

Our editors have picked out some of our best student credit card deals

Editor’s pick
Our chosen 0% purchases student credit card
Card
Barclaycard Forward Credit Card
Purchase term0% for 3 months
Max credit limit£1,200
Rep APR33.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 33.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 33.9% (variable).

This card offers no interest for three months, plus free Apple TV, Music, News+ and Arcade+ for 5 months make this our top pick.

Avatar
Personal finance expert
Editor’s pick
Our longest 0% purchases student credit card
Card
Capital One Classic Complete Card
Purchase term0% for 4 months
Max credit limit£1,500
Rep APR34.9% APR

Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 34.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 34.9% (variable).

No interest on purchases for 4 months is the longest we've got available on a student 0% card.

Avatar
Personal finance expert

How providers assess your eligibility for a student credit card

To be eligible for a student credit card you need to:

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Be a UK resident
  • Be enrolled in a course at a UK university

When considering you for a credit card, providers need to assess two things:

  • Your credit limit - the maximum amount to let you borrow
  • The APR - the interest rate charged on your borrowing, plus any fees
Average credit card purchase[1]
£51.3

For this they consider three factors:

  • Your income. As a student, you’re likely not to have a job, or be on a low income. So many providers may not give your income that much weightage. Commonly, they factor in your student loans as part of your income.
  • Your credit score. Being a student, you’re not likely to have much of a credit history either, so providers don’t have much to judge how responsible you are with debt. This is why providers lower their risk by offering low credit limits for student credit cards.
  • Existing debt. As a student you probably don’t have any existing debt. However, if you’ve had a current account with a given provider for a few years, and never gone into overdraft, or regularly put away small amounts into a savings account, that may.

How CardFinder works

As a student, it’s more important to use eligibility tools like CardFinder, because it’s likely your first credit card and you’re probably unsure about which card to apply for.

CardFinder will match you with the credit cards you're likely to get based on your circumstances as a student.

It uses a 'soft search' credit check so your credit score will not be affected and it saves you from applying for credit cards you can’t get. This way you’re less likely to end up with a rejected application.

A rejection not only damages your credit score, but you’ll have to wait at least six months to apply again because multiple applications in quick succession also hurt your credit history.

Being a student, you’re already building your credit history from scratch, so a negative mark on your credit report from the start would be a big setback. It’s best to avoid that at all costs.

CardFinder is a quick and low risk way to ensure you only apply for a card you're likely to be accepted for."
Trust Pilot stars

Expert student credit card tips

  • Automate it - By setting up a direct debit from your current account to clear the balance of your card each month, you can't miss a payment
  • Cash costs more - Cash advances, what card firms call it when you use your card at an ATM, come with a whole bunch of fees and sometimes even their own - higher - interest rates too
  • Use it for your deposit - You get full purchase protection no matter how much of a purchase price is paid on a credit card, that means using it to cover the deposit of a holiday covers you for the entire trip.
  • Little and often to boost scores - If your goal is to build your credit rating then making regular, small, purchases then repaying in full is about the best thing you can do
  • Check twice, apply once - Every formal application for credit is recorded, and shared with other lenders. Making lots of them in a short space of time can make you look desperate for money and actively hurts your chances of being accepted by anyone at all. Using a tools like CardFinder, however, isn't shared with anyone and can let you see how likely you are to be accepted before you apply.

How to manage your cash effectively as a student

When you’re a student, you’re most likely relying on student loans, and what little you can earn from a part time job and that money only goes so far.

It’s easy to get tempted by credit products such as student overdrafts and credit cards and rely on them to get by. And before you know it your debt spirals out of control.

Here are a few things you can do to avoid getting into debt:

  • Make a budget to understand how much you have left over each month once you've covered your living expenses
  • If you’re spending more than you have coming in, look for areas where you can cut back rather than using your overdraft or credit card to fill the gap
  • Doing regular price comparisons on things such as utilities
  • Taking advantage of student discounts
Living within your means is the best way to stay out of debt. This means making sure you don’t spend more money than you have coming in."

Student credit cards FAQ

