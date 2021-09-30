ISAs fall under the category of what are called 'tax wrappers'. This means that any money deposited in an ISA is sheltered from being taxed, whether it's:

Capital Gains Tax

​​Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is a tax on the profit you make when you sell something that’s increased in value. You’re required to pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) when you make a gain from selling assets such as shares, a second home, and other items such as paintings, antiques or jewellery.

Everyone has an annual CGT allowance, which stands at £12,300 for the 2021/22 tax year ending in April. If you are trading stocks and shares in the open market, you’ll pay tax on any gains you make above this threshold. If you're a basic rate taxpayer, you'd pay a CGT rate of 10%. If you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer you'd CGT of 28%.

However, any gains made by investments held within a stocks and shares ISA are not subject to CGT. This means that any profits you earn, including any above the £12,300 threshold, are tax free.

Finally, another benefit of stocks and shares ISAs is that, should you need to fill in a tax return, there is no need to declare profits on it. In fact, you don’t need to mention the fact that you have any ISAs.

Dividend Tax

Share dividends are income payments made to investors based on the profits a company earns.

As an investor, you have an annual dividend tax allowance of £2,000. Any dividends that exceed your dividend allowance would have dividend tax deducted based on the tax band you fall into.

For basic rate taxpayers, the dividend tax rate is applied at 7.5%, and 32.5% and 38.1% for higher and additional-rate taxpayers, respectively.

However, when investments are held in stocks and shares ISAs you avoid the need to pay tax on dividends altogether.