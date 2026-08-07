A stocks & shares ISA, also known as an investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account used to invest in assets like company shares, bonds, and investment funds.

The primary advantage is that your investment growth is shielded from the most common forms of tax in the UK. Within this ISA "wrapper," you do not pay:

Capital Gains Tax on your profits

Dividend Tax on payouts from shares

Income Tax on any interest earned

For the 2026-27 tax year, every adult has a £20,000 annual ISA allowance. You can allocate this entire amount to a stocks & shares ISA or split it across different ISA types.

New tax year, new rules

From 6 April 2027, new rules will limit how some people can use their ISA allowance in relation to a cash ISA. Here's what's changing.

The total £20,000 limit stays the same, but if you're under 65 you’ll only be able to put up to £12,000 into a cash ISA each year.

If you want to use your full £20,000 tax-free allowance, the remaining £8,000 can be invested in a stocks & shares ISA, or other non-cash ISAs.