|An Annual Management Charge (AMC) of 1.2% applies. This charge is collected automatically from your ISA.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1,000
|Minimum Monthly Investment
|£50
|Minimum Lump Sum Stocks & Shares ISA Investment
|£1,000
|Annual charges for holding funds (unit trusts and OEICs) including in the Funds & Share account, are applied to each underlying account (excluding JISA and LISA) separately. It is tiered within bands as shown in the table below:- Tiers : Charge £0 - £250,000 0.35% The next £250,000 to £1million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% LISA Tiers : Charge £0 - £1 million 0.25% The next £1million to £2million 0.10% Over £2million 0.00% JISA: Charge Annual charge for holding funds 0% There are also annual charges for holding shares, investment trusts, ETFs, VCTs, gilts and corporate bonds:- Product Wrapper Charge Fund & Share Account 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) ISA 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) SIPP 0.35% (Max £150 per annum) Junior ISA: no charge LISA: 0.25% (Max £45 per annum) This will be charged individually to each wrapper. Charges for holding shares do not apply to shares held in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£100
|Minimum Monthly Investment
|£25
|Minimum Lump Sum Stocks & Shares ISA Investment
|£100
|No custody fee to pay. You are also automatically exempt from the share dealing custody fee if you invest £15,000 in an IG Smart Portfolio account.
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£100
|Minimum Monthly Investment
|£0
|Minimum Lump Sum Stocks & Shares ISA Investment
|£100
|0.45% platform fee, £1 monthly fee (waived for first 3 months and those with over £5k across a Cash ISA/Simple Saver), 0.45% currency conversion fee for US stocks trading
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Initial Deposit
|£1
|Minimum Monthly Investment
|£1
|Minimum Lump Sum Stocks & Shares ISA Investment
|£1
A stocks & shares ISA, also known as an investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account used to invest in assets like company shares, bonds, and investment funds.
The primary advantage is that your investment growth is shielded from the most common forms of tax in the UK. Within this ISA "wrapper," you do not pay:
Capital Gains Tax on your profits
Dividend Tax on payouts from shares
Income Tax on any interest earned
For the 2026-27 tax year, every adult has a £20,000 annual ISA allowance. You can allocate this entire amount to a stocks & shares ISA or split it across different ISA types.
From 6 April 2027, new rules will limit how some people can use their ISA allowance in relation to a cash ISA. Here's what's changing.
The total £20,000 limit stays the same, but if you're under 65 you’ll only be able to put up to £12,000 into a cash ISA each year.
If you want to use your full £20,000 tax-free allowance, the remaining £8,000 can be invested in a stocks & shares ISA, or other non-cash ISAs.
To open a stocks and shares ISA you need to be at least 18 years old and a UK resident. You also can’t open a stocks and shares ISA for someone else - you have to do it yourself.
You can pay into more than one stocks and shares ISA during the tax year, meaning you can have a cash ISA, lifetime ISA and an innovative finance ISA open too, provided you don't pay in more than £20,000 across all of them in the same year.
You can open a new stocks and shares ISA each tax year if you wish, and you don't need to close old ones to open a new one.
This type of stocks and shares ISA is best for people who like control - it lets you choose exactly what shares, bonds or other assets to invest in, when to sell them and what to buy with your ISA allowance.
This type of investment ISA is ideal for beginners as it does the work for you. You answer a few questions about how comfortable you are with risk and what you want to get out of the product, decide how much to put in, then a professional does all the work of picking shares for you.
A stocks and shares ISA lets you put money in more than just the stock market. Here's what you're allowed to invest in tax free.
There are two main things to consider when choosing a stocks and shares ISA:
Control, and
Costs
Let's take each a closer look at each of these factors.
How much control over the investments linked to your ISA do you want?
If you don't want to choose specific stocks and shares yourself, you can get someone to do it all for you, or choose an option that greatly simplifies the process.
If you do want to choose your own investments, you need to look at how much of the market your chosen provider covers.
This can be anything from a few in-house funds all the way through to complete coverage of almost every stock, share, bond and fund available worldwide.
Costs with stocks and shares ISAs come in the form of fees, including:
trading fees
platform fees
management fees.
Getting someone to take full control of your money and make investment decisions on your behalf almost always costs more in fees than doing at least some of the work yourself.
However, doing all the work yourself also comes at a cost.
That's because as well as a platform fee - charged for holding your money and investments - you can also be hit with trading fees every time you buy or sell a share, fund or bond.
In the middle there are cheaper options, but they normally mean giving up either choice or control. For example, a tracker fund is generally cheaper than a managed fund, but it can't react to changes in the market the way a managed fund can.
Once you've decided to open an investment ISA, you next need to decide what to do with the money you put in there.
Decide if you want to go for a managed ISA or if you plan to take more control
If you opt for a managed ISA, simply answer a few questions about your savings goals and how comfortable you are with risk
Transfer cash to the ISA provider
If you've decided to take more control of your money, you can now start buying and selling individual shares, funds and more to hold in your portfolio yourself
If it's a managed ISA, they'll take it from here
Lots of ISA providers offer tips and tools on the various funds they offer to help you choose between them - and some will even offer model portfolios for you to copy.
If you're unsure how best to proceed, you can speak with your ISA provider in the first instance. They can then discuss specifics relating to your ISA.
Returns generated within a investment ISA, including capital gains and dividends, are tax-free, providing significant tax advantages compared to investing outside of an ISA wrapper.
Investment ISAs offer a wide range of investment options, allowing investors to create a diversified portfolio tailored to their risk tolerance and investment goals.
Investing in the financial markets through a investment ISA offers the potential for higher returns compared to cash savings accounts over the long term, although returns are not guaranteed.
Reinvesting dividends and capital gains within investment ISAs can accelerate the growth of investments over time through the power of compounding.
Stocks and Shares ISAs can be used as a tax-efficient vehicle for retirement savings, providing investors with the opportunity to build a substantial nest egg for their later years.
Investing in the financial markets carries inherent risks, including the risk of capital loss due to market fluctuations, economic downturns, or geopolitical events.
Investment ISAs are subject to market volatility, with the value of investments fluctuating over time. Investors should be prepared for short-term fluctuations and focus on long-term investment objectives.
Inflation erodes the purchasing power of money over time, potentially reducing the real value of investment returns. Investors should consider inflation risk when planning their investment strategy.
Some investments within a Investment ISA, such as certain types of bonds or real estate, may have limited liquidity, making it challenging to sell or exit positions quickly.
Investing in international assets within a investment ISA exposes investors to currency risk, as fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the value of investments denominated in foreign currencies.
“Stocks and shares ISAs offer a tax-efficient way for you to navigate the complexities of the financial markets. You could grow wealth over time and lay the groundwork for a secure financial future - but remember, your capital is always at risk.”
Stocks and shares ISAs let you put money in the markets while escaping tax on returns, but they're not the only way to do this.
Pensions and lifetime ISAs also let you escape tax on the money you make from the markets - and come with added tax breaks on top. But as they come with age restrictions on when you can withdraw your money, they're best used for long-term savings.
If you're saving for the short term or don't want to risk your money in the hope of higher rewards, a simple savings account or cash ISA might be your best bet.
Don't forget you also have a tax-free allowance for everything from savings interest to capital gains - meaning you need to earn a fair amount before the tax-free status of an ISA comes into effect.
And while you might not pay tax on your returns now, if things go well you could find the extra protection that an ISA offers rather useful in a few years' time.
Yes, since April 2024 you can open and pay into as many stocks and shares ISAs as you want, but you can't exceed the £20,000 allowance.
Yes, you can have a stocks and shares ISA and a cash ISA. Actually, you can save into a cash ISA, innovative finance ISA and a stocks and shares ISA in each tax year, but only up to £20,000 between all three types. This will continue to apply until April 2027.
There are several charges you may encounter with a stocks and shares ISA. These include:
Account charges - this is typically a percentage-based charge, allowing you access to the platform where your cash is held. Some providers may charge a flat monthly or quarterly fee instead
Management fees - if you buy funds, such as OEICs, Unit Trusts or ETFs, your fund manager may charge a fee to manage the assets for you. This is usually a reasonably small percentage-based fee if it's a passive fund, but active funds managed by professionals trying to beat the markets can charge more
Transaction fees - one-off costs incurred when you buy or sell an investment
Other fees may crop up too, so always check with your specific provider so you're aware of the finer details to avoid getting caught out.
Yes, you can withdraw money from a stocks and shares ISA at any time. However, your money is usually invested, so you’ll need to sell your investments first before you can withdraw cash.
It’s also worth remembering that investment values can change, so you could get back more or less than you originally invested, especially if you withdraw during a market dip.
In terms of how long you should invest for - investing is for the long-term. If you decide to start a stocks and shares ISA, it's a good idea to invest for at least five years if you can. That's so that any ups and downs in the market have time to even out, and you are far less likely to lose money.
If you contribute more than the annual ISA allowance into an ISA in a single tax year, the excess amount will not receive the tax advantages associated with an ISA. The additional funds beyond the £20,000 limit will be considered as regular savings or investments and will be taxed according to existing tax rules. You can choose to contact HMRC, or they will contact you, at the end of the year to charge taxes owed on the money.
Yes, most ISAs, including stocks and shares ISAs are covered by the FSCS up to £120,000 per person, per institution. This means that in the unfortunate event that your ISA provider or fund manager were to go bust, you'd be covered up to that amount.
However, this does not mean that you are protected if the investments in your stocks and shares ISA were to lose value from fluctuations in the stock market.
Always be aware that stocks and shares ISAs put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.
Yes, you can transfer a cash ISA into an investment ISA but only if the company accepts ISA transfers. There may also be charges for transferring into an investment ISA.
Investments (capital at risk):
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