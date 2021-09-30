Wesleyan With Profits Stocks and Shares ISA
If you’re looking for a tax-efficient way to invest your savings, a stocks and shares ISA could be an option for you. Different from cash ISAs, which offer more security for your savings, investment ISAs allow you to invest in the stock market and could earn you a tax free profit.
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Identify what kind of investor you are
How much experience you have with investing is a major factor when deciding what kind of funds to invest in when getting an investment ISA.
2
Choose the kind of funds you want
If you know how you want to invest your money, then a self-select ISA might be a good option for you. If you're new to investing, an investment fund might be a better option.
3
Pick a stocks and shares ISA provider
Choose an investment ISA provider that offers you best mix of features and costs that your investing goals. Make sure to watch out for fees.
Investment ISAs put your capital at risk, and you may get back less than you originally invested.
Often known as an investment ISA, a stocks and shares ISA is a type of tax-efficient investment account. It allows you to earn a return by investing your money in a variety of shares, funds, investment trusts and bonds.
Thanks to the annual ISA allowance of £20,000, any returns you earn are tax free. This means that you won't have to pay dividend, capital gains, or income tax on any profits you make from the investments held in a stocks and shares ISA.
You can either use your entire ISA allowance for a stocks and shares ISA, or you can split it between different types of ISAs.
If you have long term savings goals, a stocks and shares ISA might offer you a better investment than say a cash ISA.
This tax year ends in just a matter of days on, 5 April 2022.
For each tax year, everyone in the UK over the age of 18 is granted an ISA allowance. For the 2021/22 tax year - which runs from 6 April, 2021 until 5 April, 2022 - the annual ISA allowance is £20,000 per person.
You can only pay into one investment ISA per tax year. But you can open a new one each year. So before the year is over, it might be worth looking at whether you can still find the best stocks and shares ISA for your investment.
It's important to consider a stocks and shares ISA as a longer term investment. So any money that you do put away shouldn't be for emergencies, or regular use, like a savings account.
It's possible to set up monthly investments from £20 a month, or a lump sum amount starting from £100.
Shares are essentially slices of ownership in a given company. The value of a share is calculated by dividing the total market value of the company by the number of shares. The value of each share can vary depending on how the company performs and other external economic factors.
These are 'collective' investments which pool your money with other investors. A fund manager uses that money to buy and sell a wide range of investments on your behalf, in order to achieve a fund’s objective. These investments can include shares in companies, real estate, or government bonds.
These are publicly listed companies that invest in financial assets or the shares of other companies on behalf of their investors. When you invest you are buying shares in an investment trust, the value of which fluctuates based on the underlying value of the assets they own and the supply and demand for their shares.
OEICs are professionally managed collective investment schemes that pool your money with other investors. They are structured to invest in stocks and other securities. The company's shares list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the price of the shares are based largely on the underlying assets of the fund.
These work by pooling your money with other investors into a single fund, which is managed by a fund manager. The fund manager then uses the unit trust fund to invest in asset classes through a variety of securities. Trustees are assigned to ensure that the fund manager follows the fund’s investment goals and objectives.
Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are a type of security that track an index, sector, commodity, or other asset, which can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange just like a regular stock. An ETF is called an 'exchange traded' fund because it's traded on an exchange just like stocks are. The price of an ETF’s shares can fluctuate throughout the trading day.
Finding the best stocks and shares ISA for you, will start with finding the right platform for you. This will depend on how you want to manage your portfolio, and how much involvement you want in choosing the individual investments. Below we’ve explained the differences between DIY platforms, and those that are more geared towards first-time investors.
Do-it-yourself platforms
These are trading platforms which allow you to pick where you invest, and for how long. These are best for experienced investors who know what they're doing. You'll need to:
Do your own research
Picking your own investments
Manage your portfolio yourself.
Do-it-for-me platforms
With these platforms, everything is taken care of for you and are typically used by first-time or inexperienced investors. These platforms will pick your investments based on:
How much you want to invest
How much your willing to risk
The kinds of investments you prefer
Investing isn't free, but the idea is that whatever costs you incur to invest will be outweighed by the returns. This is why it's important to watch out for charges, because they can eat into your investment returns.
Some of the costs that you should be aware of include:
Transaction fee
This is charged every time you buy or sell a share on a platform. If you're a frequent trader, then you'll want to find a platform with the lowest fee possible. If you're long term investor, then it won't matter as much.
Trading Platform charge
Not only does the trading platform help you execute your transactions, many also provide you with insight and analysis to help you make investing decisions, all of which isn't free. The platform fee can be flat fee or percentage value of the amount of money you invest. Typically, the more you invest, the more you'll have to pay in fees.
Fund manager charge
When you have stocks and shares ISA, the fund manager who manages the investments within your ISA charges a fee. Typically, this is a small percentage of the amount of money you have invested in a fund.
Transfer fee
If you decide to change trading platforms, you'll likely have to pay a transfer fee. This is usually charged on a per fund bases, so if you have more than one fund in your stocks & shares ISA, you'll be charged for each one.
Yes. You, when you're thinking of getting a stocks & shares ISA, you could look into the following options:
Fidelity stocks and shares ISA
There are lots of reasons why you might like to get a stock and shares ISA. But there are downsides too:
Yes, most ISAs, including stocks and shares ISAs are covered by the FSCS up to £85,000 per person, per institution¹. These means that in the unfortunate event that your ISA provider or fund manager were to go bust, you'd be covered up to that amount.
However, this does not mean that you are protected if the investments in your stocks and shares ISA were to lose value from fluctuations in the stock market.
This is why it's important to be careful with unregulated investments, as they may not be covered by the FSCS.
ISAs fall under the category of what are called 'tax wrappers'. This means that any money deposited in an ISA is sheltered from being taxed, whether it's:
Capital Gains Tax (CGT) is a tax on the profit you make when you sell something that’s increased in value. You’re required to pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) when you make a gain from selling assets such as shares, a second home, and other items such as paintings, antiques or jewellery.
Everyone has an annual CGT allowance, which stands at £12,300 for the 2021/22 tax year ending in April. If you are trading stocks and shares in the open market, you’ll pay tax on any gains you make above this threshold. If you're a basic rate taxpayer, you'd pay a CGT rate of 10%. If you are a higher or additional rate taxpayer you'd CGT of 28%.
However, any gains made by investments held within a stocks and shares ISA are not subject to CGT. This means that any profits you earn, including any above the £12,300 threshold, are tax free.
Finally, another benefit of stocks and shares ISAs is that, should you need to fill in a tax return, there is no need to declare profits on it. In fact, you don’t need to mention the fact that you have any ISAs.
Share dividends are income payments made to investors based on the profits a company earns.
As an investor, you have an annual dividend tax allowance of £2,000. Any dividends that exceed your dividend allowance would have dividend tax deducted based on the tax band you fall into.
For basic rate taxpayers, the dividend tax rate is applied at 7.5%, and 32.5% and 38.1% for higher and additional-rate taxpayers, respectively.
However, when investments are held in stocks and shares ISAs you avoid the need to pay tax on dividends altogether.
Although returns on investment ISAs are never guaranteed, they're a great way to earn tax-efficient returns on your investment. But always think about how much you are prepared to lose before you choose the ISA for you.”Salman Haqqi, Investment Editor
We're only days away from the end of the tax year, so you may be considering an ISA to maximise the interest on your savings. However, saving money in an ISA is no longer the only way to earn tax-free interest.
The personal savings allowance lets you earn a set amount of money each tax year before you have to pay tax on your earnings, including your savings interest.
In the 2021/22 tax year, the personal savings allowance lets you earn up to ...
£1,000 for basic-rate tax payers
£500 for higher-rate payers
This means that you will only pay tax on savings interest if the amount of interest you earn exceeds your starting rate for savings (if you earn under £17,500), your personal savings allowance, and if your total income exceeds your personal allowance (£12,570 in the 2021/22 tax year).
For most savers, the interest you earn will therefore not be taxed. You could save your money in whichever account that offers you the best deal without having to worry about paying tax on your earnings.
However, if you're likely to exceed your personal savings allowance, then an ISA can still be a great way of maximising the money you earn in interest.
There's still time to learn more about those unanswered questions, with our guide on, how stocks and share ISAs work.
A cash ISA is a good option for those who want to have access to their money, should they ever need to withdraw money. You can open a cash ISA with as little as £1.
A Lifetime ISA (LISA) let you save up to £4,000 a year in it that be used to purchase your first home or when you retire. The government adds a cash bonus of up to £1,000 a year on top. But it can only be opened by people aged between 18 and 39.
You can open a Junior ISA for your child under the age of 18. A Junior ISA can be an efficient way of saving because tax isn’t paid on the returns. This means when your child turns 18, their Junior ISA won't be liable for income tax and capital gains tax deductions.
|Type of ISA
|Access to funds
|Tax benefits
|Cash ISA
|Yes
|Earn tax free interest on savings
|Lifetime ISA
|No - Only when buying first property or when 60 or over
|Get an £1,000 from the government on £4,000 in savings
|Junior ISA
|No - Only when the child turns 18
|Save up to £9,000 for the tax year
Make the most of your tax-free ISA allowance before 5th April 2022.
Invest your money for at least five years to ride though ups and downs in the market. If you think you'll need access to that money sooner, then a stocks and shares ISA may be not be a good option.
Invest money regularly to maximise your long term returns. Even investing small sums regularly can add up over time.
Don't panic if the market takes a dip. Ups and downs are expected in the stock market. If you're investing for the long term, a momentary dip is unlikely to hurt you.
You can only pay into one investment ISA each tax year, but you can open and pay into a new investment ISA in each future tax year. So once this tax year ends, you'll be able to open a new ISA account. However, once they have been opened, you can transfer money between ISAs.
Most let you track the performance online or you could also ask your financial advisor for a valuation if you invested through one. Read this guide for more.
No, you could lose money in an investment ISA due to the volatility of the stock market.
Investing is for the long-term. If you decide to start a stocks and shares ISA, it's a good idea to invest for at least five years if you can. That's so that any ups and downs in the market have time to even out, and you don't lose money.
Yes, but only if the company accepts ISA transfers. There may also be charges for transferring into an investment ISA, find out more here.
You can save into a cash ISA, innovative finance ISA and a stocks and shares ISA in each tax year, but only up to £20,000 between all three types.
An ISA lets you earn interest without paying any income tax, but you are limited to how much you can put in. Here is everything you need to know to get started.Read more on what an ISA is and how they work
The thrills and spills of the stock market can be exciting and lucrative, but sometimes it can be hard to know where to start with investments. Ask yourself these 7 questions to work out how and where to invest your money.Read more about questions to ask before investing
OEICs offer a way to invest your money in a wide range of assets without the hassle of managing them yourself, here is how to get started.Find out more about how to invest in OEICs
