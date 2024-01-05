Savings rates peaked six months ago - but what does this mean for 2024?

2023 was a wild ride for savers.

After years of feeble rates on savings accounts, there was suddenly an opportunity to earn some serious interest on our hard earned cash.

Of course, the reason for this sudden uplift was partly due to the Bank of England increasing its bank rate to a huge 5.25% at the beginning of August. This was the 14th consecutive increase and the last time the bank rate stood at 5.25% was during the financial crisis in 2008.

As we predicted, this cemented high rates across all savings accounts, so let’s look back at when the rates peaked. To do this, we’ve sourced data from Defaqto but excluded deals for existing customers, any area restrictions and children’s savings accounts.

Top of the rates

In July, a one-year fixed-rate account offered an interest rate of 6.20%, thanks to Vanquis' two-year savings bond and then NS&I’s one-year guaranteed income bond in August. This savings account stuck around until the beginning of October, but it was then pulled due to its popularity. It could also have been influenced by the Bank of England’s decision to freeze the base rate at 5.25% towards the end of September.

The summer months in 2023 were also a good time for cash ISAs, with July and August featuring its peak rate of 5.90%. Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest had a two-year fixed-rate cash ISA with this interest rate, which was a great opportunity for savers to lock in a high interest rate for one year, and earn interest tax-free.

Notice savings accounts took a bit longer to offer its peak interest rate, with Marsden Building Society’s 150-day bonus notice saver offering 5.75% in September and October. It was a similar story with easy access accounts, as rates didn’t start to significantly increase until October with Paragon’s double access account at 5.25%.

However, it’s important to look at these rates with the context of inflation.

Inflation was still high in June at 7.9%, before falling slowly to 6.7% in September. This rate meant that even the peak interest rate on savings accounts wasn’t beating inflation - impacting the purchasing power of our savings.

The good news is that, although interest rates might have peaked last year, savers can still be rewarded in 2024.