Our best first-time-buyer mortgage deals & rates

Compare our best first-time-buyer mortgages

Let the experts at Mojo help you secure your best first-time buyer mortgage

First-time buyer mortgage deals from over 60 lenders

Add your details and get expert-recommended deals
Compare first-time buyer mortgages
Find out how much you can afford with a Mojo mortgage in principle.
Get a mortgage in principle
Get answers to all your mortgage questions by speaking to an expert
Get free mortgage advice
Trustpilot
YOUR HOME/PROPERTY MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP WITH YOUR MORTGAGE REPAYMENTS. The FCA does not regulate mortgages on commercial or investment buy-to-let properties.
Author
Atousa Cunnell
Updated by
Atousa Cunnell
Last updated
October 22nd, 2026
Reading Time -
9 mins
On this page

What is a first-time buyer mortgage?

A first-time buyer mortgage is a home loan for people buying a home for the first time. Most are the same products available to other buyers, and you’ll usually need a deposit of at least 5% of the property price. Some lenders and government schemes offer extra help for first-time buyers.

Key facts

  • Deposit: usually at least 5% of the property price; a bigger deposit gives you more choice.

  • How much you can borrow: typically around 4 to 4.5 times your annual income, although it varies by lender and your circumstances.

  • Stamp duty (England and Northern Ireland): qualifying first-time buyers pay no stamp duty on the first £300,000 of a home costing up to £500,000. The relief isn’t available above £500,000.

  • Help available: schemes such as First Homes, shared ownership, a Lifetime ISA and the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.

How to find the right first-time buyer mortgage rate

When you apply for a mortgage for your first home, there are sometimes special deals available for first-time buyers, but generally you’ll be applying for the same mortgages as everyone else. Preparing before you apply can help. Here are Money and Mojo’s top tips.

  • Check your credit report

Well before applying for a mortgage, make sure to check your credit report (you can request copies from the main credit reference companies - Equifax, Experian and Transunion).

Check it carefully and correct any mistakes or update any information as necessary. Lenders look at your credit history when deciding whether or not to give you a mortgage, so it's really important they have the correct information.

Also make sure you're on the electoral register for your current address, as this can help when lenders are assessing your credit history.

  • Work out your property budget and get a mortgage in principle

Think about what your monthly repayments could be, including what you’d pay if your rate changed when your deal ends. Choosing a property below your maximum budget could also give you a lower loan-to-value mortgage and more choice.

A mortgage calculator can give you a rough estimate, but a mortgage broker like Mojo can give you a more accurate one and arrange a mortgage in principle to support your property search.

  • Use a whole-of-market mortgage broker

Use a whole-of-market mortgage broker. To find a first-time buyer mortgage that suits you, compare options across the market, not just a few lenders.

A whole-of-market broker like Mojo Mortgages can search over 60 lenders to help you find a suitable deal, and it’s free to use.

Get your best first-time buyer mortgage rate
Average mortgage rate for first-time buyers in 2026

Average mortgage rate based on the initial rate applied for by Mojo Mortgages first-time buyer customers

How much of a deposit do I need for a first-time buyer mortgage

Loan-to-value ratio (LTV)DepositMortgage loan amount
95%£10,000£190,000
90%£20,000£180,000
85%£30,000£170,000
80%£40,000£160,000
75%£50,000£150,000

You normally need a deposit of at least 5% of the property price to get a mortgage. This will result in a 95% LTV mortgage, which is the highest loan-to-value that most lenders will accept. A larger deposit generally gives you more choice, so saving 10–15% can widen your options. The table below shows the deposit needed at different loan-to-value ratios for a £200,000 property.

“I normally ask people if they can put any more of a deposit down, so they can borrow less.

"Having a lower loan to value ratio might mean you can get access to slightly better rates. And if it doesn’t get you a much better rate, it does mean you’ve borrowed less, and will therefore pay less interest overall.”

- Dean Wickett, Expert at Mojo Mortgages

Do I qualify as a first-time buyer?

Knowing whether you qualify as a first-time buyer is useful to know. While most mortgages are available to you regardless, certain home buying schemes and Stamp Duty relief are only for those who are considered first-time buyers.

You're a first-time buyer if:

  • You don't own a home currently, either in the UK or abroad

  • You haven't previously owned a home, either in the UK or abroad

  • You haven't inherited a home, either in the UK or abroad

  • You've only ever owned a commercial property, such as a shop or restaurant

You're not a first-time buyer if:

  • You currently own or have previously owned a home in the UK or abroad

  • You've inherited a property from someone else

  • Someone is buying a property for you, who already owns one

How to compare first-time buyer mortgage with Money.co.uk and Mojo Mortgages

Your Mojo expert can offer advice on finding the right deal for you

Tell us your mortgage information

You'll be asked a variety of questions to get a better understanding of your situation to help find a mortgage deal

Compare deals with Mojo

If you're eligible, Mojo's experts can help you find deals suited to you

Get your best mortgage deal with an expert

Mojo experts will recommend your best deal, and take care of the application - for free

How much can I borrow on a first-time buyer mortgage?

Lenders will typically lend around four to four-and-a-half times your annual income, although it varies by lender and your circumstances. They also take other factors into account, including:

  • Income

  • Deposit

  • Regular outgoings

  • Debts

  • Credit history

To increase your borrowing potential, it's a good idea to start spending sensibly and reduce your outgoings three to six months before you apply.

It's also worth finding out what your credit score is. Make sure the information they have is correct and up-to-date and if not, you should look to change this well before you start comparing mortgages and apply.

Mortgage affordability calculator
Average mortgage loan amount - first-time buyers

Average loan amount based on customers who applied via Mojo Mortgages

What schemes are available to help first-time buyers?

Lifetime ISA

If you’re aged 18 to 39, you can open a Lifetime ISA (LISA). Under the rules, you can pay £4,000 a year into your LISA until you're 50. The government adds a 25% bonus to the money you save, up to £1,000 annually.

If you withdraw the money for reasons other than your first home or retirement, you’ll pay a withdrawal charge of 25%, which means you’ll lose the government bonus plus some on top.

You can use the money from a LISA to buy your first home if you're buying with a mortgage and:

  • The property costs £450,000 or less

  • You have a LISA for at least a year before you buy a property

  • You use a conveyancer or solicitor to act for you in the purchase

Stamp duty relief

If you're buying a property in the UK, you may have to pay some form of Stamp Duty. How much you'll need to pay depends on the property's value.

However, if you're a first-time buyer, you'll usually get a discount. From 1 April 2025 In England and Northern Ireland, first-time buyers don't pay any Stamp Duty up to £300,000 (compared to £125,000 for others). For properties up to £500,000 you'll pay no Stamp Duty on the first £300,000 and then you'll pay 5% on the remaining amount. If the property you're purchasing is over £500,000, you won't benefit from the relief at all.

In Scotland, Stamp Duty is known as Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT). First-time buyers benefit from LBTT relief up to £175,000.

In Wales, first-time buyers don't get any additional Land Transaction Tax (LTT) relief. However, no LTT is charged on properties less than £225,000.

Mortgage guarantee scheme

In July 2025, the government introduced a permanent Mortgage Guarantee Scheme. It replaced the temporary scheme that closed to new mortgages on 30 June 2025.

The scheme gives participating lenders a government-backed guarantee on 91–95% loan-to-value mortgages, so more lenders may offer mortgages with a 5% deposit. Which lenders and products are available changes over time, so a broker can check what’s currently on offer. If you can save a bigger deposit of 10% or 15%, you’ll usually have more choice.

Help to Buy

The Help to Buy is no longer available to new applicants in England. Check the Welsh Government website for the latest position on Help to Buy – Wales. The scheme provided an equity loan to top up the deposit on new-build homes, which meant borrowing less from the lender. The loan must be repaid when you sell, and part of any increase in the home’s value is also repayable.

Shared ownership

Another government scheme is shared ownership.

This initiative lets you buy between 10% and 75% of a home as a share from a housing association or other organisation and pay rent on the rest.

Shared ownership lets you buy a house with a smaller mortgage and a smaller deposit.

You have the option to buy more of the property later once you can afford it. This process is known as “staircasing”.

Normally people can "staircase" until the point that they own 100% of the property.

You need to find a lender who offers shared ownership mortgages if you want to use this scheme.

Which first-time buyer mortgage is best for me?

Fixed-rate mortgages

With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is guaranteed to remain the same for a set period, which means your monthly payments remain the same, making it easier to budget.

The downsides are that the payments might be slightly higher initially than they would with the best variable mortgage and you won’t benefit if interest rates drop.

On the other hand, your repayments won’t increase if interest rates rise.

You can fix your mortgage for different lengths of time depending on the deal. This means you can choose between various different lengths, including two-year fixed-rate mortgages, five-year fixed-rate mortgages and 10-year fixed-rate mortgages, as well as other lengths such as one, three and seven.

Variable-rate mortgages

With a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate can change. The monthly repayments are usually cheaper than a fixed deal at first, but the downside is that these could increase during the deal.

There are different types of variable-rate mortgage:

  • Tracker mortgage - the interest rate can go up and down during the initial deal, in line with movements in another financial indicator, normally the Bank of England base rate.

  • Discounted mortgage - the interest rate is usually a set percentage below your lender's standard variable rate (SVR) during the initial deal, which means it can go up and down.

If you’re considering a variable mortgage, make sure you could afford it if rates were to rise.

Offset mortgages

Offset mortgages allow you to use your savings to reduce how much of your mortgage you pay interest on.

When your mortgage repayments are calculated, the total savings are deducted from the capital owed before the interest is added.

The downside is that the savings account typically doesn’t pay any interest on the money you have stashed away.

Your savings account must be held with the same bank or building society you've borrowed from for you to be eligible for an offset mortgage.

You can also get family offset mortgages. This is when a family member, often one or both of your parents, uses their savings to offset your mortgages.

You can get both fixed and variable rate offset mortgages.

Which first-time buyer mortgage is best for me?

Fixed-rate mortgages

With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is guaranteed to remain the same for a set period, which means your monthly payments remain the same, making it easier to budget.

The downsides are that the payments might be slightly higher initially than they would with the best variable mortgage and you won’t benefit if interest rates drop.

On the other hand, your repayments won’t increase if interest rates rise.

You can fix your mortgage for different lengths of time depending on the deal. This means you can choose between various different lengths, including two-year fixed-rate mortgages, five-year fixed-rate mortgages and 10-year fixed-rate mortgages, as well as other lengths such as one, three and seven.

Variable-rate mortgages

With a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate can change. The monthly repayments are usually cheaper than a fixed deal at first, but the downside is that these could increase during the deal.

There are different types of variable-rate mortgage:

  • Tracker mortgage - the interest rate can go up and down during the initial deal, in line with movements in another financial indicator, normally the Bank of England base rate.

  • Discounted mortgage - the interest rate is usually a set percentage below your lender's standard variable rate (SVR) during the initial deal, which means it can go up and down.

If you’re considering a variable mortgage, make sure you could afford it if rates were to rise.

Offset mortgages

Offset mortgages allow you to use your savings to reduce how much of your mortgage you pay interest on.

When your mortgage repayments are calculated, the total savings are deducted from the capital owed before the interest is added.

The downside is that the savings account typically doesn’t pay any interest on the money you have stashed away.

Your savings account must be held with the same bank or building society you've borrowed from for you to be eligible for an offset mortgage.

You can also get family offset mortgages. This is when a family member, often one or both of your parents, uses their savings to offset your mortgages.

You can get both fixed and variable rate offset mortgages.

Other mortgage options for first-time buyers

Joint mortgages

Buying a property with someone else will usually mean you’ll be able to raise a larger deposit, and your combined income will be higher than the amount you earn alone. This can make it easier to get accepted for a mortgage and increase the chances of getting offered a more competitive mortgage rate as your LTV may be lower.
Learn about joint mortgages

Guarantor mortgages

Some lenders offer guarantor mortgages, where a friend or family member promises to step in and meet the mortgage repayments if you’re unable to. The guarantor will have to put up their own property or savings as collateral against your home loan, so this puts their finances at risk.
Learn about guarantor mortgages

Joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage

A joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgage allows two or more people to buy a property together. But only one person actually owns the property. This can allow you to extend your borrowing power so that you can afford to buy a more expensive property.
Learn about JBSP mortgages
It can be daunting knowing where to start when getting your first-time buyer mortgage, especially with recent changes to mortgage rates. But our expert broker partner Mojo can help you navigate through the process of buying your first home, from beginning to end.
Author image
Atousa Cunnell
Content Producer - Mortgages

First time buyer mortgage FAQs

What is the average age of a first-time buyer?

According to Mojo Mortgages, the average age of a first-time buyer is 33 years, eight months. Although it can vary depending on which part of the UK you're in.

For example, it's slightly higher in London at 36 years, eight months.

How much do I need for a first-time buyer mortgage?

You’ll usually need a deposit of at least 5% of the property price, plus money for costs such as legal fees, surveys and any stamp duty. For a £200,000 property, a 5% deposit is £10,000.

Can I get a first-time buyer mortgage with no deposit?

Most mortgages need at least a 5% deposit. For better interest rates, you will need to save more – the lower your LTV, the cheaper your mortgage is likely to be.

Some 100% mortgages are available to help you get onto the property ladder without a deposit, but these usually require having a friend or family member act as a guarantor.

Can I afford a mortgage?

You can use our mortgage affordability calculator to work out how much you could borrow. From there, look at properties in the area where you want to buy and work out how much you need to save as a deposit. 

Mortgage repayment calculators can give you an idea of what your monthly payments will be. Compare these estimated payments with your current monthly outgoings to see if you can afford them. 

What other costs are there for a first-time buyer?

There are other costs to consider when doing your first-time buyer mortgage, other than a deposit, including:

  • Stamp duty - First-time buyers will have to pay Stamp Duty depending on the property purchase price. To find out more about how much property tax you'll need to pay, use our Stamp Duty calculator.

  • Arrangement fee - This is the administration charge made by lenders for arranging to take out a mortgage. Fees vary, and you can choose to either pay this up-front or add it onto your mortgage. However, if you choose the latter expect to pay more in interest.

  • Survey fees - The money paid to a surveyor to perform an inspection on the property's structure to determine its condition and value. The fee varies depending on the level of detail you want and the size of the property.

  • Legal fees - The sum paid for legal services, including conveyancing and land searches.

  • Home insurance - As part of their contract, some lenders only offer mortgages if you have buildings insurance.

Can I get an interest only mortgage as a first-time buyer?

It is very unlikely that you will be offered an interest-only mortgage as a first-time buyer.

Most mortgages are capital repayment mortgages, where you pay off the interest and the capital (the amount you borrowed) with each monthly payment.

Does my credit record matter when getting a first-time buyer mortgage?

Yes, your credit record matters for any mortgage application. Lenders want to see proof that you can keep up repayments.

If your credit score is low, you may find fewer lenders willing to give you a loan. However, speaking to a mortgage broker can help you find the providers that are more likely to.

What can stop me getting a first-time buyer mortgage?

Common reasons include a low or poor credit history, income that’s hard to evidence, high existing debts or regular outgoings, and a small deposit. Lenders each have their own criteria, so a broker can help you find which are more likely to suit your circumstances.

Are 95% mortgages available to first time buyers?

Yes, 95% mortgages are available to first-time buyers, though fewer lenders offer them than lower-LTV mortgages. Many are supported by the government’s Mortgage Guarantee Scheme, which became permanent in July 2025. The lenders and products on offer change over time, so it’s worth speaking to a broker about what’s currently available.

Can I get a mortgage with someone else?

Yes, and getting a joint mortgage means you could borrow more and make the repayments easier to afford. 

Can I get a first-time buyer mortgage if I'm self-employed?

Yes, if you're self-employed you can get a mortgage but you'll need to prove to the lender that you have at least two years of reliable income. If you can provide this, your rates may be similar to those for people in full-time roles, depending on the lender and your circumstances.

What are the best first-time buyer mortgages?

The best mortgage for you will be affordable and suit your circumstances. To find the cheapest deal, you should look at the total cost over the initial offer, which will take the interest rate and fees into account.

It's often a good idea to speak to a mortgage adviser who can help you find the most suitable deal for you.

How can I save for a deposit?

Setting a budget, reducing regular outgoings and saving a fixed amount each month can help. If you’re eligible, a Lifetime ISA could add a government bonus on what you save. See our guide on how much it costs to buy a home.

About the author

Author imageAtousa Cunnell
Atousa Cunnell
Atousa is a Content Manager for money.co.uk, responsible for writing and editing a wide range of mortgage content that are helpful to the reader.

money.co.uk is not a mortgage intermediary and makes introductions to Mojo Mortgages to provide mortgage solutions.

money.co.uk and Mojo Mortgages are part of the same group of companies. money.co.uk is a trading name of Dot Zinc Limited, registered in England (4093922) and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (415689). Our registered address is: The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, England, SE1 2LH.

Mojo is a trading style of Life's Great Limited which is registered in England and Wales (06246376). We are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and are on the Financial Services Register (478215). Mojo’s registered office is The Cooperage, 5 Copper Row, London, SE1 2LH. To contact Mojo by phone, please call 0333 123 0012.