With a fixed-rate mortgage, the interest rate is guaranteed to remain the same for a set period, which means your monthly payments remain the same, making it easier to budget.
The downsides are that the payments might be slightly higher initially than they would with the best variable mortgage and you won’t benefit if interest rates drop.
On the other hand, your repayments won’t increase if interest rates rise.
You can fix your mortgage for different lengths of time depending on the deal. This means you can choose between various different lengths, including two-year fixed-rate mortgages, five-year fixed-rate mortgages and 10-year fixed-rate mortgages, as well as other lengths such as one, three and seven.