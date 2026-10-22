Check your credit report

Well before applying for a mortgage, make sure to check your credit report (you can request copies from the main credit reference companies - Equifax, Experian and Transunion).

Check it carefully and correct any mistakes or update any information as necessary. Lenders look at your credit history when deciding whether or not to give you a mortgage, so it's really important they have the correct information.

Also make sure you're on the electoral register for your current address, as this can help when lenders are assessing your credit history.

Work out your property budget and get a mortgage in principle

Think about what your monthly repayments could be, including what you’d pay if your rate changed when your deal ends. Choosing a property below your maximum budget could also give you a lower loan-to-value mortgage and more choice.

A mortgage calculator can give you a rough estimate, but a mortgage broker like Mojo can give you a more accurate one and arrange a mortgage in principle to support your property search.

Use a whole-of-market mortgage broker

Use a whole-of-market mortgage broker. To find a first-time buyer mortgage that suits you, compare options across the market, not just a few lenders.

A whole-of-market broker like Mojo Mortgages can search over 60 lenders to help you find a suitable deal, and it’s free to use.