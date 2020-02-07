Can I get a first time buyer mortgage?

If you’ve never owned a home before, you'll be considered a first time buyer, which means you can apply for a first time buyer mortgage.

If you are buying as a couple, if neither partner has ever previously owned a home, you are both classed as first time buyers. If one of you has previously bought a property, the other will forfeit their first time buyer status.

If you've inherited property, you won’t be able to apply for a first time buyer mortgage. Although you'd be buying for the first time, the rules state that you must never have owned a home before, which is different from never having bought one.

But there is good news for commercial property owners. If you've owned a shop or restaurant but never owned your own home, you'd still be considered a first time buyer.