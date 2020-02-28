Guides

Tools & Calculators

Our tools and calculators can help you manage your finances. Whether it's deciding on taking a mortgage payment holiday, how to budget for gifts for family and friends, or how much you should spend on an engagement ring.

Credit card calculator

Use our free credit card calculator to work out how long it will take to pay off your balance and how much interest you'll pay based on your monthly repayments.

Credit card calculator

Pension calculator

Our pension calculator tells you how much your retirement fund will be worth when you stop working, what annual income you will get, and how long it will last.

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Loan Repayment Calculator

Compare loans and find out how much you can afford to borrow in just a few seconds with our free loan repayment calculator.

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