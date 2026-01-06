Yes, you probably need a separate golf insurance policy, as standard home and travel insurance isn't usually enough.

Standard home insurance lacks crucial coverage like third-party liability and lacks cover for equipment away from home. Home insurance may also have low single-item limits, meaning that expensive golf equipment won't be adequately covered. It might also have a high excess.

Travel insurance might cover equipment in transit, but not on the golf course itself. A standard travel insurance policy might only cover the equipment for a limited time and might not include personal liability.

For comprehensive financial protection, buying specialist golf insurance is the best way to give yourself peace of mind.