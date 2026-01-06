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Compare golf insurance to protect your clubs and kit
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Get the right cover for your valuable golf equipment
Golf insurance gives you peace of mind, covering expensive equipment against theft or damage, as well as protecting you from personal liability claims.
Using money.co.uk is quick and easy, allowing you to compare quotes from multiple providers. With money.co.uk, you can tailor your search to suit your own budget and needs.
What is golf insurance?
Golf insurance is a specialised type of cover that financially protects golfers from the unique risks associated with golfing.
That might be financial protection against damaged or stolen clubs and gear, or public liability if you damage someone's property or cause someone injury. Golf insurance offers more comprehensive protection for golfers than a standard home insurance policy.
What does golf insurance cover?
Public liability:
This covers you financially if you accidentally injure someone or damage someone else's property. You might hit a ball through a window, for example.
Equipment cover:
Protects against loss, theft, or damage to bags, clubs, trolleys, GPS devices, and clothing.
Personal accident:
If you get injured while playing, golf insurance can cover the medical fees.
Hole-in-one:
This covers the traditional cost of paying for drinks for your playing partners if you get a hole-in-one.
Membership and tournament fees:
It can reimburse lost fees if you can't play due to a covered injury or accident.
Do I need a separate golf insurance policy?
Yes, you probably need a separate golf insurance policy, as standard home and travel insurance isn't usually enough.
Standard home insurance lacks crucial coverage like third-party liability and lacks cover for equipment away from home. Home insurance may also have low single-item limits, meaning that expensive golf equipment won't be adequately covered. It might also have a high excess.
Travel insurance might cover equipment in transit, but not on the golf course itself. A standard travel insurance policy might only cover the equipment for a limited time and might not include personal liability.
For comprehensive financial protection, buying specialist golf insurance is the best way to give yourself peace of mind.
What about travel and golf holiday insurance?
Golf travel insurance is a specialist type of travel insurance that provides cover specifically tailored to a golfing trip, in addition to standard travel protection. A standard travel insurance policy might not be enough to protect expensive golf equipment or non-refundable membership fees.
Specific golf holidays are becoming increasingly popular, with destinations like Spain, Portugal, and even local staycations seeing a boom in golf-specific trips.
If you're looking for comprehensive golf holiday protection, a specialist golf travel insurance policy might be more suitable.
Some dedicated golf insurance policies include worldwide cover, but for others it can be added on as an optional extra.
How much does golf insurance cost?
The cost of golf insurance depends on a number of factors. The location of the golf course, your no-claims history, and the level of cover you opt for can all affect your premium.
When searching for golf insurance, it's always best to compare quotes to find the cheapest policy that meets your individual needs. It's worth remembering that cheapest isn't always best, though - so it's crucial that you read all policy documents before buying.
What affects the price of golf insurance?
The price of golf insurance depends on:
The value of your equipment:
The more expensive your golf equipment, the more expensive it'll be to insure.
Your no-claims history:
Having no claims on your record can significantly lower the price of your insurance.
Your location:
Where you choose to play golf also plays a role, as some locations have higher theft rates than others, meaning your premium could go up. If you're going on a specific golf holiday, you may want to consider a golf travel insurance policy.
The level of cover you choose:
A more comprehensive policy will be more expensive than basic cover. But a premium policy can save you more money in the long run, as it ensures you're fully covered against any mishaps.
Any add-ons, like worldwide cover or hole-in-one cover:
Like most types of insurance, there are optional add-ons that can enhance your policy. This might include worldwide cover for when you travel around to golf, or hole-in-one cover that can cover the cost of drinks for your playing partners.
How to choose the best golf insurance
The best golf insurance policy depends on your individual needs. You'll need to consider how often you'll be golfing and where, as well as what you're prepared to pay in the event of a claim. Let's go through some of the main things to look out for when comparing policies:
Excess
Policy inclusions
Customer reviews
Cover limits
FAQs
Most insurers offer a new-for-old replacement if your golf equipment is stolen or damaged. This cover element can cover you for around three years. Longer terms of cover, including for the life of your clubs, are typically available for an extra cost or with a higher-grade policy, such as gold or platinum.
Most golf policies cover golf equipment while you’re travelling to or from a golfing event. But they might not while your clubs are in the boot and you’re in the clubhouse or elsewhere. Check what’s included before you buy a policy, and any excess. Also, check what’s covered under your car insurance policy.
Yes. Golf insurance includes third-party liability, which covers the cost of damage you cause to someone else's property, including their car.
Some policies include European or worldwide cover as standard. With others, you might have to pay extra to play outside the UK.
Yes. It gives you third-party liability cover when using a buggy on a course, but you need to pay extra to cover a buggy you own against theft, loss or damage.
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About Imogen Bland
Imogen has worked in marketing since graduating university. With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, she's the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk.
Imogen uses her extensive knowledge of insurance products to help people confidently navigate their options. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings. Her goal is simple: to help you save money.
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