Last updated: 14 April 2022
Golf insurance is a specialist policy that covers everything from your golfing equipment to injuries caused during your time on the course. Golf insurance usually protects you against the cost of:
repairing or replacing your golf equipment if it’s damaged or stolen
damage or injury you cause to someone else or their property – for example if you hit someone's car with a golf ball
injury you suffer as a result of playing golf
club membership fees if you cannot play due to illness or injury
buying drinks after hitting a hole in one
Here’s how golf insurance works
You can choose from a wide variety of golf insurance policies, with an array of options to fit your personal needs. To find the golf cover that suits you best, think about:
what you want cover for, such as golf equipment and/or injuries
how much your golf equipment is worth
whether you may already be covered through a policy like home insurance
Determine how much you spend on golf. Your costs will help you find the right policy. Think about the cost of your:
golf clubs
accessories including balls, clothing, trolley and GPS gadgets
club membership
entry fees for competitions and events
golf buggy if you have one
Find a golf insurance policy that offers cover to match your outlay. If your golf clubs cost £2,000, look for policies that offer at least this amount of equipment cover.
Once you know what level of cover you need, be sure to compare policies to find the cheapest golf insurance deals on the market.
Assuming you have contents insurance, your golf equipment may already be covered while inside your home or locked away in a garage or shed.
However, most policies will not cover equipment when you take it out of your home, so you’ll be out of luck if something happens on the fairway.
Check your contents insurance policy carefully to see what protection it offers, then, if you think it’s worthwhile, see if you can find a golf insurance policy to cover the rest.
You do not legally need insurance to play golf, but it can cover the cost of damage to your equipment or any damage you cause to others’ property while playing.
Some policies include worldwide cover as standard. However, you might have to pay extra on other policies to play outside the UK.
Yes. Golf insurance includes third-party liability, which can cover the cost of damage you cause to someone else's property, including their car.
Not unless you’re with it. Most policies cover your golf equipment while you’re travelling to or from a golfing event. Check this is included before you buy a policy.
Most insurers offer a new-for-old replacement if your equipment is damaged, as long as it is less than three years old.
Yes. It gives you third-party liability cover when using a buggy on a course, but you need to pay extra to cover a buggy you own against theft, loss or damage.
