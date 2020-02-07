Last updated: 14 April 2022

What is golf insurance?

Golf insurance is a specialist policy that covers everything from your golfing equipment to injuries caused during your time on the course. Golf insurance usually protects you against the cost of:

repairing or replacing your golf equipment if it’s damaged or stolen

damage or injury you cause to someone else or their property – for example if you hit someone's car with a golf ball

injury you suffer as a result of playing golf

club membership fees if you cannot play due to illness or injury

buying drinks after hitting a hole in one

Here’s how golf insurance works

How to choose the best golf insurance

You can choose from a wide variety of golf insurance policies, with an array of options to fit your personal needs. To find the golf cover that suits you best, think about:

what you want cover for, such as golf equipment and/or injuries

how much your golf equipment is worth

whether you may already be covered through a policy like home insurance

How much cover do I need?

Determine how much you spend on golf. Your costs will help you find the right policy. Think about the cost of your:

golf clubs

accessories including balls, clothing, trolley and GPS gadgets

club membership

entry fees for competitions and events

golf buggy if you have one

Find a golf insurance policy that offers cover to match your outlay. If your golf clubs cost £2,000, look for policies that offer at least this amount of equipment cover.

Once you know what level of cover you need, be sure to compare policies to find the cheapest golf insurance deals on the market.

Do I already have protection?

Assuming you have contents insurance, your golf equipment may already be covered while inside your home or locked away in a garage or shed.

However, most policies will not cover equipment when you take it out of your home, so you’ll be out of luck if something happens on the fairway.

Check your contents insurance policy carefully to see what protection it offers, then, if you think it’s worthwhile, see if you can find a golf insurance policy to cover the rest.