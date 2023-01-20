Money Transfers

For example, you need to have the funds available in your bank account and the exact account details of where you need to send the money. You also need to ensure that the names registered on the bank accounts are identical to the names on the money transfer order, as even small differences could result in the transfer being rejected.

Money transfer companies can help you to send money abroad quickly and easily. However, you’ll need to have some things in place before the transfer can occur.

Finally, you’ll need to verify your ID with the money transfer company, and for larger transfers, you might need to authorise the transaction verbally too. This means speaking to one of their account managers over the phone.

How long does it take to transfer?

The duration of the transfer depends on the money transfer company and where you are sending the money, but it could be the same day, the next day, or take between one and three business days. You might need to pay more for a same day transfer, so always check with your chosen provider.