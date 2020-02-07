Money Transfers

What is a money transfer?

A money transfer, or currency transfer, is what you use to send money abroad. You'll usually do an international money transfer from your UK debit card, credit card or bank account, to a bank account in another country.

How to do a money transfer

When you're planning a currency transfer, the first thing to do is compare exchange deals. You can do your international money transfer and currency exchange comparison using the table above.

When you've decided which company offers the best money transfer service for you, you'll need to arrange your currency transfers. Some international money transfer transactions can be done online using a mobile app like TransferWise or PayPal. For other currency transfers services, you might need to visit your local bank branch, or visit a Western Union or Moneygram branch.

Here are some other things to think about before you do a money transfer.

How to get the best currency transfers deal

Use our international money transfer and currency exchange comparison table. It'll help you to find the best money transfer companies so you can send money abroad from the UK to another country.

Before you begin an international money transfer, you should compare the fees and rates from a few different currency transfers companies and apps. That way you'll find the best money transfer deal.

The cost of sending money abroad is based on several factors such as:

How much money you want to transfer abroad

The current exchange rate

Additional money transfer fees

Money transfer fees can vary depending on which company or app you're using, and which country you're sending money to.

The fees and rates can also vary a lot between different money transfer companies. That's why it's so important to compare money exchange deals.

Are there any restrictions?

The name registered to your bank account needs to match the name on your money transfer account, otherwise your transfer could get rejected.

Most transfers can be completed online, but some travel money companies will need you to complete your transfer by speaking over the phone with one of their account managers. You are only likely to need to do this for large transfers, though.

How else can I send money abroad?

There are lots of ways to send money abroad. If you're looking for the best and cheapest way to send money abroad, it'll depend on a few factors. These include how quickly you need to send the money, and how much you need to transfer. The deals you'll be offered will vary depending on these factors.

International bank transfer: This is often called a wire transfer. It's where you send money abroad to another bank account using an international bank account number (IBAN) and/or SWIFT code. The fees and charges vary from bank to bank. Some banks let you send money internationally online or via their app but some need you to go into a branch. This comparison doesn't cover wire transfers. Talk directly to your current account provider if you want to do an international bank transfer.

Money transfer apps: Using an app you can do an online currency transfer. It's the easiest way to do a currency transfer. You can download an app like PayPal, OFX, or TransferWise on iOS or Android. Then you just connect it to a source of money, like a bank account. You can then send money abroad at the click of a button.

Money transfer agents. This is the original way of sending money abroad. To do this, you just visit a Western Union or Moneygram agent and send money abroad to another agent elsewhere in the world. The recipient can then go and collect the money. This can be quick - sometimes they can collect it within seconds of sending the money.

How much money can you send?

The lowest amount you can send will vary depending on the transfer company you choose to use, with some setting a lower limit of as much as £1,000.

You will usually find that there is not a stated upper limit, but most money transfer companies will ask you to speak to one of their consultants to authorise any transfers over a certain amount, for example £15,000.

From a regulatory perspective, the UK government has no official limit on the amount of money you can send overseas. However, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HMRC will likely monitor suspiciously large transactions for any illegal activity.

You may find the amount you are transferring becomes an issue if either of these bodies suspect your transfers are part of either a tax evasion or money laundering scheme.

Money transfer fees

When you compare international money transfer deals, you'll need to look carefully at the fees, commission and exchange rates.

As mentioned before, the fees and rates will vary depending on how much money you're sending and which country you're sending it to. The fees can sometimes be charged to both the sender and receiver.

Some currency transfers companies will advertise fee-free money transfers. But you should look closely at the exchange rate. You'll find that different money transfer companies offer different exchange rates. That's usually because many money transfer companies mark up the exchange rate in place instead of charging separate fees.

When you compare money transfer companies think about how much foreign currency you're actually getting after fees and charges.