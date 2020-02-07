<Credit Cards

Compare balance-transfer credit cards

Find out if you could save money by getting a balance-transfer credit card with a low APR. There are even cards with a 0% interest period.

  • Get an interest-free period of up to 35 months
  • Save money on interest when paying off debt
  • Apply in minutes
View deals
Balance-Transfer-credit-cards

Find and compare the cards available to you

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How it works

Compare balance-transfer credit cards from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.

Barclays-Logo.wine
mbna logos
M & S Bank Logo
Virgin money logo
Sainsbury Bank logo

How to do a balance transfer

1

Find out what you owe

Add up your existing credit card debt, including the interest rates you're being charged.

2

Compare balance-transfer credit cards

See which cards you can use to move some - or all - of that debt. Our card finder tool lets you see which ones you're likely to be accepted for.

3

Apply for a balance-transfer credit card

Fill out an application then wait. It can take a week or more to hear whether you've been accepted.

4

Make the transfer and start paying off your debt

Once your application has been accepted, make your transfer in the first 90 days of getting the new card. Once your balance has been transferred you can start making payments.

Credit cards - How to do a balance transfer - image asset

Balance-transfer credit card deals

41 results found, based on transferring £1000 and paying £100 a month. Sorted by payment term and costs. Find out more about how our calculator works and how we order our comparisons.
Sort
£
£
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Balance transfers
0% for 21 months with no fee
Balance transfer fee
No fee
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
10 months with no fees or interest
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once 0% deals end, you’ll be charged 21.9% p.a. variable on outstanding balances. Earn 1% cashback on purchases made abroad between 13/6/22 and 18/9/22 (T&Cs apply) and 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Low Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (22 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 22 months with no fee
Balance transfer fee
No fee
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
10 months with no fees or interest
Sainsbury's Bank Low Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (22 Mths)
Balance Transfer fee of 0% or 1% applies to transfers made within your first three months, depending on your individual circumstances. The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 22 or 14 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 15 months with no fee
Balance transfer fee
No fee
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
10 months with no fees or interest
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5%.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (25.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 15 months with no fee
Balance transfer fee
No fee
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
10 months with no fees or interest
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (15 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5%.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
MBNA Balance Transfer Low Fee Card
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 0.99% fee
Balance transfer fee
0.99%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £9.90
MBNA Balance Transfer Low Fee Card
Balance Transfers must be made within the first 60 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (29 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 29 months with a 1% fee (£3 min.)
Balance transfer fee
1% (£3 min.)
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £10.00
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (29 Mths)
A Balance transfer fee of 1% or 2% applies on transfers made at application, depending on your circumstances (£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 21.95% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 29 or 21 months, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee
Balance transfer fee
1%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £10.00
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (21.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Balance transfers
0% for 28 months with a 1% fee
Balance transfer fee
1%
Representative APR (variable)
25.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £10.00
Virgin Money Balance Transfer Credit Card (28 Mths) (25.9%)
Virgin Money Back offers cardholders the ability to earn cashback on their credit card spend at participating retailers when they are enrolled in the programme via the mobile app'. Use Virgin Money’s Card Checker to see your chances of being accepted.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 25.9% p.a. variable with a 5% fee.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 25.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 25.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
UK Resident
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 27 months with a 1.28% fee
Balance transfer fee
1.28%
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £12.80
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer (27 Mths)
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
Transfer a balance within 60 days of opening an account to get the 0% deal; otherwise the rate will be 21.9% p.a. variable with no fee.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (31 Mths)
Balance transfers
0% for 31 months with a 1.98% fee (£3 min.)
Balance transfer fee
1.98% (£3 min.)
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
11 months with fees & interest of £19.80
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (31 Mths)
Balance transfer fee of 1.98% or 2.98% applies to transfers made at application (£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Once the 0% deal ends the balance transfer rate will be 21.95% p.a. variable with a 3% fee.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 31 or 23 months, depending on your individual circumstance.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

What is a balance transfer credit card?

Balance transfer credit cards are designed to let you move existing debt from one provider to another and ideally pay less or no interest on that debt.

A 0% balance transfer credit card, allows you to pay no interest on your balance for a certain period. The best 0% balance transfer credit cards offer no interest for more than two years, no fees to pay up front, and sometimes come with rewards like vouchers or loyalty points for signing up.

When used right, a balance transfer card helps you clear your debt faster because your repayments all go towards paying off your debt, rather than interest.

The longest 0% deals are only available to people with excellent credit records - although cards with shorter interest-free introductory periods are available to far more people.

Find out more about how balance transfers work

Credit card illustration phone transfer woman man 4:3

When to use a balance transfer credit card

If you have accumulated credit card debt and want to pay it off quicker or avoid paying interest, then a balance transfer is one way to do it.

Thanks to the 0% interest deals on offer, you can move either all - or a lot - of your existing debt to a new balance transfer credit card, which either won't charge any interest, or a lot less interest on your balance.

But keep in mind that if you miss a payment you could lose your 0% rate, seeing you pay interest on the balance again, as well as incurring fees and a black mark on your credit report.

It's also important to be aware that you can't transfer a balance between cards from the same bank/provider. For example, if you have a Natwest credit card, you can't transfer the balance to a Natwest balance transfer card.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Balance transfer cards can save you significant money on interest charges - but missing a payment invalidates all their benefits. So setting up a direct debit to cover at least the minimum payment each month is a good idea.
Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor

What happens after the 0% interest-free period ends?

The interest rate usually increases sharply to what is known as the Standard Variable Rate (SVR) or the 'revert rate'.

  • If you paid your balance in full: You have nothing to worry about. You can either cancel the card, or keep it to make purchases in the future.

  • If you still have a partial balance remaining: You could opt to get another 0% balance transfer card for the remaining balance and pay it off without paying interest

Be aware that even if you partial balance remaining by the end of the interest-free period, you will still be charged interest on the original balance of the card. For example, if you transferred a balance of £2,000, and you pay off £1,500 of the balance by the end of the interest-free period. The interest you are charged on the remaining £500 will actually be calculated using the original £2,000 balance.

What is the balance transfer fee?

Some credit cards will charge what is known the balance transfer fee. This is either a flat fee or a small percentage of the amount you want to transfer. This usually added to your balance.

For example, if you make a balance transfer of £2,000 to a credit card with a 2% balance transfer fee, it would cost £40, making your total transferred balance £2,040.

The balance transfer fee typically ranges between 1% and 5%. Some providers will also charge a set fee if you have a small balance to transfer.

You may be offered a balance transfer credit card with a fee of 2.9% or a £5 minimum. If you want to transfer £150 to this card, 2.9% of your transfer amount is only £4.35, so you would have to pay the £5 minimum.

Balance transfer FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Find and compare the cards available to you

without affecting your credit score

Find a card

How it works

Explore credit cards guides

See more guides

Managing someone else's balance fusing credit card and phone

Can you transfer a balance from someone else's credit card?

You can transfer a balance from one person's credit card to another. But taking on someone else's debt can be risky.

Read More
managing credit card using laptop and mobile phone

How to manage your credit card

Knowing how to manage your credit card can help you get the most out of it and save money. This is how to make using your new card hassle free.

Read More
Man holding a credit card and a phone

What is a balance transfer credit card?

Balance transfer credit cards allow you to move debt from one card to another. The new card may have 0% interest rate, so you can clear your debt quicker.

Read More

Why compare credit cards with money.co.uk?

Comparing credit cards could help you save money or get more rewards from your spending. Our award-winning credit card comparison service makes sure you get our best deals for 0% periods and more. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

¹Current longest 0% interest balance transfer period offered by providers on our panel.

Last updated: 2 February, 2022