A balance transfer credit card lets you move existing credit card debt to a new card – usually with a lower interest rate, or even 0% interest for a set period.

Balance transfer cards typically offer a 0% interest period that lasts anywhere from 6 to 29 months, though some deals can be as long as 36 months. This can help you save money, as more of your repayments will go toward reducing your debt rather than paying interest, making it easier to clear your balance faster.

Just be aware that most balance transfer cards charge a transfer fee, and once the 0% period ends, any remaining balance will start accruing interest at the standard rate.