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A balance transfer credit card lets you move existing credit card debt to a new card – usually with a lower interest rate, or even 0% interest for a set period.
Balance transfer cards typically offer a 0% interest period that lasts anywhere from 6 to 29 months, though some deals can be as long as 36 months. This can help you save money, as more of your repayments will go toward reducing your debt rather than paying interest, making it easier to clear your balance faster.
Just be aware that most balance transfer cards charge a transfer fee, and once the 0% period ends, any remaining balance will start accruing interest at the standard rate.
A balance transfer credit card lets you move debt from one or more existing credit cards to a new card, usually with a 0% interest period.
Example:
You have £4,500 on your current credit card and are paying interest each month.
You transfer the balance to a card offering 24 months at 0% interest.
A balance transfer fee of 3% applies.
After the 0% period, a standard APR of 19.9% would apply.
During the interest-free period, you can focus repayments on reducing your debt, helping you pay it off faster.
Note: This is just an example. Actual terms, fees, and interest rates vary between providers, so check the details before applying.
These cards offer lengthy interest-free periods to allow you to pay off your balance and save on interest payments. You’ll most likely have to pay a small fee of around 3% to 3.5% of the balance transferred to get the longest interest-free periods.
Although many providers charge a transfer fee when moving over a balance, some don’t. However, fee-free balance transfer cards usually offer shorter interest-free periods – the longest you’ll currently get is 12 months. Work out how long you need to pay off your balance and if you need more time, it’s probably better to pay the fee and opt for a longer 0% deal.
These are often known as “combo cards” and enable you to carry out a balance transfer and make purchases interest-free on the same card. Having two separate cards for different purposes can make it harder to keep track of your finances, so a combo card can help simplify things.
The best balance transfer credit card for you will depend on your credit score and overall finances. When comparing deals, consider the following:
Interest-free period: This is the introductory window where no interest is charged on your transferred balance. A longer 0% period gives you more time to repay your debt without interest, which can make monthly payments more manageable.
Balance transfer fees: Many cards charge a fee to move your balance, usually of up to 3.5% of the amount transferred. This fee is added to your new card balance, so factor it into the total cost.
Purchases and interest: Some balance transfer cards charge interest on new purchases straight away – they don’t always include a 0% purchase offer. If you plan to use the card for spending as well as transferring a balance, check the purchase rate and whether a separate interest-free purchase period is included.
Card providers: You usually can’t transfer a balance between cards from the same provider or banking group. For example, if you hold a NatWest credit card, you won’t be able to transfer the balance to a NatWest or RBS balance transfer card.
Check eligibility first: Use a credit check tool (like Experian) before applying. It won’t hurt your score and shows how likely you are to be accepted.
Transfer quickly: Most cards only offer the 0% rate on balances transferred within the first few weeks after account opening. Don’t miss this window.
Balance period vs. fees: A longer 0% period isn’t always better. Compare the transfer fee to the interest you could save, and choose a card that fits your repayment plan.
Have a repayment plan: Aim to clear your balance before the introductory period ends. If that’s unlikely, plan ahead to move to another 0% card.
Mark your calendar: Note when your 0% period ends to avoid unexpected interest charges.
Never miss a payment: Always pay at least the minimum. Missed payments can incur fees and may cancel your 0% deal.
Even with the right balance transfer card, managing debt can sometimes feel challenging. If you’re struggling to keep up with payments, don’t be afraid to ask for help.
There are several independent services that provide free advice. These services can help you manage debts and make sure you’re receiving all the benefits you’re entitled to, such as tax credits, which could help boost your income and support repayments.
StepChange is a charity providing advice on budgeting and debt management. They have a helpline offering free, independent support.
You can find your local Citizens Advice by clicking here. They provide guidance on legal and financial issues.
National Debtline offers confidential, free advice for people facing debt problems in England, Wales, and Scotland.
“If you're looking to clear an expensive overdraft, a 0% balance transfer card won't work. Try looking at a money transfer card instead, or even taking out a loan to save on interest.”
You usually need to be a “new customer” to get introductory offers on a credit card. If you have had the same credit card for a while, you might be able to move to a new credit card from the same provider and get the new customer benefits. It all depends on each credit card provider’s rules. However, when transferring a balance, you can only switch from one credit card provider to another and not between two cards with the same provider (this includes the same banking group).
A fee charged by providers for the service of moving debt. This is added to your account balance automatically when the transfer goes through. Fees of up to 3.5% are normal for balance transfers, but you should expect to pay slightly more — usually about 5% — for money transfers.
Credit card introductory offers include bonus reward points, extra cashback, 0% on balance transfers or 0% on purchases.
Introductory offers are used to attract new customers, but once they expire, they revert to the standard offer or rate. When this happens, you should check if you’re still getting the best deal or whether you need to switch to a different credit card.
The total figure outstanding on your account at any given time. It combines your borrowing — used for purchases or transfers — with any account fees or interest charges. If this amount is not paid off in full, it is carried over as debt.
This is the smallest sum accepted by your provider to keep your account active without penalties. It is calculated based on a small percentage of your total balance (or a fixed sum like £5 if the balance is low). While paying the minimum stops you from defaulting, it does not clear your debt efficiently. We recommend paying as much as you can afford to minimise interest costs.
Your credit limit is the amount you can borrow on your credit card at any one time. If you exceed this amount, you can be charged a fee — typically £12 — and it can leave a mark on your credit report. You won’t usually find out your credit limit until the end of an application process, although you can ask your provider to increase — or decrease — your credit limit at any time.
Credit limits are set based on your credit history and your earnings. Once you've reached your credit limit, you need to make a payment to bring down your balance before you can use the card again. Find out more in our guide to credit limits.
Your credit score is calculated based on your credit history. Each credit reference agency has its own method of calculating this. Your credit score will go up for things like making payments on time and down for things like being late or defaulting on a loan. Typically, the higher your score, the more likely you are to be offered a lower rate of interest or higher credit limit.
There is no absolute pass or fail mark attached to a credit score, with each lender making its own decision on what it considers acceptable.
It might only be a few days before you get your new credit card, but it could take up to two weeks. It will then take up to another week to make the balance transfer.
Yes. Money transfer credit cards let you move money from your card to your bank account, with some cards offering 0% interest for several months. You can then use these funds to pay off an overdraft or loan or pay for a purchase, for example. Here is how to make a money transfer.
The best way is to work out how much you need to pay each month to have cleared your balance by the end of the 0% period. Then set up a Direct Debit for this amount so you never miss a payment or pay interest.
Once you've transferred the balance from an old card, you have two options: you can either close the card or keep it. Closing the card can impact your credit rating as it will affect your credit utilisation, which is the amount of debt you have compared to the amount of credit available to you.
Your provider will confirm your credit limit after they approve your application. Here is how credit limits work and how much it costs if you exceed them.
Being pre-approved means you have a good chance of being accepted for a particular credit card and shows you the interest-free period and APR you should be offered based on your details. However, this doesn’t guarantee acceptance as you’ll still need to undergo a hard credit check and pass the lender’s ID checks.
Yes, your credit record matters as lenders use it to decide whether to offer you a balance transfer credit card as well as what APR and credit limit they are prepared to give you.
Your provider will let you transfer a percentage of your credit limit (usually 90-95%), e.g. 90% of a £2,000 credit limit would mean you could use £1,800 towards balance transfers.
You should apply for a balance transfer at least three weeks before you need the balance on your old card to be paid off.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
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Applying for and using a balance transfer credit card can affect your credit score in several ways, both in the short term and the long term.
1. Hard credit check (application stage)
When you apply for a new card, the provider will perform a hard credit check to assess your eligibility. This is recorded on your credit file and can cause a small, temporary dip in your score. Scores often recover within a few months if you maintain good credit habits.
2. Changes to your credit utilisation
Credit utilisation is the proportion of your available credit that you’re using. Transferring balances to a new card can temporarily change your utilisation:
If your new card increases your total available credit, your overall utilisation may decrease, which can have a positive effect on your score.
However, if you transfer a large balance and max out your new card, your utilisation may stay high, which can negatively impact your score.
3. New credit account on your file
Opening a new card adds a new account to your credit history. A new account may slightly lower your score initially, but over time, responsible use will help build your credit history.
4. Impact of repayment behaviour
Your behaviour with the balance transfer card matters:
Making repayments on time will support your credit score.
Missing payments can lead to fees, higher interest, and a negative mark on your credit file, which can significantly lower your score.