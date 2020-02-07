Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
|Credit Rating
|good
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum Income
|£7,500
|UK Resident
Find out if you could save money by getting a balance-transfer credit card with a low APR. There are even cards with a 0% interest period.
without affecting your credit score
Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.
1
Find out what you owe
Add up your existing credit card debt, including the interest rates you're being charged.
2
Compare balance-transfer credit cards
See which cards you can use to move some - or all - of that debt. Our card finder tool lets you see which ones you're likely to be accepted for.
3
Apply for a balance-transfer credit card
Fill out an application then wait. It can take a week or more to hear whether you've been accepted.
4
Make the transfer and start paying off your debt
Once your application has been accepted, make your transfer in the first 90 days of getting the new card. Once your balance has been transferred you can start making payments.
Balance transfer credit cards are designed to let you move existing debt from one provider to another and ideally pay less or no interest on that debt.
A 0% balance transfer credit card, allows you to pay no interest on your balance for a certain period. The best 0% balance transfer credit cards offer no interest for more than two years, no fees to pay up front, and sometimes come with rewards like vouchers or loyalty points for signing up.
When used right, a balance transfer card helps you clear your debt faster because your repayments all go towards paying off your debt, rather than interest.
The longest 0% deals are only available to people with excellent credit records - although cards with shorter interest-free introductory periods are available to far more people.
If you have accumulated credit card debt and want to pay it off quicker or avoid paying interest, then a balance transfer is one way to do it.
Thanks to the 0% interest deals on offer, you can move either all - or a lot - of your existing debt to a new balance transfer credit card, which either won't charge any interest, or a lot less interest on your balance.
But keep in mind that if you miss a payment you could lose your 0% rate, seeing you pay interest on the balance again, as well as incurring fees and a black mark on your credit report.
It's also important to be aware that you can't transfer a balance between cards from the same bank/provider. For example, if you have a Natwest credit card, you can't transfer the balance to a Natwest balance transfer card.
Balance transfer cards can save you significant money on interest charges - but missing a payment invalidates all their benefits. So setting up a direct debit to cover at least the minimum payment each month is a good idea.”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
The interest rate usually increases sharply to what is known as the Standard Variable Rate (SVR) or the 'revert rate'.
If you paid your balance in full: You have nothing to worry about. You can either cancel the card, or keep it to make purchases in the future.
If you still have a partial balance remaining: You could opt to get another 0% balance transfer card for the remaining balance and pay it off without paying interest
Be aware that even if you partial balance remaining by the end of the interest-free period, you will still be charged interest on the original balance of the card. For example, if you transferred a balance of £2,000, and you pay off £1,500 of the balance by the end of the interest-free period. The interest you are charged on the remaining £500 will actually be calculated using the original £2,000 balance.
Some credit cards will charge what is known the balance transfer fee. This is either a flat fee or a small percentage of the amount you want to transfer. This usually added to your balance.
For example, if you make a balance transfer of £2,000 to a credit card with a 2% balance transfer fee, it would cost £40, making your total transferred balance £2,040.
The balance transfer fee typically ranges between 1% and 5%. Some providers will also charge a set fee if you have a small balance to transfer.
You may be offered a balance transfer credit card with a fee of 2.9% or a £5 minimum. If you want to transfer £150 to this card, 2.9% of your transfer amount is only £4.35, so you would have to pay the £5 minimum.
It can only take a few days but might take up to two weeks to get a new credit card and up to another week to make the balance transfer.
Being pre-approved not only means that you'll be accepted for the credit card, but also guarantees the interest free period and APR you've been offered based on your details. The only thing that is not guaranteed is the credit limit.
Apply at least three weeks before you need the balance on your old card to be paid off.
Your provider will let you transfer a percentage of your credit limit (usually 90-95%), e.g. 90% of a £2,000 credit limit would mean you could use £1,800 towards balance transfers.
This confirmed by your provider after they have approved your application. Here is how credit limits work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Once you've transferred the balance from an old card you have two options. You can either close the card or keep it. Closing the card can impact your credit rating as it will affect your credit utilisation, which is the amount of debt you have compared to the amount of credit available to you.
Repay the amount that will clear your balance by the end of the 0% period by direct debit so you never miss a payment or pay interest.
Money transfer credit cards let you send money to your bank account with 0% interest for several months. Here is how to make a money transfer.
Yes, lenders decide whether to offer you a balance transfer as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you based on your credit record.
without affecting your credit score
