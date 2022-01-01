Mortgages guides

<Mortgages

Photo of three friends at the pub.

Global pubs to people

Here in the UK, the argument over which town has the best selection of pubs has raged for centuries, but who can claim the honour on a global scale?

Couple Hands Holding Housing Model

How do joint mortgages work?

You could get a larger mortgage if you buy a home with someone else. Here is everything you need to know about joint mortgages whether you want to buy with your partner, another person or a group.

Young couple among packing boxes holding coffee mugs

Should you rent or buy a home?

With average house prices and rents both rising, choosing between buying and renting can be a challenge. Renting can offer flexibility but often costs more, while buying your own home is a long-term commitment. Find out which is the best, most affordable option for you.

couple discussing paperwork with financial advisor

Should you get an interest only or repayment mortgage?

The two main ways to pay off your mortgage balance are interest only and repayment. Here is how to work out which best suits your finances.

graphic of percentage rate and stack of coins

Bank of England base rate

The Bank of England base rate influences all loan and mortgage interest rates in the UK. When the BoE increases or decreases the bank rate, interest rates usually follow. The current base rate is 0.75%

Should I overpay on my mortgage

Should I overpay on my mortgage?

If you have extra money to spare, you could make overpayments on your mortgage. This can reduce the amount you pay and shorten your mortgage term, but is it right for you?

young couple with marital difficulties

What does divorce mean for your mortgage?

Getting divorced or splitting up with your partner when you have an outstanding joint mortgage together can be difficult. Here are your options to make it less stressful.

businesswomen-at-desk-handshake-office

How to interview your mortgage broker

We explain how to make sure your broker is both qualified and capable of finding you the best deal before they start your search for the perfect mortgage.

How does help to buy work?

How does Help to Buy work?

The Help to Buy scheme could make it easier for you to get your first home with help from the government. Here is how it works and how to use it.

How much does it cost to buy a home?

How much does it cost to buy a home?

Your home could be the most expensive purchase you ever make. Here is how much you might spend and how to make sure you can afford a mortgage and all of the other costs.

House model with agent and customer discussing for contract to buy

What is a guarantor mortgage?

If you are unable to buy the home you want with a normal mortgage, a guarantor could help you get accepted or borrow more. Here is how they work and how to get one.

Couple looking at tablet in veranda

How do offset mortgages work?

An offset mortgage is linked to your savings account and could save you money on interest. Here is how they work, who they suit and how much you could save.

Woman holding her ears to cover sound

Europe's noisiest cities

Where are the loudest and most chaotic places to live in the Europe? To find out our experts have compared 23 major cities around Europe to find out where is noisiest.

People watching a film

Best cities for film lovers

Movies offer us an escape to new and exciting lands without having to leave the comfort of our sofas, but if you’re a true film buff, where in the world can bring that movie magic to life?

woman-with-calculator-and-paperwork

Inheritance tax: the basics

Inheritance tax is paid on any assets you leave to family or friends when you die, we explain what you need to know and how to avoid it altogether.

black family surrounded by moving boxes enjoying time together in new home

A complete guide to mortgages

Choosing the right mortgage will help you buy a home and could save you thousands of pounds. Here is everything you need to know to find the right one for you.

Older couple putting coins in piggy bank

Can you get a mortgage with bad credit?

You could still get a mortgage even if you have bad credit and have missed payments before if you know where to look. Here is how to get a bad credit mortgage.

Asian couple signing mortgage documents

Should you get a long or short term mortgage?

When you get a mortgage you have to decide how long you need to pay it all off. Here is how to work out which is cheapest and how to make sure you can afford the term you choose.

Smiling hired female company employee unpacking box with personal belongings

Will changing jobs stop you getting a mortgage?

Starting a new job could make getting accepted for a mortgage more difficult - even if you'll earn more. Here's why and what you can do about it.

Smiling graduates

Global education countries

Where in the world is has the best global education status? Our mortgage experts analysed academic performance, government funding, and enrolment rates to find out.

Financial adviser with young couple

Will I ever be able to afford a house?

You might be ready to buy your first home sooner than you think, but if you need a leg up onto the property ladder there are lots of ways you can find help. Here is how to get started before you buy and how to check you can afford it. 6

Happy couple in new home holding keys

What is the Right to Buy mortgage scheme?

The Right to Buy mortgage scheme offers council tenants in England up to £84,200 (or £112,300 in London) off the market price of their council home. Here is what you need to know about the scheme.

couple discussing mortgage with adviser

How to apply for a mortgage in principle

To be sure that you can borrow the amount of money you're likely to need to buy a property, you can apply for a mortgage in principle. We look at what you need to be prepared for to get your agreement in principle right first time.

How do buy to let mortgages work?

How do buy to let mortgages work?

If you want to invest in property and rent it out to someone else, you will need a buy to let mortgage. Here is everything you need to know about them.

Couple clinking champagne glasses sitting by fireplace

What insurance do you need when buying a house?

Your mortgage is likely to be the biggest expense you will face in life, but what happens if you can no longer pay it? Many people ask themselves the question: what insurance do you need for a mortgagein the UK? Here are the types of insurance that can help you pay your mortgage.

bridging-loan

What is a bridging loan?

A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.

Happy couple with advisor

How to get your first mortgage

Getting on the property ladder is much easier if you know what help is available, where to find a mortgage and how to apply for a mortgage. Here is everything you need to know about how to get a mortgage and buy your first home.

older couple with advisor on laptop

How to get a mortgage if you are an older borrower

Getting a mortgage can be more difficult when you get closer to retirement. Here is how to find one whether you want to move house or remortgage your current home.

Couple holding piggy bank outside house

Should I use my savings to pay off my mortgage?

We weigh the pros and cons of using your savings to clear your mortgage.

Couple looking into a cardboard packing box

How to get a mortgage with no deposit

Here is how to get on the property ladder as soon as possible with a 100% LTV mortgage, or how to get a no deposit mortgage. There are several schemes and mortgages that can help, whether you are saving for your first home or have owned one before.

A block of social houses

How to access and pay for housing as a refugee

Refugees are able to apply for help with housing in the UK, from money to pay for rent or a deposit to a place to stay. Here we explain the kind of support available, who can apply, how much can be paid, and where to go for it.

Group of diverse friends outside a house in England

The ethnicity gap in home ownership

Many of the inequalities that affect home ownership are widely reported and debated, yet one lesser-known, stark disparity is persistent: the home ownership gap between different ethnic groups.

Rishi sunak

How the 2021 Budget affects homeowners

Here's a summary of the key changes that will affect homeowners following the 2021 Budget.

The 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme - mortgage application with 'approved' stamp

Explained: the government’s 95% LTV mortgage guarantee scheme

Following the 2021 Budget, we take a look at the government's new 95% mortgage guarantee scheme - what it is, and what it means for you.

The 7 ways to save up for a deposit?

7 ways to save up a mortgage deposit

With the cost of renting almost as high as paying a mortgage, it can be an uphill struggle to save a deposit. Here is how to save a deposit to get a foot on the property ladder instead.

Unhappy woman looking at laptop

Can I get a mortgage if I'm self-employed?

Yes, you could still find a mortgage if you are self-employed, but there are some boxes you need to tick first. Here is what you need to know about getting a self-employed mortgage.

little house on the sand beach near sea

Coronavirus: Getting a mortgage payment holiday

Try our handy tool to help you understand if a mortgage payment holiday is the right option for you and what impact it might have on your future payments.

family running by lake

How to apply for a mortgage payment holiday

Recent research suggests that more than 2 million UK homeowners are considering taking mortgage payment holidays. But what is a mortgage payment holiday, how do you take one and what are the potential pitfalls? We explain all you need to know.

Business people in suits discussing financial deal

How to find a mortgage broker you can trust

Taking out a mortgage will be one of the biggest financial commitments you'll ever make, so finding a mortgage broker that understands your needs is essential. We explain how to find a mortgage broker you can trust.

Couple doing paperwork at home

What does negative equity mean for me?

Find out what negative equity means, whether it affects you and what you can do about it.

Mature couple looking at laptop

What type of mortgage is right for you?

Here is how to choose a mortgage whether you are buying your first home, moving house or remortgaging to get a better deal on your property.

Leasehold vs freehold

Leasehold vs freehold: Which should you get?

If you’re looking to buy a property in England or Wales, you’ll notice that they’re either listed as leasehold or freehold. But what’s the difference? We’re here to explain the terms, and share what they might mean for you as a property owner.

Row of typical english houses

How will coronavirus affect the property market?

Find out what impact COVID-19 could have on the property market and what it could mean for home buyers and sellers.

Man at desk working on laptop going over paperwork

Should you get a fixed, tracker or variable rate mortgage?

Choosing a mortgage with the right type of interest rate can save you money and make sure you get a deal you can afford. Here are the differences between fixed, variable, tracker and capped mortgages.

How to get a remortgage?

How to get a remortgage

Getting a new mortgage deal could cut the interest you pay and save thousands of pounds. Here is how to remortgage to a better deal, avoid fees and reduce what you pay each month.

Business people shaking hands

Should you get a limited company buy to let mortgage?

As a landlord, you could invest in buy to let (BTL) properties through a limited company instead of in your own name. Here's how to find out if this could help you save money and pay less tax.

Parents helping son with packing

Should you risk being a guarantor for a mortgage?

Helping a friend or family member get their foot on the property ladder can be a rewarding and generous undertaking - but fail to weigh up the consequences and you could soon regret your choice. Here's what you need to consider before signing anything.

A complete guide to buying a home

A complete guide to buying a home

The process of buying a house can take months, but knowing what to do and where to get help could make it quicker and easier. Here is what to do when you buy a home.

man-looking-puzzled-at-laptop

Is now a terrible time to buy a house?

Picking the right time to buy your first home helps you check it's affordable and get a good deal. But is now a good time to buy or are you better off waiting?

couple-sitting-on-the-floor-among-boxes

How to save up a mortgage deposit

Saving a mortgage deposit is your first step towards buying your own home. Here is how deposits work, how to save one and what help you can get.

couple sitting in garden outside their house

What is equity release?

Find out what is involved in releasing equity from your home, how you can do it, and if it is a step worth taking.

Women meeting bank manager

Why you can't trust your bank for mortgage advice

You're ready to buy a house and need a mortgage next. It's just a case of popping into your bank and seeing what they've got, right? Here's why that's a bad idea.

infographic on the ladder of regret

How to avoid first time buyer regrets

A staggering 10% of first time buyers regret buying their first home, but you don't have to make sacrifices you'll regret or break the bank to get your foot on the property ladder.

Should I buy a house with friends?

Buying a house is still out of reach for many first time buyers. Sharing the costs with friends or family can seem like a good idea, but what do you need to know before you take the plunge?

Negative equity but need to sell: Your options

Being stuck in negative equity when you need to sell your home puts you in a difficult situation - but there are ways to get around the problem. We explain your options.

row of houses

How to switch your mortgage deal mid-term

Would you switch your mortgage mid-term if you could save money? Here is what you need to know before you decide.

Young couple using laptop

How to manage your mortgage

Keeping track of your mortgage can help you keep up with repayments, save money in fees, get you the best deal and run it smoothly. Here is how to manage your mortgage account.

Mortgage broker or direct deal?

Mortgage broker or direct deal

Here are all the advantages and disadvantages of using a mortgage broker vs applying for your mortgage direct. This will help you decide on the best way to find a mortgage.

Man writing notes on notepad

11 massive mortgage application mistakes you need to avoid

You've saved a deposit, found the perfect house, and now need a mortgage: what could go wrong? Don't make these 11 mistakes that could ruin your plans.

Can you afford a mortgage?

Before you buy a home, check whether you can afford the cost of a mortgage. Here is how to check if lenders will accept your application and if you can keep up with the repayments.

