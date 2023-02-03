How to save £1,456 for your holiday next year

During January, it felt like you couldn’t turn on the television or radio without hearing about another amazing offer for a summer holiday. And, as much as we would all love to be packing our bags, the reality isn’t so sunny.

We are navigating a cost of living crisis, so paying household bills and the weekly food shop is the priority because budgets are being squeezed more than ever before. In our 2022 savings report, we found one in 10 people didn’t have any savings at all and 31% saved less than £100 a month.

However, by thinking about the possibility of a holiday next year, it could open up some saving opportunities. Starting a savings pot is always much easier when you have a goal in mind, and a holiday in 2024 could be a good way to get started.

Here are some savings challenges that will work for the next 365 days, and they offer a range of budgets so you can find the challenge that suits you.

1. The 365-day challenge

Okay, let’s start with the big one first. This challenge involves you saving a different amount every day and increasing it throughout the week. For example, on Monday you save £1, Tuesday £2 and then keep rising until you reach Sunday and save £7. This means you are saving £28 every week for a whole year, which is a big commitment but offers a lovely reward that you could put towards a holiday when you finish in February 2024.

Holiday savings pot: £1,456

2. The little and often challenge

Instead of putting pressure on yourself by increasing the amount you save every day, try setting up a regular standing order to a savings account. For example, try saving £2 every day and you’ll start to see your savings pot grow.

Holiday savings pot: £730