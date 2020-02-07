<
  Mobile Phone Insurance

Compare mobile phone insurance

Cover your handset against any eventuality by using our comparison tool to find the best mobile phone cover for you.

iPhone

Samsung Galaxy

Other handsets

Compare mobile phone insurance quotes from leading UK companies

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

Mobile phone insurance deals

Compare another type of mobile phone insurance

Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is mobile phone insurance?

Mobile phone insurance can pay for your smartphone to be replaced or repaired if it’s lost, stolen or damaged, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.

What does mobile phone insurance cover?

Specialist mobile phone policies usually offer better protection than standard home contents insurance and have a faster claims service – some even send a replacement phone to you in a few days. 

What is covered?

  • loss or theft

  • accidental damage

  • lost downloads if your phone is lost

  • damage when you’re abroad

  • malicious damage

  • mechanical breakdown

  • broken buttons

  • water damage

  • accessories

  • damaged headphone sockets

What’s not covered?

Even the best phone insurance companies don’t cover certain things – check your policy document for exclusions. You're unlikely to be covered for:

  • theft due to negligence - such as leaving your phone on view in a car

  • intentional damage

  • manufacturer’s defects

  • dents, scratches and other everyday wear and tear

  • lost SIM cards

  • older phones 

Why you might want to insure your mobile phone

Insuring your mobile might be right for you if:

  • you are accident prone and often damage or lose your phone

  • you are on a long contract and would still have to make payments even if your phone was lost or damaged

  • you can't wait to buy a new phone and need a fast replacement service

  • finances are tight and you cannot afford the cost of replacing your current phone

Research by Mintel showed that almost a quarter (24%) of smartphone owners in the UK have broken their screen at least once. With mobile phone insurance, if something happens to your handset, it’s protected by your policy so you don’t need to pay hundreds of pounds to repair or replace it.

How much does mobile phone insurance cost?

The cost of insuring a mobile phone varies depending on the model and the cover you require. Different providers offer a range of deals, so it pays to shop around. Compare mobile phone insurance using our comparison table to find the best fit for you. When reviewing your options make sure you find a policy that provides the cover you need, rather than just looking for the cheapest deal. 

How can I get cheap mobile phone insurance?

Comparisons are important, but there are other ways to reduce the cost of your cover to find a cheap policy that meets your needs. For example:

  • Get a multi-gadget discount: some insurers offer a discount for getting gadget insurance to cover several devices at once. Insuring all the phones in your family under one policy might be a good way to get cheap cover

  • Make an annual payment: lots of companies charge less if you pay for your policy in full, instead of paying monthly instalments

  • Choose a higher excess: agreeing to pay a higher excess if you need to claim can be a way to get cheap insurance, but remember that the excess is taken off any claim you make, so make sure you can afford it

Mobile phone insurance FAQs

Mobile phone insurance guides

Explore mobiles phone insurance guides

How does mobile phone insurance work?

You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.

Do you need mobile phone insurance?

Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.

How to claim on your mobile phone insurance

If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.

Why compare mobile phone insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing mobile phone insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value mobile phone insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Last updated: 1 February 2022