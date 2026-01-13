Mobile Phone Insurance

Compare mobile phone insurance: Find the best and cheapest cover

Mobile phone insurance will protect your handset if the worst happens

Insurance will ensure your phone is covered against theft, accidental damage or loss

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Why compare mobile phone insurance with money.co.uk?What does mobile phone insurance cover?What optional extras are available with mobile phone insurance?Is mobile phone insurance worth it?How to find the best and cheapest mobile phone insuranceComparing iPhone insurance vs other smartphonesWhat should I check before buying a mobile phone insurance policy?How to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance
AuthorImogen Bland
Last updatedJanuary 13th, 2026

Why compare mobile phone insurance with money.co.uk?

Comparing mobile insurance with money.co.uk saves you both time and money by comparing a wide panel of UK insurers.

There are many different policy types, each with different levels of cover. You'll want to consider:

  • Your excess level: This is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim. The higher your excess level, the lower your overall premiums will be. But always make sure the excess is manageable for you.

  • Replacement speed: This is how quickly your phone will be replaced. If you'll need an instant replacement, you may need to pay extra for a provider with faster service.

Our comparison process is fast, free, and easy to use - so start comparing now to find the best quote for you.

What does mobile phone insurance cover?

Mobile phone insurance covers a number of accidents and mishaps. This may include:

Accidental damage: This might be a cracked phone screen or a broken port caused by dropping your phone. It may also include liquid damage or third-party damage caused by children or pets.
Theft: If your phone gets stolen, mobile phone insurance can cover the cost of a replacement, usually of the same make and model. Otherwise, they may replace it with a phone with the equivalent specification.
Loss: Similarly, if you lose your phone, insurance can replace it with a similar model. For some policies, this is an optional extra that you'll need to pay extra for. We take our phones with us everywhere, so lost phone insurance is the best way to ensure you're financially covered if it goes missing.
Mechanical breakdown: Mobile phone insurance can cover your phone if it's out of warranty and stops working properly.

There are some common exclusions though. The following are not covered by mobile phone insurance:

General wear and tear: Expected, gradual deterioration over time won't be covered under your policy.
Cosmetic damage: Things like scratches and dents that don't affect how the device works won't be covered.
Manufacturer faults: These should be covered by warranty.
Claims arising from carelessness: For example, leaving a phone unattended in a public place.

What optional extras are available with mobile phone insurance?

As well as the basic points of cover, there are some common optional extras you can add to your policy:

Worldwide cover

This is particularly useful for holidays abroad, as it covers your phone anywhere in the world for a set number of days per year.

Unauthorised calls or data use

You'll be covered for a set amount if your phone is used for unauthorised calls and data usage while lost or stolen.

Accessories

Things like your headphones or phone case may be covered if they're stolen or lost at the same time as your phone.

When comparing quotes, don't overlook worldwide cover and the clause for 'unauthorised use'. If your phone is stolen abroad or a thief racks up a massive data bill before you can report it, a good policy will cover these costs. Otherwise, you could be left with a double whammy of a loss and a huge final bill.

Imogen Bland profile
Imogen Bland
Insurances expert

Is mobile phone insurance worth it?

Mobile phone insurance protects your investment, ensuring you're not left out of pocket if your phone gets lost, stolen, or damaged.

You'll pay an agreed excess when you claim, and your insurer will cover the cost of repairs or replacement for your phone.

Buying mobile phone insurance is a good idea if:

  • You have an expensive phone model: High-end devices like the latest iPhone can cost over a thousand pounds, meaning a huge financial loss if anything happens to it.

  • You tend to be accident prone: If you're someone with a history of losing or dropping your phone, taking out mobile phone insurance can offer a financial safeguard against accidents.

  • You travel frequently: Taking your mobile phone abroad increases the likelihood of it getting lost or stolen on your travels.

  • You would need your phone replaced instantly if something happened to it: You might use your phone frequently as part of your job, so getting it replaced quickly is a must.

  • You have a long contract obligation: If your phone contract lasts a long time, you'll have to keep paying it even if your phone becomes unusable.

An alternative to mobile phone insurance is home contents insurance. But the cover is far more limited than a specific mobile insurance policy.

Standalone phone insurance typically offers a lower excess than home insurance, as well as a quicker claim process, and more comprehensive cover.

A home contents insurance also won't cover your phone when you're away from home, unless you get personal possessions insurance.

How to find the best and cheapest mobile phone insurance

Here are 5 ways to get cheap mobile phone insurance:

  1. Choose a higher excess: This will reduce your premium, but always make sure you choose an excess that's affordable as you'll need to pay it in the event of a claim.

  2. Pay annually not monthly: This can help you avoid interest charges.

  3. Look for a multi-gadget or multi-phone policy discount: You can often get a discounted price if you choose to insure all your electronic gadgets under one policy.

  4. Ensure the cover level matches the replacement value of the phone: You don't want to be paying too much or too little, so make sure the level of cover is right for you.

  5. Shop around: Comparing providers is the best way to find the best value quote for the level of cover you need. With money.co.uk, it's quick and easy to look through providers and find the right policy for you.

It's worth noting that the cheapest mobile phone insurance isn't necessarily the best for you. You'll need to carefully consider how much cover you need and whether it's worth adding optional extras.

Comparing iPhone insurance vs other smartphones

You should be able to get mobile phone insurance for any brand of phone, but expect to pay a higher premium if your phone is a particularly expensive model.

Because of their high value and high theft rate, iPhones often have higher premiums or higher excesses.

It's important that you choose a policy that replaces like-for-like with an official Apple device, rather than a refurbished phone. You should also check how and where repairs are done. Some providers offer doorstep repairs or allow you to use Apple-certified repair shops.

What should I check before buying a mobile phone insurance policy?

You must have the original receipt or contract.

Ensure the payout limit is enough to cover the cost of a brand new, equivalent replacement phone.

Check how much cover you get for calls or data used by a thief before you report the theft.

Note how soon you need to report theft or loss to the police (this is usually 24-48 hours) and to the insurer.

How to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance

To make a claim, follow these 6 steps:

Block SIM and report theft to the police

If lost or stolen, report it to the police to get a crime reference number. You should also block your SIM to prevent anyone using your mobile phone.

Report to network

You'll also need to inform your mobile phone provider.

Contact your insurer

Inform your insurer as soon as possible. You can do this via app, online portal, or using another phone to call them.

Provide details

Give your policy number, phone details, and the crime reference number if your device was stolen. You may also need to give proof of purchase.

Fill out the claim form

Next you'll need to complete the claim form, including as much information as possible.

Your insurance provider might repair your device, or provide you with a new phone replacement. Some policies might provide a refurbished phone as a replacement, so always check the policy wording first.

About the author

Imogen Bland profileImogen Bland
With three years of hands-on experience in the insurance industry, Imogen is the motor, home and lifestyle insurances expert at money.co.uk. She believes finding the right coverage shouldn't be a headache, and her primary mission is to break down complex policies into clear, actionable advice that results in real savings.

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