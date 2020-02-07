Cover your handset against any eventuality by using our comparison tool to find the best mobile phone cover for you.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
Mobile phone insurance can pay for your smartphone to be replaced or repaired if it’s lost, stolen or damaged, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.
Specialist mobile phone policies usually offer better protection than standard home contents insurance and have a faster claims service – some even send a replacement phone to you in a few days.
loss or theft
accidental damage
lost downloads if your phone is lost
damage when you’re abroad
malicious damage
mechanical breakdown
broken buttons
water damage
accessories
damaged headphone sockets
Even the best phone insurance companies don’t cover certain things – check your policy document for exclusions. You're unlikely to be covered for:
theft due to negligence - such as leaving your phone on view in a car
intentional damage
manufacturer’s defects
dents, scratches and other everyday wear and tear
lost SIM cards
older phones
Insuring your mobile might be right for you if:
you are accident prone and often damage or lose your phone
you are on a long contract and would still have to make payments even if your phone was lost or damaged
you can't wait to buy a new phone and need a fast replacement service
finances are tight and you cannot afford the cost of replacing your current phone
Research by Mintel showed that almost a quarter (24%) of smartphone owners in the UK have broken their screen at least once. With mobile phone insurance, if something happens to your handset, it’s protected by your policy so you don’t need to pay hundreds of pounds to repair or replace it.
The cost of insuring a mobile phone varies depending on the model and the cover you require. Different providers offer a range of deals, so it pays to shop around. Compare mobile phone insurance using our comparison table to find the best fit for you. When reviewing your options make sure you find a policy that provides the cover you need, rather than just looking for the cheapest deal.
Comparisons are important, but there are other ways to reduce the cost of your cover to find a cheap policy that meets your needs. For example:
Get a multi-gadget discount: some insurers offer a discount for getting gadget insurance to cover several devices at once. Insuring all the phones in your family under one policy might be a good way to get cheap cover
Make an annual payment: lots of companies charge less if you pay for your policy in full, instead of paying monthly instalments
Choose a higher excess: agreeing to pay a higher excess if you need to claim can be a way to get cheap insurance, but remember that the excess is taken off any claim you make, so make sure you can afford it
Yes, but it may be more expensive if you need to claim. Find out more about home insurance mobile cover.
Yes, you can add their phones to a multi-device policy or if they are over 16, they could buy their own insurance.
Contact your insurer as soon as possible. Here is how to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance.
No, you can only insure mobiles that are less than two years old. Most insurers specify a maximum device age, so check the terms before you buy.
Yes, most insurers offer a discount at renewal if you do not claim on your insurance. Check with your insurer for full details of any discounts offered.
We include mobile phone insurance policies from our panel of insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
Last updated: 1 February 2022