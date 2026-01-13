Compare mobile phone insurance: Find the best and cheapest cover
Mobile phone insurance will protect your handset if the worst happens
Get mobile phone insurance
Why compare mobile phone insurance with money.co.uk?
Comparing mobile insurance with money.co.uk saves you both time and money by comparing a wide panel of UK insurers.
There are many different policy types, each with different levels of cover. You'll want to consider:
Your excess level: This is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim. The higher your excess level, the lower your overall premiums will be. But always make sure the excess is manageable for you.
Replacement speed: This is how quickly your phone will be replaced. If you'll need an instant replacement, you may need to pay extra for a provider with faster service.
Our comparison process is fast, free, and easy to use - so start comparing now to find the best quote for you.
What does mobile phone insurance cover?
Mobile phone insurance covers a number of accidents and mishaps. This may include:
There are some common exclusions though. The following are not covered by mobile phone insurance:
What optional extras are available with mobile phone insurance?
As well as the basic points of cover, there are some common optional extras you can add to your policy:
Worldwide cover
Unauthorised calls or data use
Accessories
“When comparing quotes, don't overlook worldwide cover and the clause for 'unauthorised use'. If your phone is stolen abroad or a thief racks up a massive data bill before you can report it, a good policy will cover these costs. Otherwise, you could be left with a double whammy of a loss and a huge final bill.”
Is mobile phone insurance worth it?
Mobile phone insurance protects your investment, ensuring you're not left out of pocket if your phone gets lost, stolen, or damaged.
You'll pay an agreed excess when you claim, and your insurer will cover the cost of repairs or replacement for your phone.
Buying mobile phone insurance is a good idea if:
You have an expensive phone model: High-end devices like the latest iPhone can cost over a thousand pounds, meaning a huge financial loss if anything happens to it.
You tend to be accident prone: If you're someone with a history of losing or dropping your phone, taking out mobile phone insurance can offer a financial safeguard against accidents.
You travel frequently: Taking your mobile phone abroad increases the likelihood of it getting lost or stolen on your travels.
You would need your phone replaced instantly if something happened to it: You might use your phone frequently as part of your job, so getting it replaced quickly is a must.
You have a long contract obligation: If your phone contract lasts a long time, you'll have to keep paying it even if your phone becomes unusable.
An alternative to mobile phone insurance is home contents insurance. But the cover is far more limited than a specific mobile insurance policy.
Standalone phone insurance typically offers a lower excess than home insurance, as well as a quicker claim process, and more comprehensive cover.
A home contents insurance also won't cover your phone when you're away from home, unless you get personal possessions insurance.
How to find the best and cheapest mobile phone insurance
Here are 5 ways to get cheap mobile phone insurance:
Choose a higher excess: This will reduce your premium, but always make sure you choose an excess that's affordable as you'll need to pay it in the event of a claim.
Pay annually not monthly: This can help you avoid interest charges.
Look for a multi-gadget or multi-phone policy discount: You can often get a discounted price if you choose to insure all your electronic gadgets under one policy.
Ensure the cover level matches the replacement value of the phone: You don't want to be paying too much or too little, so make sure the level of cover is right for you.
Shop around: Comparing providers is the best way to find the best value quote for the level of cover you need. With money.co.uk, it's quick and easy to look through providers and find the right policy for you.
It's worth noting that the cheapest mobile phone insurance isn't necessarily the best for you. You'll need to carefully consider how much cover you need and whether it's worth adding optional extras.
Comparing iPhone insurance vs other smartphones
You should be able to get mobile phone insurance for any brand of phone, but expect to pay a higher premium if your phone is a particularly expensive model.
Because of their high value and high theft rate, iPhones often have higher premiums or higher excesses.
It's important that you choose a policy that replaces like-for-like with an official Apple device, rather than a refurbished phone. You should also check how and where repairs are done. Some providers offer doorstep repairs or allow you to use Apple-certified repair shops.
What should I check before buying a mobile phone insurance policy?
You must have the original receipt or contract.
Ensure the payout limit is enough to cover the cost of a brand new, equivalent replacement phone.
Check how much cover you get for calls or data used by a thief before you report the theft.
Note how soon you need to report theft or loss to the police (this is usually 24-48 hours) and to the insurer.
What should I check before buying a mobile phone insurance policy?
Proof of purchase
Maximum claim limit
Unauthorised usage
Time limit for claiming
How to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance
To make a claim, follow these 6 steps:
Block SIM and report theft to the police
Report to network
Contact your insurer
Provide details
Fill out the claim form
Your insurance provider might repair your device, or provide you with a new phone replacement. Some policies might provide a refurbished phone as a replacement, so always check the policy wording first.
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website