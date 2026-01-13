Mobile Phone Insurance

Comparing mobile insurance with money.co.uk saves you both time and money by comparing a wide panel of UK insurers.

There are many different policy types, each with different levels of cover. You'll want to consider:

Your excess level: This is the amount you agree to pay towards a claim. The higher your excess level, the lower your overall premiums will be. But always make sure the excess is manageable for you.

Replacement speed: This is how quickly your phone will be replaced. If you'll need an instant replacement, you may need to pay extra for a provider with faster service.

Our comparison process is fast, free, and easy to use - so start comparing now to find the best quote for you.