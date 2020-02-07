Mobile phone insurance can pay for your smartphone to be replaced or repaired if it’s lost, stolen or damaged, potentially saving you hundreds of pounds.

theft due to negligence - such as leaving your phone on view in a car

Even the best phone insurance companies don’t cover certain things – check your policy document for exclusions. You're unlikely to be covered for:

Specialist mobile phone policies usually offer better protection than standard home contents insurance and have a faster claims service – some even send a replacement phone to you in a few days.

Why you might want to insure your mobile phone

Insuring your mobile might be right for you if:

you are accident prone and often damage or lose your phone

you are on a long contract and would still have to make payments even if your phone was lost or damaged

you can't wait to buy a new phone and need a fast replacement service

finances are tight and you cannot afford the cost of replacing your current phone

Research by Mintel showed that almost a quarter (24%) of smartphone owners in the UK have broken their screen at least once. With mobile phone insurance, if something happens to your handset, it’s protected by your policy so you don’t need to pay hundreds of pounds to repair or replace it.

How much does mobile phone insurance cost?

The cost of insuring a mobile phone varies depending on the model and the cover you require. Different providers offer a range of deals, so it pays to shop around. Compare mobile phone insurance using our comparison table to find the best fit for you. When reviewing your options make sure you find a policy that provides the cover you need, rather than just looking for the cheapest deal.

How can I get cheap mobile phone insurance?

Comparisons are important, but there are other ways to reduce the cost of your cover to find a cheap policy that meets your needs. For example: