Can you get a mortgage with bad credit?

If you have poor credit, getting a mortgage is difficult but not impossible. Because lenders view you as higher risk, you can expect to pay a higher interest rate and higher mortgage fees. You might also need to put down a bigger deposit (as much as 15%) than someone with an excellent credit score, which means there may be more restrictions on the amount you can borrow.

Some lenders specialise in so-called bad credit mortgages, also known as adverse credit or sub-prime mortgages, which are designed for those with poor credit.

There’s no hard and fast rule of what lenders consider bad credit, and there’s no single credit score that all lenders use. However, any adverse credit action over the past six years could affect your credit rating and ability to get a mortgage from a mainstream lender.