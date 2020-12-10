<
  • Unsecured debt consolidation loans

Compare our best debt consolidation loans

Organise and clear your debts with a debt consolidation loan. Designed to help you move multiple existing debts to one simple monthly repayment, our best debt consolidation loans could help you become debt-free quicker.

  • Compare loans from leading providers
  • Consolidate multiple debts into a single monthly payment
  • Apply in minutes
See the interest rate you’re eligible for before you apply

With real interest rates, you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.

How it works

1

Check your eligibility

Find out your suitability for a loan without affecting your credit score by answering a few quick questions. 

2

Compare personalised loans

Use the results provided to see the deals you're likely to be offered so you can be more confident of being accepted.

3

Apply online

Go to the lender's website to complete your application. You could have the money in a matter of hours.

Powered by Monevo to show you real rates

Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.

What are debt consolidation loans?

Debt consolidation loans let you merge all your debts into a single loan by allowing you to borrow money to pay off all your existing debts. Once your debts are merged, you’re able to switch to just one monthly repayment to a single lender.

Debt consolidation loans can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts, buy-now-pay-later debt and other personal loans.

The goal of a consolidation loan is to simplify your repayments, as well as hopefully save you money on interest.

Can you get an unsecured debt consolidation loan?

There are two principal types of debt consolidation loan: secured and unsecured.

With secured loans, you offer an asset you own – usually your home – as security for the loan. This means the lender can repossess and sell your home to get its money back if you can’t pay back the loan.

As secured loans are less risky for the lender, they may be easier to get if you have a poor credit history. 

Unsecured debt consolidation loans are not secured against anything you own, so your credit score has more of an impact on whether you’ll be accepted for a loan and what interest rate you’ll pay.

You can find out more about how credit scoring works here.

How to find the best debt consolidation loans

Take the following steps to get the right debt consolidation loan for your needs:

  • Decide how much you need to borrow: Add up all the debts you want to pay off. Don’t forget to include any charges you’ll need to pay to clear your debts early.

  • Think about how long you’ll need to pay it back: The longer you take to pay back your debt consolidation loan, the lower your monthly payments will be, but the more interest you’ll end up paying overall.

  • Look for the lowest interest rate: This will keep the cost as low as possible. Lenders advertise their representative APR, which means they’ll give this rate or a lower one to at least 51% of borrowers. The rate they offer you could be higher or lower depending on your credit history and other factors.

How much debt can you consolidate and for how long?

Our debt consolidation loans go up to £50,000. This means you could consolidate up to £50,000 of debts using a secured debt consolidation loan.

You’ll find that debt consolidation loans usually offer terms of between one and five years. However, some of the UK’s leading lenders offer up to seven years. In general, longer loan terms are for borrowing a larger amount of money, so they may not be available if your debt consolidation loan amount is less than £5,000.

How can I get the cheapest debt consolidation loan?

It’s only worth doing debt consolidation if you can find a debt consolidation loan that gives a lower interest rate than you’re already paying cumulatively on your debts.

Our loan repayment calculator can help you to see how changing the term can affect your monthly payments and make the loan cheaper in the long run. By trying out different term lengths and interest rates, you can see if debt consolidation is suitable for you.

What are the pros and cons of debt consolidation loans?

  • They can reduce your monthly payments
  • They can be cheaper to pay off than your existing debts
  • You’ll only owe money to a single lender
  • It could take you longer to pay off your debts
  • You may have to pay fees to take out the loan and clear your existing debts
  • They can cost you more in interest in the long run
Salman Haqqi

"When working out if a debt consolidation loan can save you money, make sure you take any early repayment charges on existing debts into account.

"If you don't do this, you could see your new loan end up costing you more than your old ones."

What are the alternatives to debt consolidation loans?

A debt consolidation loan may not be your only option. Even the cheapest consolidation loans might not be the best way to consolidate debt, depending on your situation. It’s sensible to look into alternatives as well.

And remember, if your debts are getting on top of you, or you don't have the best credit rating, you can get free debt advice from a range of charities in the UK¹.

0% money transfer card

You can use these to move money into your back account, for a small transfer fee. And then you pay them back, interest free, over a set amount of time.

0% balance transfer card

These are good for people with credit card debts. You move what you owe onto a single, new card, for a small fee. Then you can pay them back, interest free, over a set period.

About our loans comparison

Unsecured debt consolidation loan FAQs

Why compare unsecured debt consolidation loans with money.co.uk?

By comparing loans, you could save money on your interest payments. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

¹Stepchange debt charity offers free expert debt advice, along with National Debtline and Citizen's Advice.

Last updated: December 9, 2022