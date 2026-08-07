Debt consolidation loans let you merge your debts by lending you a lump sum of money that pays off everything you owe to all your existing lenders. This means you’ll be left with just one monthly repayment to a single loan provider.

Debt consolidation loans can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts, buy-now-pay-later debt, and other personal loans.

The goal of a consolidation loan is to simplify your repayments, as well as hopefully reduce the amount of interest you pay each month. However, as many debt consolidation loans have long terms lasting many years, you may end up paying more interest overall.

How does it work?

The first thing you’ll need to do is work out exactly how much you owe, by adding up any outstanding debts you have. This will show how much money you’ll need to borrow.