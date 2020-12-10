Organise and clear your debts with a debt consolidation loan. Designed to help you move multiple existing debts to one simple monthly repayment, our best debt consolidation loans could help you become debt-free quicker.
Debt consolidation loans let you merge all your debts into a single loan by allowing you to borrow money to pay off all your existing debts. Once your debts are merged, you’re able to switch to just one monthly repayment to a single lender.
Debt consolidation loans can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts, buy-now-pay-later debt and other personal loans.
The goal of a consolidation loan is to simplify your repayments, as well as hopefully save you money on interest.
There are two principal types of debt consolidation loan: secured and unsecured.
With secured loans, you offer an asset you own – usually your home – as security for the loan. This means the lender can repossess and sell your home to get its money back if you can’t pay back the loan.
As secured loans are less risky for the lender, they may be easier to get if you have a poor credit history.
Unsecured debt consolidation loans are not secured against anything you own, so your credit score has more of an impact on whether you’ll be accepted for a loan and what interest rate you’ll pay.
You can find out more about how credit scoring works here.
Take the following steps to get the right debt consolidation loan for your needs:
Decide how much you need to borrow: Add up all the debts you want to pay off. Don’t forget to include any charges you’ll need to pay to clear your debts early.
Think about how long you’ll need to pay it back: The longer you take to pay back your debt consolidation loan, the lower your monthly payments will be, but the more interest you’ll end up paying overall.
Look for the lowest interest rate: This will keep the cost as low as possible. Lenders advertise their representative APR, which means they’ll give this rate or a lower one to at least 51% of borrowers. The rate they offer you could be higher or lower depending on your credit history and other factors.
Our debt consolidation loans go up to £50,000. This means you could consolidate up to £50,000 of debts using a secured debt consolidation loan.
You’ll find that debt consolidation loans usually offer terms of between one and five years. However, some of the UK’s leading lenders offer up to seven years. In general, longer loan terms are for borrowing a larger amount of money, so they may not be available if your debt consolidation loan amount is less than £5,000.
It’s only worth doing debt consolidation if you can find a debt consolidation loan that gives a lower interest rate than you’re already paying cumulatively on your debts.
Our loan repayment calculator can help you to see how changing the term can affect your monthly payments and make the loan cheaper in the long run. By trying out different term lengths and interest rates, you can see if debt consolidation is suitable for you.
"When working out if a debt consolidation loan can save you money, make sure you take any early repayment charges on existing debts into account.
"If you don't do this, you could see your new loan end up costing you more than your old ones."
A debt consolidation loan may not be your only option. Even the cheapest consolidation loans might not be the best way to consolidate debt, depending on your situation. It’s sensible to look into alternatives as well.
And remember, if your debts are getting on top of you, or you don't have the best credit rating, you can get free debt advice from a range of charities in the UK¹.
You can use these to move money into your back account, for a small transfer fee. And then you pay them back, interest free, over a set amount of time.
These are good for people with credit card debts. You move what you owe onto a single, new card, for a small fee. Then you can pay them back, interest free, over a set period.
No, you can choose which debts to pay off. However, if you keep any open, you have to show you can afford to pay them back alongside any new loan.
No, it is usually paid to you and then you need to pay off each of your debts separately.
Yes, lenders will check your credit record when you apply for a loan.
A debt consolidation loan is just like any other form of borrowing. As long as you keep up with the repayments, you’ll be fine. In fact, you’ll improve your credit score by lowering your debt in the long term.
Conversely, if you don’t keep up with the repayments, it will negatively affect your credit rating, so you need to make sure you find a debt consolidation loan you can afford.
You may be charged a fee, and your credit record will be damaged. You could also receive a county court judgement (CCJ).
