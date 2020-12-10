What are debt consolidation loans?

Debt consolidation loans let you merge all your debts into a single loan by allowing you to borrow money to pay off all your existing debts. Once your debts are merged, you’re able to switch to just one monthly repayment to a single lender.

Debt consolidation loans can be used to pay off credit cards, store cards, overdrafts, buy-now-pay-later debt and other personal loans.

The goal of a consolidation loan is to simplify your repayments, as well as hopefully save you money on interest.