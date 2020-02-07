What is a fixed-rate mortgage?

A fixed-rate mortgage has an interest rate that remains unchanged – or is fixed – for a set period of time. How long it's fixed for depends on the type of deal you choose. For example, you could have a:

Because the interest rate on a fixed-rate mortgage stays the same, your monthly repayments don’t change during the fixed term period.

In comparison, if you have a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate can change at any point – usually in line with movements in the Bank of England's base rate. Such fluctuations can make it harder to budget, as you don't know how much your mortgage repayments will be from month to month.