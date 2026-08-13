What is a fixed rate mortgage?

A fixed rate mortgage is a home loan where the interest rate, and therefore your monthly repayments, remain the same for a set period which is usually 2, 3, 5 or 10 years.

For example, on a £200,000 mortgage over 25 years, a typical fixed rate would give you a monthly payment that doesn't move for the length of your deal, even if the Bank of England changes its base rate. As of 10 August 2026, the average 2-year fixed rate at 75% LTV is around 5.26%, according to 27Tec data, though rates vary noticeably between lenders and trackers, so treat this as a general guide rather than a quote.

At the end of the fixed period, your mortgage usually reverts to your lender’s Standard Variable Rate (SVR), unless you remortgage or switch to another fixed-rate deal.