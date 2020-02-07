<Mortgages

Man thinking with laptop

What is a fixed-rate mortgage?

A fixed-rate mortgage has an interest rate that remains unchanged – or is fixed – for a set period of time. How long it's fixed for depends on the type of deal you choose. For example, you could have a:

Because the interest rate on a fixed-rate mortgage stays the same, your monthly repayments don’t change during the fixed term period.

In comparison, if you have a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate can change at any point – usually in line with movements in the Bank of England's base rate. Such fluctuations can make it harder to budget, as you don't know how much your mortgage repayments will be from month to month.

older woman on laptop

How do fixed-rate mortgages work?

A fixed-rate mortgage allows you to purchase your home or remortgage at a fixed rate of interest for a set term. Your monthly repayments will stay the same during that period, no matter what happens to the base rate or your lender’s standard variable rate (SVR).

The main benefit of having a fixed interest mortgage is that your repayments will remain the same if rates go up, saving you money, whereas other mortgages would become more expensive.

Benefits of a fixed-rate mortgage

Fixed-rate mortgages come with lots of benefits. These include:

  • You can budget more easily with a fixed-rate mortgage because your repayments will be the same every month for as long as the fixed-term lasts.

  • You don't need to worry about price increases as you're protected from rising interest rates. The longer you fix for, the longer you're shielded for.

  • With a fixed-rate mortgage, you're also protected from rises in your lender's SVR.

Downsides of a fixed-rate mortgage

A fixed-term mortgage also has its downsides. These include:

  • They can be more expensive than other mortgages, which means that even though your repayments will be the same each month, they could be higher than with a variable-rate mortgage.

  • You're not protected against interest rates going down. If interest rates went down with a variable-rate mortgage, you'd see the benefit with lower monthly repayments. With a fixed-rate mortgage, your repayments would stay the same regardless of what interest rates are doing.

  • Early repayment charges can be expensive on a fixed-rate mortgage, making it difficult to get out of your deal before the end of the term. This means fixed-rate deals are best suited to those who don’t plan to move home during their mortgage term.

How can I find a fixed-rate mortgage deal that suits me?

Once you've found a fixed-rate mortgage you like the look of, you can use our fixed-rate mortgage calculator to work out how much you'd pay each month, which will help you to work out which are the best fixed-rate mortgages for you. 

Consider which mortgage term best suits your situation when comparing products. With a shorter term, you could switch mortgages sooner, which may be helpful. But, with a longer term, you get the security of knowing what your repayments are for a more extended period.

Whatever you choose, it's important to try to find the cheapest fixed-rate mortgage available.

Advantages of a shorter fixed-term mortgage 

There are several benefits to a shorter fixed-rate mortgage, such as a 1 or 2 year fixed-rate mortgage. These include:

  • Cost: They're usually cheaper as they're less risky for the lender

  • Flexibility: They're good if you plan to move house within a few years. You can move when the term ends, rather than pay an early repayment fee to get out of your contract early

  • Reactivity: If interest rates go down, you'll be able to switch at the end of the term and choose from the best and cheapest fixed-rate mortgage deals

  • Early repayment: If you decide to pay off your mortgage early, the penalties don't tend to be as high with shorter term fixed mortgage rates.

Advantages of a longer fixed-term mortgage

The benefits of a longer-term fixed mortgage, such as a 5 or 10 year fix, include:

  • Security: You're locked in for longer, so you're protected against paying higher monthly repayments if interest rates go up. Your monthly repayments won't increase for the length of your term.

  • Less switching: You won't have to find a new mortgage for a long time, which means you avoid paying upfront fees on new deals every couple of years. You'll also save time you’d otherwise spend looking for new deals.

  • Cost: Longer-term mortgages can work out cheaper over time. You're avoiding risk and paying less in the way of fees. So, if you know you won't be moving, they can be a better option.

serious young woman

What deposit do I need to get the best fixed-rate mortgage deals?

As with all mortgages, the larger your deposit, the better the deal you'll get. That's because the more money you're putting into the house, the less of a risk it is for the lender, so they are more likely to offer you a cheaper mortgage.

Here are some ways to save up a mortgage deposit.

Nisha Vaidyaquotation mark
Locking in a fixed-rate mortgage while interest rates are low can help keep your mortgage payments down and consistent over the next few years. Do your research to find the right deal for you.
Nisha Vaidya, Mortgage Editor

Fixed rate mortgage FAQs

YOUR HOME MAY BE REPOSSESSED IF YOU DO NOT KEEP UP REPAYMENTS ON YOUR MORTGAGE

Overall representative example

Based on borrowing£170,000 over 25 yearsThe overall cost of comparison4.04% APRC Representative
Initial rate2.56% fixed for 2 years (24 instalments of £777.14pm)Subsequent rate (SVR)4.32% variable for the remaining 23 years (276 instalments of £914.53pm)
Lender fee£559Total amount payable£271,620.23
A complete guide to buying a home

A complete guide to buying a home

The process of buying a house can take months, but knowing what to do and where to get help could make it quicker and easier. Here is what to do when you buy a home.

Read More
How much does it cost to buy a home?

How much does it cost to buy a home?

Your home could be the most expensive purchase you ever make. Here is how much you might spend and how to make sure you can afford a mortgage and all of the other costs.

Read More
Leasehold vs freehold

Leasehold vs freehold: Which should you get?

If you’re looking to buy a property in England or Wales, you’ll notice that they’re either listed as leasehold or freehold. But what’s the difference? We’re here to explain the terms, and share what they might mean for you as a property owner.

Read More

