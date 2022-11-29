Compare our best private pension schemes

Anyone classed as a ‘worker’ who’s aged between 22 and state pension age and earns more than £10,000 from a single employer in a year will be automatically enrolled into a workplace pension.

The rules on automatic enrolment were set to change under the last Conservative government, extending this to all staff over the age of 18, and starting contributions from the first pound you earn – but this hasn’t yet come into effect. The current Labour government has said it will consider if and when to make the changes.

Employers must enrol eligible UK-based staff on workplace schemes when they join the company – and then make contributions on their behalf.

There are two kinds of workplace scheme, defined benefit (DB) or defined contribution (DC). In a DB scheme, what you get at retirement is based on your salary. They’re sometimes also called final salary or career average salary schemes. When you retire, you’re paid a guaranteed fixed amount for the rest of your life. These gold-plated schemes are rare, and most often seen in the public sector.

Most people in the private sector will be in a DC scheme. Here, what you have to retire on will be determined by how much you save, how much your employer contributes, and your investment returns. The more you put away, the better your retirement lifestyle will be.

While you'll automatically be enrolled into a pensions scheme when you start working for a company, you can opt out if you wish, but this means you will lose out on the top-ups your employer would otherwise make and the tax relief.

Having a workplace pension doesn't mean you can't also have a personal pension as well if you want to make additional contributions. However, it makes sense to take advantage of employer top ups if you can. Some employers will offer to match any extra contributions you make, meaning you’ll get a better return if you save more into your workplace scheme.