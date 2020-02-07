Compare our best private pension schemes

What is a workplace pension?

If you are an employee who makes more than £10,000 a year from a single job and are aged between 22 and 66, you will be automatically enrolled into a pension at work - although you can choose to opt out.

Your workplace pension can be one of two types:

Defined contribution – what's paid in is guaranteed

With defined contribution pensions you pay money into a pot, which then grows in much the same way as a private pension.

The minimum contribution is 5% of your pre-tax salary. Your employer adds 3% on top of this. Many firms allow you to pay additional voluntary contributions, while others will top up your money by more than 3%.

Defined benefit – what's paid out is set at the start

With defined benefit pensions you are paid a percentage of your salary at retirement for each year that you contributed.