Your wedding day might be the happiest day of your life, but it's also one of the most expensive.
And while no one wants to scrimp and save on what should be a special day, that doesn't mean you can't make more of whatever money you have.
So to help, we've taken a look at the places you can save money without it hurting the experience, the expensive costs that can be cut and the best ways to pay for it all.
You only need two things to get married or enter a civil partnership, a willing couple and a registry office.
But a wedding is so much more than that, often seeing hundreds of people involved - from guests to bands to chefs and florists.
So here's some help in putting it all together and what you need to get sorted out first.
It's a day you'll remember for the rest of your life - and the pictures might well last longer than that.
But memories aren't made by spending money, they're made from the moments, interactions and experiences of everyone involved.
So we've rounded up what people are currently spending on weddings, what the best ways to save up for yours are and some tips and tricks to let you afford more of what you want.
Whether you are looking for a big, traditional wedding or a small and intimate ceremony, it is important to work out how much you can afford in advance. We look at budget wedding ideas and how to have a wonderful Big Day without breaking the bank.
From the dress and suits to the canapes and cake, weddings are an expensive business and no matter what you have planned you'll need a savings plan to pay for it.
Now that big weddings are back on the agenda again, the cost of hiring venues, catering, photography and wedding dress purchase have all risen. But what does it cost for a wedding now?
Money expert Hannah explains her three top tips to saving money on your wedding.
What's the best way to pay for a wedding - and how do you make sure that outlay's protected?
In this section we go through your options when it comes to funding and the best ways to protect your investment.
Your wedding will be an amazing day, but an expensive one. Choosing the right way to pay for your big day could help you come in on budget.
One in five British couples are getting married abroad to cut costs without sacrificing quality, but many are losing out by overlooking their options when making overseas payments.
Your wedding could be one of the most expensive things you ever pay for, so it is worth having insurance in case something goes wrong. Here is how wedding insurance works.
What are prenups? - Prenups are legal documents drawn up before you get married that lay out who will get what if the marriage fails. Civil partners can also use these agreements, which are known as pre-registration agreements.
Who needs a prenup? - While the super-rich have the biggest incentive to use a prenup, they can help mere mortals too. Prenups essentially work for any couple who want to protect assets they have before they get married, or if they expect to come into some money - from an inheritance for example. Or you may have children from a previous relationship and may not want them to lose out financially if this marriage ends.
Are prenups actually legal in the UK? - Currently, prenups are not legally binding. However, courts are taking them seriously where they have been written properly, with specialist legal advice, and there are plans to change the law to allow them (if they’re properly written). Which means, in effect, they work already.
Months of planning, stress, spending, organising and more all lead up to a single day.
But that doesn't mean it's too late for a sneaky extra bill or a far more serious problem to rear it's head.
These are the things to watch out for, and what to do if it goes wrong.
Getting an invitation to a wedding is an exciting prospect but deciding what gift to give the happy couple and how much to spend on it can be a concern. Read our guide to find out how much to spend on a wedding gift and how to choose the right wedding gift for friends or family.
Keeping track of all the different costs involved in organising a wedding is hard, particularly when there are so many hidden expenses that can sneak up on you when you least expect it.
If you have wedding insurance and something goes wrong on your big day, your policy is there to cover the cost. Here is how to claim on your wedding insurance policy.
A wedding is a day, a marriage can be for life - but what does getting married mean for your finances.
We take you though what happens after the event is done - from honeymoons to tax planning.
From Bali to Bournemouth, there's a honeymoon to suit every budget and here we look at the 10 most affordable honeymoon destinations.
We all know that tying the knot can affect your day-to-day money management, but exactly what effect does marriage or a civil partnership have on your financial status? We take a look.
These companies offer insurance with wedding ring cover so there is no need to panic if they go missing. Compare policies to find one that can protect the value of your rings.
The team at money.co.uk don't just work to help you understand the costs and spending traps when it comes to weddings, we also conduct our own research and reports.
These cover everything from what people are planning to wear, where (and when) they're looking to get married and which celebrity has the most wedding ring bling.
Here are some of our favourites:
