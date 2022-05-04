<
  • Getting married

Getting married

Your wedding day might be the happiest day of your life, but it's also one of the most expensive.

And while no one wants to scrimp and save on what should be a special day, that doesn't mean you can't make more of whatever money you have.

So to help, we've taken a look at the places you can save money without it hurting the experience, the expensive costs that can be cut and the best ways to pay for it all.

Planning the day

What to spend on

Paying for it all

Life ever after

Planning your day

You only need two things to get married or enter a civil partnership, a willing couple and a registry office.

But a wedding is so much more than that, often seeing hundreds of people involved - from guests to bands to chefs and florists.

So here's some help in putting it all together and what you need to get sorted out first.

Young beautiful blond guy is behind a window of luxury jewellery shop. Boyfriend in love is searching a present for his love, expensive gold ring with diamond is perfect gift for anniversary celebration

How much should you spend on an engagement ring?

It can be difficult to know how much an engagement ring should cost. Our guide will help you decide how much you can spend and where to choose your engagement ring. Discover how much you can afford to spend on an engagement ring with our new calculator

Wedding rings on a calendar marked with the wedding date

The best month to get married

You’re engaged and starting to plan your wedding but will it be in June or January? We look at how to pick the best time of year to get married.

Group of friends out on a hen do

Cheap hen do and stag do ideas

Weddings are back and that means hen and stags are too, but what are the best stag do locations and who pays for the hen do? We look at everything you need to know to plan a brilliant but budget-friendly celebration.

What to spend on

It's a day you'll remember for the rest of your life - and the pictures might well last longer than that.

But memories aren't made by spending money, they're made from the moments, interactions and experiences of everyone involved.

So we've rounded up what people are currently spending on weddings, what the best ways to save up for yours are and some tips and tricks to let you afford more of what you want.

Food, meal, wedding, dinner, feast

Weddings on a budget - tips and tricks

Whether you are looking for a big, traditional wedding or a small and intimate ceremony, it is important to work out how much you can afford in advance. We look at budget wedding ideas and how to have a wonderful Big Day without breaking the bank.

Person dropping a coin into a jar to save for a wedding

How to save for a wedding

From the dress and suits to the canapes and cake, weddings are an expensive business and no matter what you have planned you’ll need a savings plan to pay for it.

top view of wedding bouquet and dress on wooden dark blue tabletop

How much does a wedding cost in the UK?

Now that big weddings are back on the agenda again, the cost of hiring venues, catering, photography and wedding dress purchase have all risen. But what does it cost for a wedding now?

Top 3 ways to save money on your wedding

Money expert Hannah explains her three top tips to saving money on your wedding.

Paying for it all

What's the best way to pay for a wedding - and how do you make sure that outlay's protected?

In this section we go through your options when it comes to funding and the best ways to protect your investment.

An interracial couple of newlyweds walks along the shore of a mountain river.

What are the best ways to pay for your wedding?

Your wedding will be an amazing day, but an expensive one. Choosing the right way to pay for your big day could help you come in on budget.

How to pay for your wedding abroad

One in five British couples are getting married abroad to cut costs without sacrificing quality, but many are losing out by overlooking their options when making overseas payments.

Wedding rings in bride and grooms hand

What is wedding insurance?

Your wedding could be one of the most expensive things you ever pay for, so it is worth having insurance in case something goes wrong. Here is how wedding insurance works.

Should you get a prenup?

Nothing says ‘I will love you forever’ like a prenup. But with 42% of marriages ending in divorce, they could be sensible. We explain all.

  • What are prenups? - Prenups are legal documents drawn up before you get married that lay out who will get what if the marriage fails. Civil partners can also use these agreements, which are known as pre-registration agreements.

  • Who needs a prenup? - While the super-rich have the biggest incentive to use a prenup, they can help mere mortals too. Prenups essentially work for any couple who want to protect assets they have before they get married, or if they expect to come into some money - from an inheritance for example. Or you may have children from a previous relationship and may not want them to lose out financially if this marriage ends.

  • Are prenups actually legal in the UK? - Currently, prenups are not legally binding. However, courts are taking them seriously where they have been written properly, with specialist legal advice, and there are plans to change the law to allow them (if they’re properly written). Which means, in effect, they work already.

A couple looking at a document - prenup, bill, costs, receipt

The big day itself

Months of planning, stress, spending, organising and more all lead up to a single day.

But that doesn't mean it's too late for a sneaky extra bill or a far more serious problem to rear it's head.

These are the things to watch out for, and what to do if it goes wrong.

Wedding presents, marriage, gifts

How much should you spend on a wedding gift?

Getting an invitation to a wedding is an exciting prospect but deciding what gift to give the happy couple and how much to spend on it can be a concern. Read our guide to find out how much to spend on a wedding gift and how to choose the right wedding gift for friends or family.

Sneaky wedding costs to look out for

Keeping track of all the different costs involved in organising a wedding is hard, particularly when there are so many hidden expenses that can sneak up on you when you least expect it.

Bride and groom kissing in garden

How to make a wedding insurance claim

If you have wedding insurance and something goes wrong on your big day, your policy is there to cover the cost. Here is how to claim on your wedding insurance policy.

Life after the wedding day

A wedding is a day, a marriage can be for life - but what does getting married mean for your finances.

We take you though what happens after the event is done - from honeymoons to tax planning.

Couple on paradise beach resort sharing honeymoon

10 budget friendly honeymoon destinations

From Bali to Bournemouth, there’s a honeymoon to suit every budget and here we look at the 10 most affordable honeymoon destinations.

Newlywed couple sitting on park bench

How will getting married affect your finances?

We all know that tying the knot can affect your day-to-day money management, but exactly what effect does marriage or a civil partnership have on your financial status? We take a look.

The latest research and reports from the team at money.co.uk

The team at money.co.uk don't just work to help you understand the costs and spending traps when it comes to weddings, we also conduct our own research and reports.

These cover everything from what people are planning to wear, where (and when) they're looking to get married and which celebrity has the most wedding ring bling.

Here are some of our favourites:

Meta image for weddings trends page. Image shows 2 wedding rings next to text 'Wedding trends report 2022.

We have delved into Google search volumes to reveal the top wedding trends for the season ahead.

The biggest Wedding Trends predicted by Google. 1= Pet at wedding; 1= Multi-coloured wedding; 1= In-season wedding flowers 4. Rent bridesmaid dresses 5. Daisy Bouquet

Celebrity engagement ring rich list

Celebrity engagement ring rich list

The credit cards team at money.co.uk have partnered with Zack Stone, an Engagement Ring Specialist at Jewellers Steven Stone, to reveal some of the most iconic and valuable celebrity engagement rings of all time.

meta image wedding pinterest report

Wedding Trends Pinterest Report

We’ve delved into Pinterest data to see which wedding trends are being pinned the most - from top bridal looks to popular destinations for the big day.

