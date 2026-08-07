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If you have a low credit score or no credit history, getting approved for a standard credit card can be difficult. A bad credit credit card is designed to be more accessible, giving you a way to build or rebuild your credit history.
These cards typically come with higher interest rates and lower credit limits - reflecting the increased risk posed to lenders. While you might not find them offered by all major high street banks, there are specialist providers that cater to those with a less-than-perfect credit history.
Used responsibly - by making payments on time and staying within your limit - a bad credit credit card can help improve your credit score over time.
As with all credit cards, bad credit credit cards offer a maximum spend limit. However, this credit limit is generally lower compared to a standard credit card – typically somewhere between £200 and £1,500.
This is because lenders view those with bad credit as higher risk - with the chances of defaulting on debt being more likely compared to someone with good credit.
Higher credit limits tend to be offered to borrowers who have a higher credit score and higher income, as this suggests financial reliability meaning they're more likely to repay what they owe.
However, if you use your bad credit credit card carefully and you repay what you owe in full and on time without exceeding your credit limit – your provider might increase your credit limit at various intervals.
Bad credit credit cards also tend to offer higher interest rates compared to standard credit cards, making it even more important to pay off your balance in full each month.
Your credit score is a number that tells lenders how responsible you are with borrowing. It's used by lenders to assess whether you should be offered credit, and if so, how much.
All your credit contracts, everything from a monthly phone contract or broadband deal to your overdraft, mortgage and store cards, are reported to three credit reference agencies (CRAs) – Experian, Equifax and TransUnion.
Each agency calculates your credit score based on your track record of paying bills on time and keeping within your borrowing limits. This record is known as your credit history. If you’ve been late on a few repayments or defaulted entirely on some bills, you're likely to have a low score or what's otherwise known as bad credit.
You can also have a low score by simply not having much of a credit history - either because you're new to the UK or because you've never borrowed before.
While there's nothing wrong with that, it does mean that lenders have no way of knowing whether you're a responsible borrower.
You can sign up to check what is on your credit record with any of the three credit reference agencies for free. You can find more detailed information in our guide on how to check your credit score.
Find out more in our guide on how CRAs work.
|Credit agency
|Very poor
|Poor
|Fair
|Good/very good
|Excellent
|Experian
|N/A
|0-640
|641-860
|861-1120
|1121-1250
|TransUnion
|0-550
|551-565
|566-603
|604-627
|628-710
|Equifax
|N/A
|0-438
|439-530
|531-810
|811-1000
Credit card providers will use one or all three of the main credit reference agencies in the UK: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. The table shows what each agency considers a low or high credit score. Note that Experian started to roll out new credit score bands from Autumn 2025, meaning its top score is now 1250, not 999.
The process for getting a credit card for bad credit is just like getting any other card. Just follow these simple steps:
If you have bad credit, using an eligibility tool like through our partner at Experian is the best way to protect yourself from damaging your credit further by applying for cards you’ll get rejected for. Instead, the tool shows you the cards you’re most likely to get and because it uses a “soft search” credit check, you can use it as many times as you want without affecting your credit score.
Once you get your results, you’ll ideally want a card that offers the lowest interest rate for the highest credit limit you can get, but you’ll also need to prioritise what’s important to you based on your needs. The results are based on your likelihood of approval, so you can be confident about getting the card you pick.
It’s easiest to apply for a credit card with bad credit online, but you can also apply by phone or by visiting a branch. You’ll need to provide your name, contact number and other financial details. It can take a week or more to find out if you’ve been accepted, although most online providers will let you know instantly. Once you’ve been accepted, most credit cards arrive within 10 working days.
“Bad credit credit cards can be a stepping stone towards better financial health when used responsibly - but remember to keep an eye on interest rates as these can be higher than a normal credit card.”
If you have bad credit, the last thing you want is to hurt your credit score further.
An eligibility tool uses information that you provide about your individual finances to match you with the cards that you can get.
Your personalised results are based on your likelihood of approval, so you can be confident about getting the card you pick and avoid a rejected application that could negatively affect your credit record if you then have to apply for another card soon afterwards.
Use an eligibility tool. Always use an eligibility tool to help you find cards that you can get and avoid a rejected application.
Pay your balance in full. Clearing your balance in full will help you avoid the high interest charged on bad credit credit cards. Doing this for several months should help improve your credit score too.
Avoid withdrawing cash. Cash withdrawals using your credit card are something you should avoid at all costs - unless it’s an emergency. Not only does it incur a fee, you’re also charged daily interest until it is paid off.
Pay at least the minimum payment. If you’re unable to pay off the full balance, make sure you at least make the minimum payment by the due date. Failing to do so not only incurs a missed payment fee, but also leaves a mark on your credit report.
Don’t make multiple applications for credit. If your application is rejected, refrain from applying for another credit card straight away. Doing so can be seen as a red flag to lenders that you’re desperate for credit. Give it time, usually around six months, before applying again.
Use it for everyday expenses. Use your new credit card for everyday expenses rather than large purchases.
Credit cards are only one way to borrow money if you have bad credit. There are other products that may be more appropriate depending on how much you need to borrow, and their eligibility requirements. Here are some alternatives:
These are usually unsecured personal loans. They are meant for those with poor credit histories – or those with a limited or no history at all – who are usually excluded by mainstream lenders.
Interest rates are typically much higher on bad credit loans than on normal personal loans. This makes them an expensive option for borrowing money. There might be strict limits on the amount you can borrow too.
Guarantor loans are personal loans that require a close friend or family member to act as a guarantor. This means they agree to repay the loan for you if you're unable to.
The interest rates are often lower than for bad credit loans because the lender has added security that the loan will be repaid.
However, your guarantor should be aware of what they’re signing up to as being a guarantor is a major commitment. They will also need a good credit score and be a homeowner.
Credit unions offer savings accounts and loans to local communities. They are often low-cost and significantly cheaper than other lenders. If there's one in your area, they could be a good option.
To borrow from a credit union, you usually have to become a member and share a common bond with other members. This could be living in the same area or working for the same company.
These are interest-free loans from the government. The maximum amount you could get is £812 and the money must be used for certain expenses, like advance rent or funeral costs. To be eligible for a budgeting loan, you must be receiving certain benefits from the government.
If you're already being paid Universal Credit instead of these benefits, you may be able to get a Budgeting Advance instead. You can apply for a budgeting loan on the gov.uk website.
You can use a credit card to build your credit history even if you have never borrowed before. Here is how to get your first credit card.
Bad credit is simply a negative assessment of your finances by a credit reference agency or lender. In this case, your credit record might prevent financial companies from lending to you.
Yes, your credit record could get worse if you go over your credit limit, miss repayments, build up too much debt or apply for multiple cards in a short space of time.
A bad credit score is generally a low number, but the exact score range will depend on the credit reference agency. Experian, Equifax and TransUnion all use slightly different scoring systems, but typically the lower the number, the worse your credit score. With Experian, a bad credit score is between 0 and 640, with Equifax it’s between 0 and 438, and with TransUnion it’s between 0 and 565.
Your card provider sets your interest rate (APR) based on the details you’ve provided on your application form and your credit report. Here is how interest works.
Here is how to find a card more likely to accept you even if you have never used one before and what you need to know about using credit cards.
Your card provider will decide your credit limit by looking at your finances, but credit cards for bad credit usually offer lower limits. Here is how credit limits work and are decided.
Below you can find a list of our most popular credit cards:
Everything you need to gain credit for…
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