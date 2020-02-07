Bad-Credit-credit-cards

What is a bad credit score?

Your credit score is a metric that is used to define your credit worthiness. It's used by loans and credit card providers to asses whether you’re suitable for them to offer credit to.

All your credit contracts are reported to three ratings agencies - and that includes everything from a monthly phone contract or broadband deal to your overdraft, mortgage and store cards.

Your credit score is based on your track record of paying bills on time and keeping inside your borrowing limits. If you’ve been late to a few repayments - or defaulted entirely on some bills - you're likely to have a low score or what's commonly known as bad credit.

You can also have a low score by simply not having much of a credit history - either because you're new to the UK or because you've never borrowed before. While there's nothing wrong with that, it does mean that lenders don't have a way of knowing whether you're a responsible borrower.