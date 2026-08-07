Bad-Credit-credit-cards

If you have a low credit score or no credit history, getting approved for a standard credit card can be difficult. A bad credit credit card is designed to be more accessible, giving you a way to build or rebuild your credit history.

These cards typically come with higher interest rates and lower credit limits - reflecting the increased risk posed to lenders. While you might not find them offered by all major high street banks, there are specialist providers that cater to those with a less-than-perfect credit history.

Used responsibly - by making payments on time and staying within your limit - a bad credit credit card can help improve your credit score over time.