Capital One Platinum Card
|CCJs Allowed
|Credit Rating
|poor
|History of Bankruptcy
|not in last 12 months
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Credit cards for poor credit work just like normal credit cards, but are designed for people with a lower credit scores. In practice, this means it's easier to get accepted for one, but you'll likely be charged a higher interest rate and a be offered a lower credit limit than credit cards offered to people with the better credit scores.
Your credit score is a metric that is used to define your credit worthiness. It's used by loans and credit card providers to asses whether you’re suitable for them to offer credit to.
All your credit contracts are reported to three ratings agencies - and that includes everything from a monthly phone contract or broadband deal to your overdraft, mortgage and store cards.
Your credit score is based on your track record of paying bills on time and keeping inside your borrowing limits. If you’ve been late to a few repayments - or defaulted entirely on some bills - you're likely to have a low score or what's commonly known as bad credit.
You can also have a low score by simply not having much of a credit history - either because you're new to the UK or because you've never borrowed before. While there's nothing wrong with that, it does mean that lenders don't have a way of knowing whether you're a responsible borrower.
If have have a low credit score, bad credit credit cards are designed for people in your position.
Credit card providers will use one or all three of the main credit reference agencies in the UK: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
You can use the table to find out what these agencies consider to be a low or high credit score.
|Credit agency
|Very poor/poor
|Fair
|Good/very good
|Excellent
|Experian
|0-720
|721-880
|881-960
|961-999
|TransUnion
|0-565
|566-603
|604-627
|628-710
|Equifax
|0-438
|439-530
|531-810
|811-1000
You can sign up to check what is on your credit record with a credit reference agency such as:
For more information read our guide on how to check your credit score
A credit builder card could be a good option for you. Credit cards to build credit offer a way to improve your credit score over time. They may not offer huge tangible benefits to you straight away, but what they will do is demonstrate to credit providers that you can responsibly use credit – you can be given it, and you will pay it back on time. This will lead to a credit provider trusting you with more lucrative credit cards in the future.
If your credit score is low and you need a credit card, you should think about looking at a credit card for bad credit specifically.
There are lots of credit cards for bad credit. A bad credit credit card is ideal if you:
Haven't borrowed money before
Have previously missed payments on your borrowing
Have a history of late payments on your borrowing
Are unemployed
Have had county court judgments (CCJs) against you
Have been bankrupt
Credit cards for bad credit are relatively easy to get, but they’re not meant to be held onto for too long. Once you get your card, start using it to build your credit history, but be sure to make your payments on time every month.”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
There are a few steps you can take to improve your credit score over time, even if you currently have an adverse credit history. For example:
Sign up to the electoral role at your current address
Use bad credit building credit cards or services
Don’t miss any repayments on your debts – pay on time and in full
Don’t use more than 30% of your credit limit if possible
Check for credit record mistakes
Avoid payday loans
Don’t make too many credit applications
Read our guide on how to improve your credit score
If you find yourself frequently missing payments, or are struggling to cover bills, it's wise to get speak to your existing lenders or one of the UK's free, independent debt advice charities¹.
You should not reapply straight away, as it could damage your credit record further. If you need to borrow, you could try to get a loan with bad credit.
Before you make another application, check your credit record and see what you can do to improve it.
You should be able to get a credit building prepaid card instead because some providers do not run credit checks.
You can use a credit card to build your credit history even if you have never borrowed before. Here is how to get your first credit card.
Yes, your credit record could get worse if you go over your credit limit, miss repayments, build up too much debt or apply for cards that turn you down.
The provider sets your interest rate (APR) based on you're your application form and credit report. Here is how interest works.
The provider will decide by looking at your finances, but cards for bad credit usually offer lower limits. Here is how credit limits work and are decided.
Here is how to find a card more likely to accept you even if you have never used one before and what you need to know about using credit cards.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 4 May, 2022