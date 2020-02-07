Last updated: 13 April 2022

Why do I need bicycle insurance?

Bikes can cost thousands of pounds to replace if they are damaged or stolen, but with bicycle insurance, your provider can cover the cost. A policy can give you financial protection against:

theft

accidental or malicious damage

personal accidents

third-party liability**

Some cycle policies also cover things such as bike hire, accessories and taking part in competitions like time trials, road races and triathlons.

Think about what protection you need – London cyclists are likely to need different cover from Cornish cyclists, for example. If you do this before you start comparing policies, you will know exactly what to look for.

Here is everything a bicycle insurance policy can cover.

**It can be especially important for commuting cyclists to have third-party liability included in their bike insurance. London’s roads, for example, can make it difficult to avoid pedestrians.

Shop around to find the best cycle insurance policy

To find the right bicycle insurance policy, consider the following:

Maximum cover: if you claim on your bicycle insurance, insurers won’t pay to repair or replace your bike beyond this amount. Get a policy that can cover the full value of your bike if you need a new one

Personal accident cover: how much you can claim if you have an accident and are seriously injured

Excess: the amount you must pay towards a claim. Look for the company that charges the lowest excess. Find out how bike insurance excess works here.

Find the cycle insurance policy that offers all the cover you need at the cheapest price.

Am I already covered?

If you have a home contents insurance policy, your bike might be covered against theft and malicious damage already. However, most contents policies don’t cover expensive bikes or when you take your bike away from home, unless you pay extra.

If you have a bike worth over £2,000 that you use regularly or if you take part in competitions, cycle insurance provides the best cover.

Here is how to work out if bicycle insurance is right for you.

51% of customers with a bicycle valued up to £1,500 who obtained a quote for bicycle insurance through this service provided by Seopa Ltd between October and December 2020 were quoted less than £53.30. Using the same calculation for bicycles valued between £1,501 and £3,000 gave a figure of £116.00, and for bicycles valued over £3,000 gave a figure of £212.62. The quoted price you could achieve is dependent on your individual circumstances.