Bicycle insurance pays out if you have a cycling accident and can offer compensation for lost earnings, injuries or damage to your bike.
Last updated: 13 April 2022
Bikes can cost thousands of pounds to replace if they are damaged or stolen, but with bicycle insurance, your provider can cover the cost. A policy can give you financial protection against:
theft
accidental or malicious damage
personal accidents
third-party liability**
Some cycle policies also cover things such as bike hire, accessories and taking part in competitions like time trials, road races and triathlons.
Think about what protection you need – London cyclists are likely to need different cover from Cornish cyclists, for example. If you do this before you start comparing policies, you will know exactly what to look for.
Here is everything a bicycle insurance policy can cover.
**It can be especially important for commuting cyclists to have third-party liability included in their bike insurance. London’s roads, for example, can make it difficult to avoid pedestrians.
To find the right bicycle insurance policy, consider the following:
Maximum cover: if you claim on your bicycle insurance, insurers won’t pay to repair or replace your bike beyond this amount. Get a policy that can cover the full value of your bike if you need a new one
Personal accident cover: how much you can claim if you have an accident and are seriously injured
Excess: the amount you must pay towards a claim. Look for the company that charges the lowest excess. Find out how bike insurance excess works here.
Find the cycle insurance policy that offers all the cover you need at the cheapest price.
If you have a home contents insurance policy, your bike might be covered against theft and malicious damage already. However, most contents policies don’t cover expensive bikes or when you take your bike away from home, unless you pay extra.
If you have a bike worth over £2,000 that you use regularly or if you take part in competitions, cycle insurance provides the best cover.
Here is how to work out if bicycle insurance is right for you.
51% of customers with a bicycle valued up to £1,500 who obtained a quote for bicycle insurance through this service provided by Seopa Ltd between October and December 2020 were quoted less than £53.30. Using the same calculation for bicycles valued between £1,501 and £3,000 gave a figure of £116.00, and for bicycles valued over £3,000 gave a figure of £212.62. The quoted price you could achieve is dependent on your individual circumstances.
Probably, but only when it is in your home or locked away on your property. Most contents policies do not cover expensive bikes. Find out more here.
Yes, it can cover the cost of any damage to your bike, and you can claim if you suffer a serious injury, or if you damage someone else’s property.
Possibly. Most policies offer foreign travel cover for around 60 days a year, but you may have to pay extra for it. Check your policy.
Yes, most policies cover accessories such as protective clothing, GPS or lights as standard. If not, you may have to pay extra to include them.
Most bike insurance policies last for 12 months, but you might be able to get a short-term policy of a few weeks or months.
Yes, most insurers only accept a claim for theft if your bike has been secured using an approved lock. Find out what Sold Secure locks you need here.
Unlikely. Most insurers do not cover punctures or damage to your tyres unless the bike is damaged at the same time.
If you are planning to take your bike on holiday with you, the right insurance policy will keep it protected. Here is how to insure yourself to cycle abroad.Read More
Bicycle insurance gives you financial protection if your bike is lost, stolen or damaged or you get into an accident, but is it worth the cost? Here is how to work out if you need bicycle insurance.Read More
If you have bicycle insurance and your bike gets damaged, stolen or you are injured while riding, you can claim to cover the cost. Here is how to make a bike insurance claim.Read More
Last updated: 25 February, 2022