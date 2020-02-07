<Mortgages

Compare remortgage deals

Switch to a better deal when you need to remortgage by comparing the rates and fees of all these mortgages.

View deals

Get free mortgage advice from an expert broker

See Remortgage deals from 90+ lenders across the whole of market

natwestlogo
barclayslogo
Lloyds-logo
nationwidelogo
Royal bank of Scotland logo
tsb logo
halifax logo
accord logo
santander logo
HSBC logo
Thoughtful woman looking out of a window - portrait style image

What does it mean to remortgage? 

Remortgaging your home allows you to switch to a new mortgage deal without moving house. There are plenty of reasons you might decide to remortgage - for instance, you might want to switch to a more competitive mortgage deal, fix your mortgage rate, or access the equity in your home to pay for home improvements. 

Remortgaging can be a great way to save money. For example, when you sign up for your first mortgage, you may have a time-limited deal that offers you a competitive interest rate for a specified period. When this ends, you may find that you’re paying over the odds on interest and switching saves you a significant amount of cash.

You may also find that as you’ve paid off a part of the mortgage already, your loan-to-value ratio improves, which gives you access to a far wider and better range of deals. Over time, your interest rate can come down, meaning more of your cash goes towards paying off the house rather than lining the lender’s pockets.

You might also be able to reduce the term of your mortgage, which means you’ll be debt-free far more quickly. At the other end of the scale, you could access some of the equity in your home to help pay for home repairs, and spread the payments over a new 25-year term.

How to compare remortgage rates

Add your details

Edit your mortgage information to see the most accurate deals for you.

Compare deals

We'll show you deals from over 90 lenders to compare.

Get your mortgage with Mojo

Our expert broker partner will assess your eligibility and help you get your deal.

Why do people remortgage their home?

You could save money by remortgaging

When your original mortgage deal ends, you are put on your lender's Standard Variable Rate (SVR). SVRs are often high, so it's worth considering remortgaging to secure better rates. Once your previous offer finishes, you should be able to switch without incurring early repayment fees. You can choose between the best fixed, tracker and variable rates on the market.

You can fix your costs when you remortgage

When you remortgage, one of your options is to select a new fixed-rate mortgage. With these deals your interest rate and monthly repayments are guaranteed for several years. Deals typically run for three, five or 10 years, for instance. While the interest rates can be higher than variable or tracker deals, fixing means you know exactly what you have to pay each month for the duration of the deal. This means you can budget more easily, and protect yourself from rising interest rates.


You can borrow more money

When you remortgage, you might be able to borrow more money. That means you can release some of the equity you have tied up in your property, spreading the payments over the term of the remortgage, which often lasts 25 years. This means you can access cash for house renovations, for example. Remortgage interest rates are usually lower, which means it's often a cost-effective way to borrow money.

You could shorten your mortgage term

The most common mortgage term is 25 years, although some last up to 40 years. Remortgaging can allow you to shorten the mortgage term and pay off your loan sooner. Overpaying your mortgage has the same effect, but not all mortgages let you do this and many charge you a fee. So, remortgaging is a good option if you have spare cash to make bigger repayments. Shop around for the lowest rate possible and you could even find that your monthly repayments stay the same over a shorter loan term.

Because your property's value has increased

Lenders use something called a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio to determine what interest rates they charge. This is how much your loan is worth as a percentage of the property’s value. If your property is worth more now than when you bought it, you'll have a better loan to value ratio. For example, if you borrowed £150,000 to buy a £200,000 property, the LTV would have been 75%. If the property is now worth £300,000 the LTV is just 50%. That means you should be able to access better deals.

If your mortgage lender hasn't serviced you well

If you've had bad service from your mortgage provider, you might like to remortgage. If so, you'll want to find a lender with a reputation for excellent customer service. Shopping around online and reading customer reviews is a good place to start. While customer service is important, you still want to make sure you’re getting a good deal, so make sure that the company has a good reputation and offers competitive mortgage rates.

Who is eligible to remortgage?

Generally, eligibility criteria for a remortgage will be similar to when you took out your first mortgage. This means that critical factors will be your credit rating, your income and affordability, your LTV and your overall financial position.

If you were eligible for a mortgage the first time around, the likelihood is that you should be able to find a remortgage deal. Often this will be more favourable than your original mortgage terms. However, if your financial circumstances have changed significantly in the interim years you could find that the deals are worse or you struggle to remortgage at all.

Things that may make it harder to remortgage include:

  • A lower credit score

  • New debts or loans

  • A drop in earnings / giving up work / going part-time

  • Switching to self-employment

  • If your house has fallen in value

  • Any missed mortgage payments

  • Changes in circumstances e.g. divorce

Why you should remortgage 

  • To get a fixed interest rate and guarantee monthly repayments

  • To get a better deal which means lower repayments

  • To borrow extra money and release equity from your home

  • To get more flexibility – e.g. a deal that allows overpayments

  • To switch providers for better customer service

  • To change the length of your mortgage term

Why you shouldn’t remortgage

  • If early repayment charges (ERCs) cost you more than you’ll save by switching

  • If you can’t afford the remortgage costs - set-up fees, arrangement fees and/or booking fees can add up to around £2,000 

  • If you’re thinking of moving house soon and don’t want to lock into a new deal

  • If you've recently been rejected for a mortgage or any other debt product

  • If your circumstances have changed so you only qualify for worse deals

  • If your credit rating has dropped or you’ve missed repayments on the mortgage

Remortgage FAQs

Explore mortgage guides

Buy to Let Remortgages - Compare Buy to Let Remortgage Rates

Compare all Buy to Let remortgage deals that can be used for an existing BTL property. A good BTL remortgage deal could reduce your interest rate, charge lower fees or help you to save over the term.

Read More
serious man on a laptop in a cafe

90% LTV Remortgage | Compare Our Best Remortgage Deals with 90% LTV

Compare all 90% LTV remortgage deals that can lend 90% of the value of your property if you have 10% equity. You could reduce your monthly repayments or clear the balance faster by switching deals.

Read More
How to get a remortgage?

How to get a remortgage

Getting a new mortgage deal could cut the interest you pay and save thousands of pounds. Here is how to remortgage to a better deal, avoid fees and reduce what you pay each month.

Read More
Man in office working on laptop and tablet device

5 year Fixed Remortgage Rates - Compare Our Best 5 years Fixed Mortgage Rates

Remortgage with a 5 year fixed rate mortgage to keep your repayments flat for the next half-decade. Find the best rates and cheapest costs with our comparison.

Read More
Woman on a sofa with a drink

Compare Our Best Interest-Only Remortgages April 2022

Compare every interest only remortgage and you could get a new deal. The monthly repayments will only cover the interest so you will need to pay the capital off separately.

Read More
Older couple having coffee

Compare Our Best Equity Release Mortgages April 2022

Compare equity release rates and you could get a cash lump sum to spend as you wish. Equity release Interest is charged on the loan, which is repaid alongside the capital when your house is sold.

Read More

Why compare mortgages with money.co.uk?

Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Mortgages Comparison

10 year fixed rate mortgages

2 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate mortgages

5 year fixed rate remortgages

50% LTV mortgage

75% LTV mortgages

80% buy to let mortgages

80% LTV mortgages

85% mortgages

90% mortgages

90% remortgages

95% mortgages for first time buyers

Bad credit mortgages

Cashback mortgages

Discount mortgages

Flexible mortgages

Guarantor mortgages

Help to buy mortgages

Interest only mortgages

Interest only remortgages

Lifetime mortgages

Low income mortgage

Mortgages for over 50s

Mortgages for over 60s

Mortgages for over 65s

Mortgages for over 70s

No deposit mortgages

Offset mortgages

Remortgage with bad credit

Repayment mortgages

Right to buy mortgages

Second home mortgages

Self employed mortgages

Shared equity mortgages

Shared ownership mortgages

Variable rate mortgages

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.