Switch to a better deal when you need to remortgage by comparing the rates and fees of all these mortgages.
Remortgaging your home allows you to switch to a new mortgage deal without moving house. There are plenty of reasons you might decide to remortgage - for instance, you might want to switch to a more competitive mortgage deal, fix your mortgage rate, or access the equity in your home to pay for home improvements.
Remortgaging can be a great way to save money. For example, when you sign up for your first mortgage, you may have a time-limited deal that offers you a competitive interest rate for a specified period. When this ends, you may find that you’re paying over the odds on interest and switching saves you a significant amount of cash.
You may also find that as you’ve paid off a part of the mortgage already, your loan-to-value ratio improves, which gives you access to a far wider and better range of deals. Over time, your interest rate can come down, meaning more of your cash goes towards paying off the house rather than lining the lender’s pockets.
You might also be able to reduce the term of your mortgage, which means you’ll be debt-free far more quickly. At the other end of the scale, you could access some of the equity in your home to help pay for home repairs, and spread the payments over a new 25-year term.
Edit your mortgage information to see the most accurate deals for you.
We'll show you deals from over 90 lenders to compare.
Our expert broker partner will assess your eligibility and help you get your deal.
When your original mortgage deal ends, you are put on your lender's Standard Variable Rate (SVR). SVRs are often high, so it's worth considering remortgaging to secure better rates. Once your previous offer finishes, you should be able to switch without incurring early repayment fees. You can choose between the best fixed, tracker and variable rates on the market.
When you remortgage, one of your options is to select a new fixed-rate mortgage. With these deals your interest rate and monthly repayments are guaranteed for several years. Deals typically run for three, five or 10 years, for instance. While the interest rates can be higher than variable or tracker deals, fixing means you know exactly what you have to pay each month for the duration of the deal. This means you can budget more easily, and protect yourself from rising interest rates.
When you remortgage, you might be able to borrow more money. That means you can release some of the equity you have tied up in your property, spreading the payments over the term of the remortgage, which often lasts 25 years. This means you can access cash for house renovations, for example. Remortgage interest rates are usually lower, which means it's often a cost-effective way to borrow money.
The most common mortgage term is 25 years, although some last up to 40 years. Remortgaging can allow you to shorten the mortgage term and pay off your loan sooner. Overpaying your mortgage has the same effect, but not all mortgages let you do this and many charge you a fee. So, remortgaging is a good option if you have spare cash to make bigger repayments. Shop around for the lowest rate possible and you could even find that your monthly repayments stay the same over a shorter loan term.
Lenders use something called a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio to determine what interest rates they charge. This is how much your loan is worth as a percentage of the property’s value. If your property is worth more now than when you bought it, you'll have a better loan to value ratio. For example, if you borrowed £150,000 to buy a £200,000 property, the LTV would have been 75%. If the property is now worth £300,000 the LTV is just 50%. That means you should be able to access better deals.
If you've had bad service from your mortgage provider, you might like to remortgage. If so, you'll want to find a lender with a reputation for excellent customer service. Shopping around online and reading customer reviews is a good place to start. While customer service is important, you still want to make sure you’re getting a good deal, so make sure that the company has a good reputation and offers competitive mortgage rates.
Generally, eligibility criteria for a remortgage will be similar to when you took out your first mortgage. This means that critical factors will be your credit rating, your income and affordability, your LTV and your overall financial position.
If you were eligible for a mortgage the first time around, the likelihood is that you should be able to find a remortgage deal. Often this will be more favourable than your original mortgage terms. However, if your financial circumstances have changed significantly in the interim years you could find that the deals are worse or you struggle to remortgage at all.
Things that may make it harder to remortgage include:
A lower credit score
New debts or loans
A drop in earnings / giving up work / going part-time
Switching to self-employment
If your house has fallen in value
Any missed mortgage payments
Changes in circumstances e.g. divorce
To get a fixed interest rate and guarantee monthly repayments
To get a better deal which means lower repayments
To borrow extra money and release equity from your home
To get more flexibility – e.g. a deal that allows overpayments
To switch providers for better customer service
To change the length of your mortgage term
If early repayment charges (ERCs) cost you more than you’ll save by switching
If you can’t afford the remortgage costs - set-up fees, arrangement fees and/or booking fees can add up to around £2,000
If you’re thinking of moving house soon and don’t want to lock into a new deal
If you've recently been rejected for a mortgage or any other debt product
If your circumstances have changed so you only qualify for worse deals
If your credit rating has dropped or you’ve missed repayments on the mortgage
It's usually faster to remortgage than it is to buy a new house. It's especially quick if you're getting a new deal with the same lender, and not borrowing any extra money.
Typically, a straightforward remortgage takes about four to eight weeks but this can be far longer if your application is rejected or there are any problems.
Yes, you can switch to a deal with a new lender. They pay off your old mortgage and you can start making repayments to them instead.
Make sure you compare deals from new lenders against deals from your existing provider to check you’re getting the best possible offer for your circumstances.
Using a broker can be a good option to help you remortgage, especially if you have complex requirements and need specialist support or advice. For instance, if you have a small deposit, are trying to remortgage with bad credit, or are doing a buy-to-let or shared ownership remortgage. In these cases, a broker could help choose a deal that suits your financial situation.
You can use our form to contact a mortgage broker or read our guide to finding a broker.
Yes, you can get a mortgage offer from a lender before you need it. Some remortgage offers last for several months. It is always good to plan ahead and make sure you have an offer in place before your current deal ends.
Yes, some remortgage providers let you borrow more than what you owe on your property, particularly if the home has gone up in value. You can use the extra money for specific purposes like renovations. The lender will want to know what the cash is for and will usually carry out affordability checks to make sure you can make the repayments comfortably.
Yes, lenders usually want to value your home before they offer you a new deal, especially when you switch to them from another mortgage company.
There’s no legal age limit, but most lenders have their own criteria. This means the pool of providers that will offer you a remortgage starts shrinking after the age of 65. However, some have no age limits at all and will let you borrow well into retirement. Others will offer you a remortgage, but might limit the term of the loan to 10 or 15 years. If your remortgage runs past retirement age, you may have to share your pension details to prove you will still be able to afford the repayments.
When you're finding a remortgage offer, make sure you're in the best financial shape you can be. You'll need to pay attention to your credit score and make sure it is high enough for the lender to accept you. The cheapest remortgage rates are only available to people with an excellent credit rating.
Lenders may also consider how much equity you have in your property. If your LTV ratio is still quite high, adding on savings to give yourself a bigger deposit will make you more attractive as a borrower and you should get access to better rates. The best remortgage rates are often reserved for LTVs under 75%. So, the remortgage rates on a 60% LTV will be better than they would on a 90% LTV remortgage.
If you’re struggling to find deals, make sure you speak to your current mortgage lender. Sometimes the cheapest remortgage deals are only available to existing customers. Consider a broker if you need more specialist help – they should also be able to give you advice to improve your chances of getting a deal.
Applying for any form of credit involves a hard search on your credit record that can impact your score. If your application is successful, any dip in your credit score will usually only be temporary and it should start to improve again as you make your monthly repayments on time.
Unsuccessful applications will have a bigger negative impact on your credit score, making it harder to get accepted for future deals. Try to space out applications so there is a six month gap after any rejections. Before you apply for a remortgage, check your credit file to make sure you’re in the best shape to get a deal.
If you've been rejected recently, there will be a reason. You'll need to find out this reason before you apply for another remortgage. The more you apply and are rejected for a remortgage, the more this will drag your credit score down. This can make it far harder to get accepted for credit products in the future. Experts suggest leaving three to six months before applying again and taking steps to improve your credit score in the meantime.
Yes, it is perfectly possible to remortgage when self-employed. However, if you were in full-time employment when you secured your first mortgage, you may find you’re offered less attractive rates and are subject to more stringent affordability checks. Lenders will need to see proof of income, and they will want evidence that you’ve got a healthy stream of work for the future. Your credit score will be more important than ever, so make sure it’s as high as possible before you apply.
Compare all Buy to Let remortgage deals that can be used for an existing BTL property. A good BTL remortgage deal could reduce your interest rate, charge lower fees or help you to save over the term.Read More
Compare all 90% LTV remortgage deals that can lend 90% of the value of your property if you have 10% equity. You could reduce your monthly repayments or clear the balance faster by switching deals.Read More
Getting a new mortgage deal could cut the interest you pay and save thousands of pounds. Here is how to remortgage to a better deal, avoid fees and reduce what you pay each month.Read More
Remortgage with a 5 year fixed rate mortgage to keep your repayments flat for the next half-decade. Find the best rates and cheapest costs with our comparison.Read More
Compare every interest only remortgage and you could get a new deal. The monthly repayments will only cover the interest so you will need to pay the capital off separately.Read More
Compare equity release rates and you could get a cash lump sum to spend as you wish. Equity release Interest is charged on the loan, which is repaid alongside the capital when your house is sold.Read More
Comparing mortgages could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.