What does it mean to remortgage?

Remortgaging your home allows you to switch to a new mortgage deal without moving house. There are plenty of reasons you might decide to remortgage - for instance, you might want to switch to a more competitive mortgage deal, fix your mortgage rate, or access the equity in your home to pay for home improvements.

Remortgaging can be a great way to save money. For example, when you sign up for your first mortgage, you may have a time-limited deal that offers you a competitive interest rate for a specified period. When this ends, you may find that you’re paying over the odds on interest and switching saves you a significant amount of cash.

You may also find that as you’ve paid off a part of the mortgage already, your loan-to-value ratio improves, which gives you access to a far wider and better range of deals. Over time, your interest rate can come down, meaning more of your cash goes towards paying off the house rather than lining the lender’s pockets.

You might also be able to reduce the term of your mortgage, which means you’ll be debt-free far more quickly. At the other end of the scale, you could access some of the equity in your home to help pay for home repairs, and spread the payments over a new 25-year term.