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Most business credit cards are available to companies of all sizes, so you can apply as a sole trader, a partnership or a limited company.
When deciding what to apply for, it’s best to choose a card that suits your company and profile.
To get a business credit card, you typically need to be a UK-registered business, over 18 years old and have a good credit score.
Some providers offer soft eligibility checks to show your chances of approval before you apply (which won't impact your credit score).
Approval can range from an instant decision to a few days, depending on how quickly the provider completes your credit checks.
Once you're approved, your card will generally arrive within 7-10 days, but virtual cards can be available immediately.
A business credit card is designed to help UK companies manage expenses while separating personal and professional spending.
It can be a useful tool to:
Manage cash flow
Build your company’s credit profile
Track business expenses
It works in the same way as a personal credit card, but is tied to your company - with perks often including rewards (e.g. cashback, travel points and insurance), and accounting software integration.
It's important you know what type of credit card is the best fit for your business needs. Compare the options before applying to help make an informed decision.
Once you've found the card you want, gather the necessary documents and complete your application. An online form can typically be completed in just minutes.
Start using your card to pay for business purchases, then make the monthly repayments. If you pay the balance on time and in full each month, you'll avoid paying any interest and will also improve your business credit score.
Eligibility depends on the card provider’s criteria and your company’s financial profile. While some business credit cards are designed for startups or sole traders, others may require a minimum turnover or business history.
To apply for a business credit card in the UK, you need to:
Be aged 18 or over
Be a UK resident
Run a UK-registered business (sole trader, partner, or limited company director)
Some will also ask you to pass a personal credit check as well as a business one, or request proof of steady cash flow.
To improve your approval chances, check the provider’s specific criteria and consider using an eligibility checker to avoid impacting your credit score.
If you've just set up your business, you might want to focus on cards with easy approval that use a soft credit check before you apply, which don't require a long business history.
A card with minimal requirements might be best-suited for your first card, so a simple cashback feature might be all you need at this stage.
If you want to keep costs low, you might prefer a card with low or no annual fees.
If you're using the card to manage a cash flow gap and you're likely to carry over a balance, you could choose to go for a card with a low APR. This will keep your monthly repayments lower if you are unable to clear your balance.
When you're travelling for your business a lot, it could be beneficial to earn money on the miles you're clocking up.
A card with perks, including travel points, might be most suitable for your business.
If your business is growing and you want to use your card for increased spending, a card with a higher limit might be best for you.
You could consider a card with accounting integrations, which also offers the option to have multiple cards for your employees.
APR is the total cost of borrowing over a year, including interest and any standard fees. Many providers typically offer 15%-35% (variable), and understanding this rate can help you compare the true cost of different card options.
Many providers offer an interest-free period of up to 42 days, with some beyond that. There are also introductory 0% APR deals for a fixed period (typically 6-18 months), but check what the rate changes to once the promotion ends.
If you regularly make business purchases, a rewards card can help you earn back a percentage of your spending with cashback, travel points, or other perks.
A higher credit limit can be useful when making expensive purchases, as some range up to £250,000. Choose a card with a limit that aligns with your current spending to help avoid unnecessary debt or overspending.
Some cards offer additional features, including multiple cards for employees, expense tracking, and accounting software integrations. Decide if these may be useful depending on your business needs.
APRs and offers are subject to change. Always verify current rates and terms directly with the provider before applying.
“Business credit cards can give you breathing room when cash flow is tight. They also make expense tracking far simpler. Look for cards offering cashback or rewards on the spending you're already doing, like travel, fuel, or office supplies.”
Check both your personal and business credit scores to ensure they are accurate before a provider runs a credit check later in the application process.
Compare business credit cards with multiple providers to find one that aligns with your company's spending habits and needs.
Consider the interest rates, fees, rewards programs, and credit limits you want from the card.
Check that you meet the card's eligibility criteria, which usually requires you to be a UK-registered business and aged over 18 years old.
Before submitting a formal application, use online eligibility checkers to assess your likelihood of approval without impacting your credit score. This can help you avoid unnecessary ‘hard’ checks.
Many providers will evaluate both your business and personal credit scores, especially for new or small enterprises.
Some providers will also require you to sign a personal guarantee to get approved. This means you are legally responsible for paying the balance back if you cannot make repayments.
Prepare your business details like your turnover, registered address, company registration number and unique taxpayer reference.
Providers will also ask you for details like your home address, and you'll need proof of your identification.
Submit your application online, over the phone, or in person. Be prepared for a credit check and to provide a personal guarantee, especially if your business is new.
Once approved, some providers offer an instant decision with access to virtual card details so you can start spending right away. Other providers may dispatch your physical card shortly thereafter.
“Our Capital on Tap business credit card helps us manage cash flow, especially during periods of uneven income due to seasonality or unexpected expenses. Plus, it connects to QuickBooks, simplifying bookkeeping and expense tracking.”
Here are four effective ways to boost your chances of getting approved:
Business bank account usage: Use your business account regularly to help prove your turnover and account history over a sustained period of time.
Build credit history: Keep your credit usage low and pay bills on time to boost your credit score.
Space out applications: Do not apply for multiple cards in a short timeframe, as this could impact your credit score.
Bookkeeping: Maintain accurate records for filings and expenses so you can easily access them during your application.
A business credit card can be used for many different purposes, as long as the expense is related to your company.
This includes:
Buying new stock or equipment
Paying bills and invoices
Managing cash flow and unexpected outgoings
Earning rewards or cashback
Paying for office supplies
Travel costs
If you don't think a business credit card is for you, there are other funding options available, including:
Business loans: Funding which can be used for long-term growth or company investments.
Business charge cards: Work similarly to a credit card, usually with a higher spending limit, but require you to pay the balance in full every month.
Invoice finance: Covers unpaid invoices to bridge your working capital.
Business overdrafts: Can work as a short-term option if you want flexibility with repayments, but typically have higher interest rates.
Compare rates, fees and terms upfront, so you can apply for the card that ticks all your boxes with confidence.
We've spent nearly 20 years simplifying business finance. Our experts are here to help you make decisions with confidence.
We work with a broad range of trusted UK providers, giving you access to competitive rates and rewards.
Having a low company credit score doesn't necessarily mean you will not be approved.
You can still get a business credit card with bad credit, but it will likely have a lower credit limit or a higher interest rate.
Providers will usually conduct both a company and a personal credit check to assess how suitable your business is for credit, so if you're unsure, use an eligibility checker to do a 'soft' credit check to see how likely you are to be approved before you apply. This will not affect your credit score.
Also, some specialist providers offer cards to businesses with low credit scores, requiring a personal guarantee as part of the agreement. This means you will agree to cover the repayments if your business can't.
Yes, you can give company credit cards to your employees. This allows them to make business purchases without using personal funds and eliminates reimbursement delays, making day-to-day operations smoother.
Many business credit card providers also offer spending controls, so you can:
Set individual spending limits for each employee
Monitor expenses in real time
Easily track and manage company spending
Introducing employee credit cards can streamline expense management, improve financial oversight, and give you better visibility into how your business budget is being used.
To make the most of this, it’s crucial to implement a clear company credit card policy. This should cover:
Spending limits for different types of expenses
Prohibited purchases
Receipt and reporting requirements
Consequences for misuse
A well-managed company card program ensures your employees can spend efficiently while keeping your business finances secure and under control.
You are allowed to use a personal credit card for business expenses, but it's worth thinking carefully before doing so. Mixing business and personal spending can make it harder to keep your records clear, and it could be trickier to see what costs are tax-deductible.
Using a personal card for business expenses can also mean you are personally liable for the debt, while a business card helps maintain a clearer legal distinction between you and your business.
If you're a sole trader and want to use a personal card, it could be more helpful to use a separate card for your business purchases. For limited companies, a company card is usually a much better option to ensure a separation of liability.
A business credit card offers different protections than a personal credit card. For company card purchases, you're not covered under Section 75. This law covers personal credit card purchases between £100 and £30,000 if goods arrive damaged, aren't delivered at all or are purchased from a company which stops trading.
However, depending on your provider, a business credit card can protect you in several ways, including:
Online guarantee: This covers you against fraudulent use of your business credit card for purchases made online.
Chargeback rights: If you do not receive a product or service as described, you can dispute the purchase with the supplier to get a refund.
Employee misuse insurance: This is an option with some providers to cover unauthorised spending by staff members.
Travel insurance: Some providers include free travel insurance with their business credit card.
Additional fraud insurance: Providers may offer extra cover for fraud or misuse of the card.
Your credit limit will depend on factors such as your business’s turnover, credit history, and how long you’ve been trading.
In the UK, some providers, including many high street banks, offer limits of around £25,000, while some digital-first providers go as high as £250,000.
The number of business credit cards you have depends on your business’s spending habits and financial goals.
Having more than one card can help organise expenses by category, such as travel, office supplies, or client entertainment, and can help you maximise rewards like cashback or travel points. Multiple cards can also improve cash flow by spreading out payment due dates.
However, it’s vital to monitor credit limits carefully, as high credit usage can affect your business credit score. Managing several accounts requires discipline to avoid missed payments or overspending.
Ultimately, the best approach is to choose the number of cards that fits your business needs and financial management capabilities.
Representative APR is the interest rate that at least 51% of successful applicants are expected to receive when a business credit card is advertised. The rate you’re offered may be different depending on factors such as credit history and your business' circumstances
Personal APR is the interest rate offered specifically to you after a provider reviews your application. This is the APR that applies to your business credit card account once you’re approved.
Lowest APR is the lowest interest rate a provider advertises for a business credit card. It’s usually only available to applicants who meet the lender’s eligibility criteria, so you may be offered a higher rate.
The most common types of business credit cards to consider, depending on your business needs, are:
Reward cards: If your business makes regular purchases, rewards business credit cards can help you earn something back. Depending on the provider, rewards may include cashback on everyday spending, loyalty points or vouchers for popular retailers, or travel perks like air miles or hotel discounts.
0% interest cards: Some business credit cards offer short 0% introductory periods on purchases or balance transfers, helping you manage cash flow without paying interest. With this type of card, deals are usually shorter than those on personal cards, and you will need to clear the balance before the offer ends to avoid standard interest charges. Some cards also come with added perks, such as cashback.
Balance transfer cards: Balance transfer business credit cards let you move existing debt from other cards to one with a lower interest rate. Many offer extended 0% interest periods, allowing you to reduce your debt more efficiently by focusing repayments on the balance rather than interest. This type of card can be a useful tool for consolidating multiple credit lines or managing short-term cash flow challenges.
Purchase cards: These cards can be ideal for spreading the cost of larger business expenses, especially since many offer an introductory 0% interest period. This gives you the flexibility to make essential purchases upfront and repay them over time without incurring interest, provided you clear the balance before the interest-free window ends.
Secured cards: Secured business credit cards are rare in the UK, but may be an option for businesses with a limited credit history. When available, they tend to require a cash deposit that typically matches the credit limit. Most UK lenders focus on unsecured cards or other forms of asset-backed finance instead.
Business credit cards often come with rewards that help your company get more value from everyday spending. Popular features include:
Cashback
Air miles
Travel points
Shopping vouchers
Some cards offer higher perks in specific business categories, such as fuel or software subscriptions. Other providers even offer bonus points for hitting a minimum spend within the first few months.
For businesses that travel frequently, cards offering air miles or hotel points can provide significant value.
Many providers also allow you to spread them across multiple employee cards, helping your business accumulate points faster.
Yes, startups and new businesses in the UK can apply for a business credit card. A business credit card can be an essential tool for optimising cash flow and covering initial business expenses in the early stages.
However, as a new company, you may be required to provide additional information to demonstrate your ability to meet repayment obligations.
To assess your eligibility, the provider may conduct a personal credit check (especially if you're a sole trader or have personal liability), request company financial statements, and ask for details about your business assets. This will help the provider determine your credit limit and the terms of your card.
Keep in mind that approval may be more challenging for new businesses without an established credit history, but offering a personal guarantee or showing strong personal credit can help increase your chances of approval.
While not always strictly required, most banks and providers do require a business current account to apply for a business credit card.
The account can be used to settle monthly payments and verify business legitimacy.
Some providers, such as NatWest, Capital One, and The Co-operative Bank, strictly require an existing business account with them, while others may be more flexible.
Having a dedicated business bank account can also significantly simplify your financial management, allowing you to separate your business finances from personal transactions, making it easier to track business expenses and manage your cash flow.
Yes, when you apply for a business credit card, credit card providers will typically assess both your business's credit record and your company’s overall financial health.
If your business has limited or no credit history, the card issuer may also check your personal credit score to evaluate your creditworthiness.
Your business credit card usage can also affect your personal credit if you're the primary account holder or have personally guaranteed the account.
To avoid negative impacts, use your business card responsibly: pay on time, keep your balance low, and avoid maxing out your limit.
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*Based on average application data from trackable providers (22/09/25-03/02/26). Accurate as of 03/02/26.
Get free uncapped 1% cashback on all card spending. Limits up to £250,000, free company cards with spend controls and 24/7 customer support. Available to limited companies and LLPs or PLCs. You and your business must have no unsatisfied CCJs in the last 12 months. T&Cs apply.
Uncapped 1% cashback on all card spending with 1.25% cashback on all preloaded card spend. Get unlimited airport lounge access and Radisson Rewards VIP status. Limits up to £250,000, free company cards with spend controls and 24/7 customer support. Available to limited companies and LLPs or PLCs. You and your business must have no unsatisfied CCJs in the last 12 months. T&Cs apply.
Get 2% cashback on all card spend with Cashback Card for the first 6 months or to a limit of £100,000 spend (total cashback capped at £2,000) and then 1% thereafter. T&Cs apply.
0% interest. Mastercard® World Elite Business Credit Card. Repay full balance in up to 30 days - no option to carry a balance. Credit subject to KYC and eligibility assessment. T&Cs apply.