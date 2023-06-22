If you decide to get a business credit card, then your business can use it for purchases and then you’ll receive a monthly bill with how much money you need to pay off.

Business credit cards have different interest rates, so it’s important to understand how much interest you could be paying if you don’t pay off the balance immediately. Some business credit cards also include an annual usage fee, so always check the terms and conditions.

There is also the option to explore business charge cards, as this will help with bigger monthly expenses as there is normally no set credit limit. However, you’ll need to pay off the card in full each month.