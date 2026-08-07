APR (Annual Percentage Rate)

APR is the total cost of borrowing over a year, including interest and any standard fees. Many providers typically offer 15%-35% (variable), and understanding this rate can help you compare the true cost of different card options.

Interest-free period

Many providers offer an interest-free period of up to 42 days, with some beyond that. There are also introductory 0% APR deals for a fixed period (typically 6-18 months), but check what the rate changes to once the promotion ends.

Rewards and perks

If you regularly make business purchases, a rewards card can help you earn back a percentage of your spending with cashback, travel points, or other perks.

Credit limits

A higher credit limit can be useful when making expensive purchases, as some range up to £250,000. Choose a card with a limit that aligns with your current spending to help avoid unnecessary debt or overspending.

Extras

Some cards offer additional features, including multiple cards for employees, expense tracking, and accounting software integrations. Decide if these may be useful depending on your business needs.

APRs and offers are subject to change. Always verify current rates and terms directly with the provider before applying.