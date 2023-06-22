Business charge cards provide a convenient way to make purchases and manage expenses, but unlike credit cards, they require the full payment of the outstanding balance each month.
A business credit card works in a similar way to a personal credit card, and they can help businesses with cash flow or unexpected expenses.
This type of credit card is specifically built for businesses so they often come with perks like bigger rewards and higher credit limits. Plus, as they are held by a business rather than an individual, banks will take into account your business’ credit profile and it should not affect your personal credit score.
Any registered business in the UK can use a company credit card."
If you decide to get a business credit card, then your business can use it for purchases and then you’ll receive a monthly bill with how much money you need to pay off.
Business credit cards have different interest rates, so it’s important to understand how much interest you could be paying if you don’t pay off the balance immediately. Some business credit cards also include an annual usage fee, so always check the terms and conditions.
There is also the option to explore business charge cards, as this will help with bigger monthly expenses as there is normally no set credit limit. However, you’ll need to pay off the card in full each month.
A business credit card is worth looking into as it can help with the running of your business. This credit card will also keep company transactions separate from personal ones and you won’t need to wait for funds to arrive if you have a business expense.
This credit card also offers a range of benefits and perks for your business including cashback, discounts, rewards like air miles and 0% interest deals.
There are different types of business credit cards available and these do come with specific eligibility rules. For example, some cards will only be for businesses that don’t exceed a turnover of a certain amount or you’ll need to have been trading for specific number of years.
That being said, as there are so many cards in the market you should be able to find a suitable one for your business. Just remember that your business will need to be registered and you can be a sole trader or a director of the business to apply for a business credit card.
The size and financial strength of your business could determine what kind of card and deal you get.
Compare credit cards to find the right fit for your business' needs."
Our editors have picked out our top business credit card with the lowest annual fee.
With no annual fee and a competitive APR, it's a very attractive option. This business credit card also includes 1% uncapped cashback on eligible business spending, so this would work well if you plan on using it for big purchases.”
Representative example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 26.5% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 26.5% APR (variable).
A business current account is specifically designed for businesses to manage their finances. It provides banking services such as receiving and making payments, managing cash flow, and keeping business and personal transactions separate.
A business loan is a way to get extra funds to run or grow your business successfully. The loan could cover rent for your business’ property, employee salaries or opening new offices.
Depending on the provider, it could take a few days or a couple of weeks for the business credit card to arrive in the post. Once you submit your application it will need to be reviewed by the card issuer but that is normally approved quickly.
Credit card providers usually check your business's finances and credit record when you apply for a business credit card.
No. How you use your business credit card should not affect your personal credit record.
Yes. You can get business credit cards that give you back a percentage of what you spend back as cashback. Others offer air miles or other rewards, such as shopping vouchers.
Yes, you can get several credit cards for one account, meaning selected employees can have their own card with the business paying just one bill.
No. Having a business current account isn't necessary to get a business credit card, but having one could make paying your bill and handling your finances easier.
