How high-interest savings accounts can help to fund your wedding

Christmas and New Year is a popular time for loved-up couples to pop the question and commit to a lifetime together.

But, as this romantic season comes to an end, January quickly becomes the month for newly engaged couples to start thinking about their upcoming nuptials.

Planning a wedding is an exciting time, but it can also come with some financial challenges.

According to Hitched.co.uk, the average cost of a wedding in 2022 was £18,400, which was a 6% increase from the previous year. Plus, of the 2,400 couples they surveyed, 59% used savings to fund their money.

So, with the cost of weddings rising each year, and more couples choosing to use their savings, there’s never been a more important time to get your money in order.

The good news is that savings accounts are still offering competitive interest rates, so the higher-interest could help to pay for your wedding by maximising your savings.

First, let’s look at fixed-rate savings accounts.

For couples that might already have a lump sum in savings, fixed-rate accounts can be a great place to make the most of this money.

For example, Investec has a one-year fixed-rate saver with an interest rate of 5.15%.

This savings account requires a deposit of at least £5,000 and it means you won’t be able to touch the money until January 2025. However, weddings normally require a deposit and then a payment closer to the wedding day. So, if you plan your budget carefully, you should know exactly when you need to pay for the venue or even the honeymoon. If it’s after January 2025, then a one-year fixed-rate savings account could work well.