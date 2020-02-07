<Credit Cards

Compare 0% purchase credit cards

Providing you clear the balance during the introductory period, a 0% purchase credit card can be a handy interest-free way to spread the cost of your spending.

Credit cards - Purchases - Illustration

Compare 0% purchase cards from leading providers

Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.

How to get a 0% purchase credit card

1

Credit cards - How to get a 0% purchase credit card - image asset

0% purchase credit card deals

31 results found, based on purchases of £3000 and paying £160 a month. Sorted by payment term and costs. Find out more about how our calculator works and how we order our comparisons.
Sort
£
£
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
19 months with no fees or interest
Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Get up to five months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade for free, with your new Barclaycard. Continues as paid subscription after trial. UK only, T&Cs apply.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£3,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Purchases
0% for 24 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
19 months with no fees or interest
Sainsbury's Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
A 2.88% fee is applied to balance transfers at application (minimum £3). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period of 24 or 16 months instead depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Lloyds 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Purchases
0% for 21 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
19 months with no fees or interest
Lloyds 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Halifax Longest 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Purchases
0% for 9 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
20 months with fees & interest of £156.85
Halifax Longest 0% Balance Transfer Credit Card
Balance Transfers must be completed within the first 90 days to get the promotional offers.
The duration of the introductory offer may vary depending on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Lloyds Credit Card
Purchases
9.94% p.a. variable
Representative APR (variable)
9.9% APR
Pay the balance over
21 months with fees & interest of £260.95
Lloyds Credit Card
Transfer a balance within 90 days of opening an account to get the no fee deal; otherwise the fee will be 5% thereafter. You may be eligible to apply for a second credit card. Conditions apply.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 9.94% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 9.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Low Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (22 Mths)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
22 months with fees & interest of £427.82
Sainsbury's Bank Low Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card (22 Mths)
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 22 or 14 months instead, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (31 Mths)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
22 months with fees & interest of £427.82
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (31 Mths)
Balance transfer fee of 1.98% or 2.98% applies to transfers made at application (£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 31 or 23 months, depending on your individual circumstance.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 33 Months Credit Card
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
22 months with fees & interest of £427.82
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer 33 Months Credit Card
Balance transfer fee of 2.48% or 3.48% applies to transfers made at application(£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 33 or 25 months, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (29 Mths)
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
22 months with fees & interest of £427.82
Sainsbury's Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card (29 Mths)
A Balance transfer fee of 1% or 2% applies on transfers made at application, depending on your circumstances (£3 minimum). The charge will depend on your current offer thereafter.
Sainsbury's Bank may offer you a 0% interest period on balance transfers of 29 or 21 months, depending on your individual circumstances.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.95% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£10,000
UK Resident
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Purchases
0% for 3 months
Representative APR (variable)
21.9% APR
Pay the balance over
22 months with fees & interest of £430.96
Santander Everyday No Balance Transfer Fee Credit Card
Once 0% deals end, you’ll be charged 21.9% p.a. variable on outstanding balances. Earn 1% cashback on purchases made abroad between 13/6/22 and 18/9/22 (T&Cs apply) and 15% cashback through Retailer Offer, a free service through Online and Mobile Banking.
Representative Example: The standard interest rate on purchases is 21.9% p.a. (variable), so if you borrow £1,200 the Representative APR will be 21.9% (variable).
Eligibility
Credit Ratinggood
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,500
UK Resident

We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.

Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.

Compare another type of credit card

How do 0% credit cards work?

The main feature of 0% purchase cards is that they offer long interest-free periods that typically range from three to 24 months.

With a 0% interest credit card, you can make purchases and spread the cost over several months without being charged any interest.

For example, if you make a purchase worth £1,200 on a 0% purchase card with an interest-free period of 18 months, you can settle what you owe without interest by repaying £67 every month.

Once the 0% introductory period ends, however, you'll be charged interest based on the card's revert rate for any outstanding balance on your card.

What should I use a 0% purchase credit card for?

A 0% purchase card is useful for buying big-ticket items, such as furniture or a holiday, because you can spread the cost over several months while paying no interest on the debt.

The best interest-free credit cards also offer rewards on your spending - including vouchers, supermarket loyalty points or even cashback.

How to compare 0% interest credit cards

When comparing 0% purchase credit cards, you might want to consider these key features:

  • Length of the 0% interest period: This can range from three to as many as 24 months or longer, so choose a card that offers a long enough period that covers your needs.

  • Annual fee: Some 0% interest credit cards charge an annual fee. For a card to be worth your while calculate whether the amount you’ll save in interest is more than the annual fee. If not, it’s best to choose a card without an annual fee.

  • The revert rate: This is the interest rate that you’ll be charged after the introductory interest free period ends. It’s also known as the standard purchase rate, which can range from around 10% up to over 35%. This is why it’s a good idea to try and pay off your balance before the 0% interest period ends.

Find out more about how APR works.

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
A 0% card means you can buy now, and pay over more than a year without being charged even a penny of interest for the privilege. Just make absolutely sure you don't miss a payment or you could lose your 0% deal.
Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor

How do I know which 0% purchase credit card I’ll be approved for?

Your chances of being accepted for any credit card depends on a number of factors such as:

  • Your income

  • The amount of debt you already have

  • Your recurring expenses

  • Your credit history

Most lenders will consider these factors when assessing your affordability for a credit card. If you’ve struggled to pay off debt before, you may have a bad credit rating which can affect your chances of getting a good 0% credit card deal.

Top tips on using a 0% purchase credit card

Here are some ways to make the most of your 0% purchase credit card.

  • Use it sensibly. An interest free purchase credit card can be a useful tool to supplement your spending, when used responsibly. It's not a way to live beyond your means.

  • Always make at least the minimum monthly repayment. Even though you don't pay interest for a period, you still have to pay the minimum monthly payment. Missing even one payment can mean losing the 0% interest offer. This is why it's a good idea to set up a direct debt that pays the minimum payment automatically.

  • Pay off your balance before the 0% interest period ends. Once the interest free period ends, the interest can shoot up sharply. This is why if you're trying to pay off the balance from a large purchase, it's a good idea to work out how much you’ll need to pay each month. Divide the balance or purchase price by the number of 0% months you have to calculate how much you'll have to pay every month till the introductory 0% interest period ends.

  • 0% interest does not apply to cash withdrawals. Keeping in mind that the interest free period only applies to purchases you make with the card. If you use your 0% purchase card to withdraw money, you'll be charged a higher rate and additional fees.

0% purchases credit card FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Explore credit cards guides

Last updated: 21 June 2022