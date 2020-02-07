Barclaycard Platinum Balance Transfer & Purchase Credit Card
Providing you clear the balance during the introductory period, a 0% purchase credit card can be a handy interest-free way to spread the cost of your spending.
Answer a few simple questions to see the cards you're most likely to be accepted for
Get long interest-free periods
Avoid interest on your spending and pay-off your balance by splitting it into affordable instalments.
Find the perfect match
CardFinder searches for cards with the longest 0% interest period that you're most likely to be approved for.
Enjoy peace of mind
CardFinder employs a "soft search" that doesn't affect your credit score, so you can use it with confidence.
Our data experts check each company before adding them to our comparisons, so you only see results from genuine firms.
Use our free CardFinder tool
CardFinder features a "soft search" credit check to you find credit card deals you're most likely to be accepted for without affecting your credit score.
Filter the results according to your needs
You can refine the search results to show deals that work for you. Simply choose the features that matter most to you. Filters include the card's APR and interest-free period.
Choose the card you want
Once you have compared all the options, pick a card that best suits your circumstances.
Apply for the card
Fill out the application form with your name, contact and financial details. It can take a week or more to hear whether you've been accepted.
The main feature of 0% purchase cards is that they offer long interest-free periods that typically range from three to 24 months.
With a 0% interest credit card, you can make purchases and spread the cost over several months without being charged any interest.
For example, if you make a purchase worth £1,200 on a 0% purchase card with an interest-free period of 18 months, you can settle what you owe without interest by repaying £67 every month.
Once the 0% introductory period ends, however, you'll be charged interest based on the card's revert rate for any outstanding balance on your card.
A 0% purchase card is useful for buying big-ticket items, such as furniture or a holiday, because you can spread the cost over several months while paying no interest on the debt.
The best interest-free credit cards also offer rewards on your spending - including vouchers, supermarket loyalty points or even cashback.
When comparing 0% purchase credit cards, you might want to consider these key features:
Length of the 0% interest period: This can range from three to as many as 24 months or longer, so choose a card that offers a long enough period that covers your needs.
Annual fee: Some 0% interest credit cards charge an annual fee. For a card to be worth your while calculate whether the amount you’ll save in interest is more than the annual fee. If not, it’s best to choose a card without an annual fee.
The revert rate: This is the interest rate that you’ll be charged after the introductory interest free period ends. It’s also known as the standard purchase rate, which can range from around 10% up to over 35%. This is why it’s a good idea to try and pay off your balance before the 0% interest period ends.
Find out more about how APR works.
A 0% card means you can buy now, and pay over more than a year without being charged even a penny of interest for the privilege. Just make absolutely sure you don't miss a payment or you could lose your 0% deal.”Salman Haqqi, Personal Finance Editor
Your chances of being accepted for any credit card depends on a number of factors such as:
Your income
The amount of debt you already have
Your recurring expenses
Your credit history
Most lenders will consider these factors when assessing your affordability for a credit card. If you’ve struggled to pay off debt before, you may have a bad credit rating which can affect your chances of getting a good 0% credit card deal.
Here are some ways to make the most of your 0% purchase credit card.
Use it sensibly. An interest free purchase credit card can be a useful tool to supplement your spending, when used responsibly. It's not a way to live beyond your means.
Always make at least the minimum monthly repayment. Even though you don't pay interest for a period, you still have to pay the minimum monthly payment. Missing even one payment can mean losing the 0% interest offer. This is why it's a good idea to set up a direct debt that pays the minimum payment automatically.
Pay off your balance before the 0% interest period ends. Once the interest free period ends, the interest can shoot up sharply. This is why if you're trying to pay off the balance from a large purchase, it's a good idea to work out how much you’ll need to pay each month. Divide the balance or purchase price by the number of 0% months you have to calculate how much you'll have to pay every month till the introductory 0% interest period ends.
0% interest does not apply to cash withdrawals. Keeping in mind that the interest free period only applies to purchases you make with the card. If you use your 0% purchase card to withdraw money, you'll be charged a higher rate and additional fees.
It usually takes around ten days for your card to arrive once you have applied. Here is how long it can take and how to speed up the process.
Yes, looking at it helps lenders decide whether to accept you as well as what APR and credit limit they offer you.
The maximum you can owe on your card at any point, set by the provider after you apply. Here is how they work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Paying the full amount by direct debit means you never miss a payment or pay interest. Here are all the ways to repay.
Your provider will set minimum amount you have to pay back each month, otherwise you will be charged around £12.
You can transfer what you owe on a credit card to a new deal with a better interest rate for up to a few years interest free - here is how.
Just because you have bad credit doesn't mean you can't get a 0 purchase credit card. You might be offered a shorter 0% interest period, or you credit limit maybe lower than you'd get with good credit, but you still have options.
You can't do a balance transfer unless it is a combined balance transfer and purchases card. If you do, You can transfer what you owe on a credit card to a new deal with a better interest rate for up to 29 months interest free - here is how
