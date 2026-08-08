A 0% purchase credit card lets you spread the cost of your spending over several months without paying any interest.

For example, if you use a 0% purchase card with a 24-month interest-free period to buy something for £1,500, you could pay it off in equal instalments of £62.50 per month, without any added interest.

Interest-free periods can vary, typically lasting anywhere from three to 26 months. The exact length you’re offered will depend on your credit history and financial situation.

Once the 0% period ends, any remaining balance will start accruing interest at the card’s standard rate, so it’s always best to clear your debt before then to avoid extra costs.