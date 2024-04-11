Top rates on fixed-rate accounts fall by nearly 25% during base rate freeze

The savings account market has kept us busy in recent months.

The Bank of England’s base rate may have remained at 5.25% since August, but that doesn’t mean rates on savings accounts are stable.

This assumption stems from the reasoning banks change their rates as a direct result of the base rate. And, although it certainly influences the decision, it’s not the only reason. Banks also take into account other providers’ rates and their own internal targets for new customers. For example, if they’ve already hit their target the provider may pull the deal or drop the interest rate.

The best savings account to illustrate this story is the fixed-rate bond. Back in August 2023, the top interest rate for a one-year fixed-rate bond was 6.2% and this stuck around for a few months.

However, rates started to fall - slowly at first - with the top rate at 6% in November and by January the top rate for a one-year fixed-rate bond dropped quickly to 5.31%. The trend continued in February as the top rate recorded was 5.26% - nearly one percentage point below the peak in August. This means the best interest rate on a one-year fixed-rate bond decreased by 15% during these months, and still the base rate remained unchanged.