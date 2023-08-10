People are missing out on extra money as billions added to 0% interest accounts

When was the last time you checked the interest rate on your bank accounts?

As someone who works in the financial sector this is something that has to be ingrained in my DNA. In fact, I’m not just checking my interest rates, I want to check your interest rates too.

I’m basically giving you a friendly reminder that now is the time to review your accounts.

The reason I’m acting like the interest rate police is due to a recent report from the Bank of England. The report revealed deposits into accounts with 0% interest rose to £2.1 billion in June, after seven months of net withdrawals. This means there are billions of pounds sitting in accounts earning no interest.

The report was bleak reading, as it shows that we have less savings and many people are missing out on the opportunity of earning more money due to using low interest accounts.

Therefore, if you are suddenly realising that your money is sitting in a 0% account, now is the time to move it.

Last week, the Bank of England increased the base rate to 5.25% in a continued attempt to battle inflation. This should be good news for savers, as we should start to see higher interest rates across all savings accounts.

Interest rates on savings accounts have been increasing slowly, but many banks have chosen not to increase their rates in line with the base rate. This should start to change, as banking watchdog the FCA has released an action plan to increase rates and hold banks to account.

With this in mind, we should start to see interest rates rising across the board, including on instant and easy access accounts.