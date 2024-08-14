European breakdown cover protects you if your vehicle breaks down while you're overseas. If your car breaks down without it, you may have to pay hundreds of pounds out of your own pocket.

The best European breakdown cover can include roadside assistance if your vehicle stops and won’t restart during a journey. It even helps with costs if your car needs to be taken back to the UK for repairs.

If you visit Europe often, it's a good idea to compare quotes and find a European breakdown policy that can cover your vehicle overseas. Don’t just opt for the cheapest – pick the policy that best suits your needs.