<Travel Money

Compare currency buy-back

Compare offers from travel money buy-back providers to find out where you can sell your unused foreign currency. Check buy-back rates for euros, dollars and more with our range of currency brokers.

  • Apply in minutes
  • See charges and fees at a glance
  • Compare rates from leading foreign exchange companies
View deals

Compare currency buy back exchange rates from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

covent-garden-fx-travel-money-currency-buy-back-exchange-rate
eurochange logo 2022
nm-money-travel-money-currency-buy-back-exchange-rate
no1-currency-travel-money-currency-buy-back-exchange-rate
the-currency-club-travel-money-currency-buy-back-exchange-rate

How to compare currency buy back exchange rates

1

Run a comparison

Some providers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best buy-back deal for your leftover currency.

2

Compare your options

Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate.

3

Choose delivery options

If you are sending the money by post, you may have to pay for recorded delivery. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange the money.

Compare another type of travel money

View currency buy back exchange deals

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

5 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Last updated: 1 May 2022

How to sell euros, dollars and other unused currency

If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service to convert them into pounds. When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from the provider you choose. The rate tells you how many pounds you can get for your travel money. For example, a euro buy-back rate of 0.8 gives you 80p for every euro you sell.

Where can you find the best buy-back rate?

You can look for buy-back rates on the high street, but you could be missing out if you ignore the internet. Use this comparison to check dollar, euro and other currency buy-back rates from our selection of online providers. 

Rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange, so for the latest rate, please check with the provider.

What does it cost to sell currency online?

The costs can vary. You need to factor in:

  • The exchange rate: if you do not choose the highest rate available, you don’t get as many pounds back as you could

  • Any delivery costs: you usually have to pay to send your cash to the buy-back provider

Some providers do not guarantee the buy-back rate before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.

You can use any of the providers in this comparison to sell euros or other foreign currencies and exchange them back into pounds.

Here is more information on dealing with leftover currency

Currency buy back FAQs

About our currency buy back comparison

Explore travel money guides

See more guides

Couple on beach jumping

Travel money: how to get the best deal

A good deal on your travel money means getting more holiday for the exact same number of pounds sterling. This guide will show you how to do it.

Read more about getting a travel money deal
Happy couple shopping on holiday

Travel money: dealing with leftover currency

Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.

Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Couple with shopping bags walk on the street

What is the best way to spend abroad?

Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.

Read more about ways to spend abroad

Why compare travel money with money.co.uk?

Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Most popular

More from travel money




Last updated: 4 April, 2022