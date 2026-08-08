|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
|Available Direct
|UK Residents
Tell us how much travel money you have to sell and which currency you need to exchange.
Use our comparison tables to compare different firms and check their fees and charges to find the best currency buy back deal.
If you send the money by post, you may have to pay for recorded delivery, so take the extra cost into account when making your choice.
If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left over from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service that will convert them into pounds.
When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from your chosen provider, which tells you how many pounds you can get for your unwanted travel money.
For example, if the best euro buy-back rate available is 0.87, you will get 87p for every euro you sell.
But to find the right deal, you need to look beyond the best currency buy back rates.
Fees and commissions also affect how much you receive, so work out what you'll get back in pounds after any expenses when you sell travel money.
Which months see the most people exchange their foreign currency back into pounds.
Source: Money.co.uk currency buyback data for 2022
You can look for the best currency buy-back rates on the high street, but you could miss out if you ignore what’s available online. Use this comparison to check currency buy back rates including the best euro buy back rate from our selection of online providers.
Rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange, so for the latest rate, please check with the provider.
The costs you incur when you sell travel money can vary widely. So, you need to factor in:
The exchange rate: choosing the highest foreign currency buy back rate available should help to ensure you get the best possible deal
Any delivery costs: you will usually have to pay to send your cash to the buy-back provider
Some providers do not guarantee currency buy-back rates before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.
You can use any of the providers in this comparison to sell euros or other foreign currencies and exchange them back into pounds.
No. You can sell euros, dollars, and other common currencies, but buy back services are not available for all currencies. Check with providers to make sure you can exchange your money, then compare rates and charges to find the best deal.
Yes, if the travel money provider you choose allows it, you can exchange one currency for another; you could, for example, switch euros to US dollars.
Not always. Check the terms and conditions when comparing rates online – some currency buy back providers only agree a rate once they receive your money, which could make a big difference to how much you receive.
No, only notes are accepted, and some providers only take specific denominations, so it’s also worth checking this when choosing where to exchange any unused currency.
Yes. Provided the currency exchange you've chosen accepts all of them, you can swap more than one currency at a time.
This depends on the currency.
US dollars never go out of date, while other countries periodically 'expire' older bank notes.
In many cases, they will still be accepted anyway. For example, although euro notes were introduced in 2002, the new Europa series of euro notes were introduced between 2013 and 2019, but the old versions have retained their value and can be exchanged.
Turkish lira from before 2005, however, is no longer accepted by businesses including foreign currency buy back services.
We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid a commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange
Other products that you might need for your trip
Everything you need to gain credit for…
Very fast and efficient. From start to finish it was easy to follow the application.
Great website