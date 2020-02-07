Compare offers from travel money buy-back providers to find out where you can sell your unused foreign currency. Check buy-back rates for euros, dollars and more with our range of currency brokers.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Run a comparison
Some providers only operate digitally, so comparing quotes online is a must if you want the best buy-back deal for your leftover currency.
2
Compare your options
Look for the most favourable exchange rate and the lowest transfer fees. Focus on the overall cost and not just the exchange rate.
3
Choose delivery options
If you are sending the money by post, you may have to pay for recorded delivery. Once you have the right deal, it’s time to exchange the money.
Most popular
More from travel money
Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service to convert them into pounds. When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from the provider you choose. The rate tells you how many pounds you can get for your travel money. For example, a euro buy-back rate of 0.8 gives you 80p for every euro you sell.
You can look for buy-back rates on the high street, but you could be missing out if you ignore the internet. Use this comparison to check dollar, euro and other currency buy-back rates from our selection of online providers.
Rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange, so for the latest rate, please check with the provider.
The costs can vary. You need to factor in:
The exchange rate: if you do not choose the highest rate available, you don’t get as many pounds back as you could
Any delivery costs: you usually have to pay to send your cash to the buy-back provider
Some providers do not guarantee the buy-back rate before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.
You can use any of the providers in this comparison to sell euros or other foreign currencies and exchange them back into pounds.
No. You can sell euros, dollars and other common currencies, but not all. Check with providers to make sure you can exchange your money, then compare rates to find the best deal.
Yes, if the travel money provider you choose allows it, you can exchange one currency for another – for example, euros for US dollars.
Not always. Check the terms and conditions when comparing rates online, because some providers only agree a rate when your currency arrives with them.
No, and some providers may only take specific denominations of notes, so check this before sending any unused currency.
We include every company that gives you the option of selling foreign currency online. Here is more information on how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
A good deal on your travel money means getting more holiday for the exact same number of pounds sterling. This guide will show you how to do it.Read more about getting a travel money deal
Being stuck with foreign cash after a trip overseas can leave you feeling short-changed. Here is how to get the most out of your unspent currency.Read more about dealing with leftover currency
Spending money overseas can end up costing you a fortune in fees and charges, so find out what options you have and which is the cheapest for your trip.Read more about ways to spend abroad
Comparing travel money deals could help you save money on fees or get more foreign currency for your pounds. Our award-winning comparison service makes sure you get our best deals. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 4 April, 2022