If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left over from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service that will convert them into pounds.

When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from your chosen provider, which tells you how many pounds you can get for your unwanted travel money.

For example, if the best euro buy-back rate available is 0.87, you will get 87p for every euro you sell.

But to find the right deal, you need to look beyond the best currency buy back rates.

Fees and commissions also affect how much you receive, so work out what you'll get back in pounds after any expenses when you sell travel money.