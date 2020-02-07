Last updated: 1 May 2022

How to sell euros, dollars and other unused currency

If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service to convert them into pounds. When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from the provider you choose. The rate tells you how many pounds you can get for your travel money. For example, a euro buy-back rate of 0.8 gives you 80p for every euro you sell.

Where can you find the best buy-back rate?

You can look for buy-back rates on the high street, but you could be missing out if you ignore the internet. Use this comparison to check dollar, euro and other currency buy-back rates from our selection of online providers.

Rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange, so for the latest rate, please check with the provider.

What does it cost to sell currency online?

The costs can vary. You need to factor in:

The exchange rate: if you do not choose the highest rate available, you don’t get as many pounds back as you could

Any delivery costs: you usually have to pay to send your cash to the buy-back provider

Some providers do not guarantee the buy-back rate before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.