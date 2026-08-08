<Travel Money

Compare currency buy-back

Change your foreign currency back to pounds

Compare the best currency buy back rates from leading currency buy back companies and see charges and fees at a glance.
5 results found, sorted by Affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.

Covent Garden FX Travel Money

Euro buy back rate
1.1764
U.S. dollar buy back rate
1.3884
Buy back options
By post & in store
View deal
Covent Garden FX cannot accept 500 Euro notes or any type of coins.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

NM Money Travel Money

Euro buy back rate
1.2457
U.S. dollar buy back rate
1.4403
Buy back options
By post & in store
View deal
NM Money cannot accept some small denomination notes of some currencies and any coins except for 1 and 2 Euro coins.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
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eurochange Travel Money

Euro buy back rate
1.2457
U.S. dollar buy back rate
1.4403
Buy back options
By post & in store
View deal
Eurochange cannot accept some small denomination notes of some currencies and any coins except for 1 and 2 Euro coins.
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

The Currency Club Travel Money

Euro buy back rate
1.1790
U.S. dollar buy back rate
1.3667
Buy back options
By post
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents

Travel FX Travel Money

Euro buy back rate
1.1777
U.S. dollar buy back rate
1.3679
Buy back options
-
View deal
More Information
Eligibility
Available Direct
UK Residents
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerRachel Wait
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

How to compare currency buyback exchange rates

Enter your currency and amount

Tell us how much travel money you have to sell and which currency you need to exchange.

Compare your options

Use our comparison tables to compare different firms and check their fees and charges to find the best currency buy back deal.

Choose delivery mode

If you send the money by post, you may have to pay for recorded delivery, so take the extra cost into account when making your choice.

Getting the best high street currency buy back rates

If you have euros, dollars or other currencies left over from a trip abroad, you can sell them to a currency buy-back service that will convert them into pounds. 

When you sell foreign currency, you get a buy-back rate from your chosen provider, which tells you how many pounds you can get for your unwanted travel money. 

For example, if the best euro buy-back rate available is 0.87, you will get 87p for every euro you sell.

But to find the right deal, you need to look beyond the best currency buy back rates.

Fees and commissions also affect how much you receive, so work out what you'll get back in pounds after any expenses when you sell travel money.

The months of the year when the most people exchange their foreign currency back into pounds.

Which months see the most people exchange their foreign currency back into pounds.

Source: Money.co.uk currency buyback data for 2022

Currency buy-back FAQs

You can look for the best currency buy-back rates on the high street, but you could miss out if you ignore what’s available online. Use this comparison to check currency buy back rates including the best euro buy back rate from our selection of online providers. 

Rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange, so for the latest rate, please check with the provider.

The costs you incur when you sell travel money can vary widely. So, you need to factor in:

  • The exchange rate: choosing the highest foreign currency buy back rate available should help to ensure you get the best possible deal

  • Any delivery costs: you will usually have to pay to send your cash to the buy-back provider

Some providers do not guarantee currency buy-back rates before you send your money to them, which could affect the amount you get back.

You can use any of the providers in this comparison to sell euros or other foreign currencies and exchange them back into pounds.

Here is more information on dealing with leftover currency

No. You can sell euros, dollars, and other common currencies, but buy back services are not available for all currencies. Check with providers to make sure you can exchange your money, then compare rates and charges to find the best deal.

Yes, if the travel money provider you choose allows it, you can exchange one currency for another; you could, for example, switch euros to US dollars.

Not always. Check the terms and conditions when comparing rates online – some currency buy back providers only agree a rate once they receive your money, which could make a big difference to how much you receive.

No, only notes are accepted, and some providers only take specific denominations, so it’s also worth checking this when choosing where to exchange any unused currency.

Yes. Provided the currency exchange you've chosen accepts all of them, you can swap more than one currency at a time. 

This depends on the currency. 

US dollars never go out of date, while other countries periodically 'expire' older bank notes.

In many cases, they will still be accepted anyway. For example, although euro notes were introduced in 2002, the new Europa series of euro notes were introduced between 2013 and 2019, but the old versions have retained their value and can be exchanged. 

Turkish lira from before 2005, however, is no longer accepted by businesses including foreign currency buy back services.

About our comparisons

We include every company that gives you the option of buying euros online. Discover how our website works.

We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison. We get paid a commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.

You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Learn more about travel money

Find out more about getting the best rates or see if there are other products that would suit you
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: the basics you need to know
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Travel money: how to get the best deal
Last minute holiday checklist
Last minute holiday checklist
Find more guides here

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Below you can find a list of currencies to exchange

EuroUS DollarTurkish LiraUAE DirhamAustralian DollarCurrency buy back

Other products that you might need for your trip

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About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

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References

1.Marks & Spencer research 29 September 2023