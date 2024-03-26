Easter activities to try at home that won’t break the bank

Spring has officially arrived and with it comes longer days, lighter evenings and warmer weather.

This season also brings plenty of opportunities to spend quality time with your family. For example, the Easter bank holiday weekend has nearly arrived, so it’s time to start planning some family-friendly activities.

Luckily, these activities can be thrifty and you don’t have to put pressure on your savings account. There’s plenty to do at home that’ll keep the whole family entertained for hours.

Plus, don’t forget to read our top tips for cutting the cost of the Easter food shop…

Easter egg hunt

Let’s start with a classic first - an Easter egg hunt. Don’t forget about the traditional Easter activities as these are always popular for a reason. Plan a hunt around your garden or even in the house if it’s rainy. This is an activity for children of all ages and even adults can enjoy it too.

Egg relay race

Once the Easter egg hunt has been completed, keep the family active by setting up an egg relay race and give the winner a prize. This can be set up in your garden and it can be as long as you wish. Plus, you can adjust the rules to make it more competitive. For example, if the egg is dropped then the team has to start the race again.

Bunny dress-up

If you want to really commit to the Easter theme this year, then task each member of your family to dress up as a bunny or something else Easter-themed, using the items already in your house. This means you avoid having to pay for Easter costumes and it tests everyone’s creativity.

DIY crafts

Always keep an eye on the weather, and if it’s looking like more rain than sunshine, then cater your plans to suit. DIY crafts are a great way to keep kids entertained indoors and this could be Easter cards, bunny masks or even tissue paper flowers to make a DIY bouquet.

Bake off

Would you like to create your own Bake Off? Set Easter-themed baking challenges and see how your family gets on. You can also be inspired by the items in your cupboard to avoid any extra expense. Try chocolate cornflake cakes with some mini eggs on top to create nest-inspired sweet treats.

Movie marathon

After all those fun and games, you might need some time to relax. Set up your living room with cosy lighting, blankets and some cinema snacks like popcorn and sweets. You could also choose some Easter-themed films like Hop or Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Family game night

If your family prefers to play games rather than watch films, then switch to a family game night. This is a great way to have a fun evening together and you can play the games you already have in the house. Dig out Monopoly, Cluedo or Trivial Pursuit and have hours of fun without spending a penny.

Easter storytime

This is something for the little ones, but swap the normal bedtime story for one that is Easter-themed. This is the time for Peter Rabbit or Paddington’s Easter Egg Hunt. If you don’t have these books already in your collection, take a trip to the local library and ask your children to choose a book.

Plant summer flowers

Spring is the perfect time to get your garden ready for the summer. You can also make it an activity for the whole family, as everyone can learn how to plant bulbs and watch them grow over the next few months.

If the garden already has lots of flowers, you could encourage your family to take a picture of something in the garden as part of an Easter-themed photography competition. The winner then gets their picture framed in the house.