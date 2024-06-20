Savers still have time to get inflation-beating interest rates but they won’t last forever

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee met again today to discuss the base rate. They voted in favour of keeping rates at 5.25%, which means the base rate hasn’t changed since August 2023.

We expected the base rate to remain at this level, as although inflation had slowed to 2% in May, there were still areas of concern for the Bank of England. For example, the CPI (Consumer Price Index) services inflation rate eased to only 5.7% in May and it was expected to drop further to 5.5%. This type of inflation covers the likes of education, hospitality and culture.

The Bank of England has also clearly stated that it would not make a rushed decision, as they want to be confident inflation will stay low.

This means the earliest we could see a base rate decrease is in August, but some experts say September could be more likely.

In the meantime, savers should take advantage of the base rate and move their money to high interest savings accounts.

The top deals are currently above 5%, which is more than double inflation and this gives your money more purchasing power. But, with inflation now at 2%, this could mean providers start dropping their rates even though the base rate remains frozen.

The market is always changing, so it’s important to keep a close eye on interest rates.